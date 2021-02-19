 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Podcast by family members helps to reopen a 32-year-old Cold Case murder investigation   (fox2now.com) divider line
2
    More: Interesting, Prosecutor, Police, Harry S. Truman, Lawyer, Saint Francois County, Missouri, small town, People, ST. LOUIS  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 9:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's sad but my first thought was he's white.

He is.

I'm sure it's happened to Black folk at some point, so maybe I'm just being racist, but setting up a podcast that reaches the attention of he St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office instead of just going to he St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with the information you found is probably the whitest thing you could do. Build a following and that becomes a number of people the popo don't want to take flak from.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Would we even have cold cases if we stopped caring about property crimes? FFS you aren't suffering because someone took the iPod Nana gave you fark 👄
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.