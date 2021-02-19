 Skip to content
(France 24)   "Giving a major boost to efforts to save the plant, a group of Buddhist monks last week "ordained" it, tying a saffron robe around the trunk and declaring it a "sin" to cut it down"   (france24.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They'll top them _juuust_ right above the sashes.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a long-standing ecological practice, and affords some cultural and even legal protections is some predominantly Buddhist areas.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They better be getting some cuttings and some seedlings from the tree before some bozo in a BMW decides to park on top of it. Do you know how they are, that BMW drivers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good.

... can I get a seedling? I like having interesting plants around.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Soon

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oops
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this one of those trees that requires male and females to reproduce?

You can probably propagate cuttings, but all the plants will still be the same gender.
 
