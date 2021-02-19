 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Predictably, the Guardian's list of lockdown buys that helped its readers includes soupmakers, breadmakers, antique curtains and milk frothers. However, there is some overlap with the Fark demographic, as one of the 15 items listed was a hamster   (theguardian.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is not rat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Most of that shiat won't help when you're on lockdown in a polar vortex with no power.

I mean, sure you can burn the breadmaker for heat, but the fumes coming off that polypropylene can't be good for you.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pity the gerbils that aided Richard Gere in 2020.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Pity the gerbils that aided Richard Gere in 2020.


Gichards Rere?
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Every hamster has its day
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I made soup before and was initially sceptical about the benefits of a designated soup maker, but it really is so quick: I can roughly chop some vegetables while in a video meeting and enjoy smooth, nutritious soup 20 minutes later - with only one piece of washing up to do "


What is a designated soupmaker? Is that not just a pot? Roughly chop vegetables, simmer in water+wine for 20 mins, throw in some final seasoning and maybe pasta/gnocchi at the end = soup.  I do that all the time with just a steel pot.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The results are so much healthier than store-bought bread and we're saving tons of money by baking our own.

Bread is one of the cheapest staples on most peoples' grocery lists. What the hell kind of bread have you been buying that you're saving "tons of money" making your own?
 
