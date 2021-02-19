 Skip to content
If you enjoy being an ignoramus, Facebook is still your go-to destination
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are a threat to democracy. Block them completely.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RICO FACEBOOK
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I honestly think my blood pressure actually lowered significantly since I stopped going to fb.

/your real friends are the ones you talk to outside of facebook.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I say buy guns, shiats only going to get weirder.

Do you want this to be a situation where only the crazies are armed?
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I want a headache, I just smash myself in the face with a book instead...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been hanging out on Twitter instead. That's where the real truth is!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A company worth billions can't afford the people it takes to ensure ethical use.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"sign in to continue reading"

What a *fascinating* article
/S
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I gave up Facebook as my New Year's resolution.  Haven't missed it a bit.
 
Karne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: They are a threat to democracy. Block them completely.


We should block all un approved thought from the internet.   In real life too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't need that clownshow in my life.
 
Karne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I gave up Facebook as my New Year's resolution.  Haven't missed it a bit.


Plus, it gives you something to talk about online on other websites.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: "sign in to continue reading"

What a *fascinating* article
/S


It boiled down to,
Oz can't see some shiat so they're looking at other shiat instead.
You didn't miss anything.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nobody I know even posts there anymore, it's a wasteland
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I've been hanging out on Twitter instead. That's where the real truth is!


And the good porn.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Clearly the executive board of Facebook has shown how incompetent they are.

Perhaps it is time to enact the German idea of co-determination, where several seats on the executive board are reserved for representatives of Facebook employees, who would be given full voting rights and total access to Facebook's corporate information.

Well, they might actually get some competent management that way.
 
