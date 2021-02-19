 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   'Prehistoric' monster with huge jaws like an alligator found by shocked Scottish expat in Singapore. Thankfully this was not in Scotland otherwise we would have another Loch Ness Monster story brought to you by the Sun   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, closer look, Scottish Sun  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alligator gar?

(reads article)

Alligator gar
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
River monsters do exist

/and probably need your help, support freshwater conservation programs
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those gars are so old they have tail fins.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did it look like this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here is something many people do not know.

Alligators and crocodiles predate dinosaurs by quite a few million years.  They were quite a lot larger too.  So to say that this thing "had jaw like an alligator" is probably incorrect.  You could simply say, "It's jaws are that of an extremely ancient alligator".

Because it wasn't like an alligator, it was and alligator.
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is keeping baby gars in an aquarium a thing? They are tough MFers but not crossing the Atlantic tough.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

morg: Is keeping baby gars in an aquarium a thing? They are tough MFers but not crossing the Atlantic tough.
[media-amazon.com image 850x401]


Since TFA says they are for sale locally, I'm thinking yes.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

morg: Is keeping baby gars in an aquarium a thing? They are tough MFers but not crossing the Atlantic tough.
[media-amazon.com image 850x401]


In Singapore?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: River monsters do exist

/and probably need your help, support freshwater conservation programs


Hey I showed an alligator gar to Jeremy Wade when I shot that episode of River Monsters with him.

Sadly not an euphemism
 
TheYeti
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

morg: Is keeping baby gars in an aquarium a thing? They are tough MFers but not crossing the Atlantic tough.
[media-amazon.com image 850x401]


I'll admit that I have seen that movie more than once. She's definitely the best thing in it.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alligator gars are cool fish but they're not really horrible habitat-destroying monsters that breed out of control despite extreme efforts to control them. Just another fish that although big is eating prey it's suited to. And the prey it's suited to isn't people.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dinodork:Hey I showed an alligator gar to Jeremy Wade when I shot that episode of River Monsters with him.
Sadly not an euphemism

That was one of the extremely few 'reality tv' type shows I actually got into. Mainly just because Jeremy was authentic as hell with an extreme amount of patience.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

morg: Is keeping baby gars in an aquarium a thing? They are tough MFers but not crossing the Atlantic tough.
[media-amazon.com image 850x401]


Yeah, they said something about being able to buy babies in a local fishmarket
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"There is an ongoing trend for keeping monster or tank-buster fish species; these species can potentially grow to large adult sizes, some even larger than humans. These species are usually obtained during the juvenile stage, but rapidly outgrow hobbyists' limited tank sizes. This trend is a cause for concern as these monster species are high-potential candidates for release." Link (pdf)
 
Dinodork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

berylman: Dinodork:Hey I showed an alligator gar to Jeremy Wade when I shot that episode of River Monsters with him.
Sadly not an euphemism

That was one of the extremely few 'reality tv' type shows I actually got into. Mainly just because Jeremy was authentic as hell with an extreme amount of patience.


He's a hell of a guy with a tight knit crew. When doing b-roll he's holding ladders for the camera crew and hauling gear, or otherwise spending time writing his script on the flu in his little black notebook. He's the real deal.
 
