(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Man who bragged he tricked officials into letting him fly Confederate flag at intersection of two interstates has his own personal Appomattox Court House   (nbc-2.com) divider line
    Florida, Interstate 75, 73-year-old Marion Lambert, massive Confederate flag, Confederate States of America, local Florida officials, biggest Confederate flag, Associated Press, second largest confederate flag  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eminent Domain that garbage and pull it down. All of it.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's unclear what will happen to the sliver of land.

The Florida DOT will take it for the next rebuild of the interchange.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Last time I was though there a couple of weeks ago, the flag wasn't up. I think it's been down awhile.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aw, the guy died. Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry. Little by little we will progress.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it too soon to start executing Confederate sympathizers again?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Aw, the guy died. Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry. Little by little we will progress.


Yes, but the how is interesting.  A "Bull Accident" can be a number of things.  Including a perforated colon from illicit barnyard activities.  Just asking questions here.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I've been tempted to launch bottle rockets at the damn thing.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANYWAY

(Doesn't deserve an "OH NO".)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he didn't trick anybody. That was the easiest approval next to Trump putting up a new fence at Mar-a-Lago.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy just couldn't stand to live another day in a world without Rush.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling he did not trick the county as much as he thought he did.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nbc-2.comView Full Size



Is the white border on the "stars and bars" flag actually a thing?  Like a specific battle flag or something for a CSA organization?  Never saw anything like that.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this has been a great week.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got a permit to erect monuments to American veterans, which he most assuredly did not.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a gigantic farking asshole. It's not often I would stoop to saying I'm glad someone is dead, but I hope he burns in hell for all eternity.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visiting my mom a few years back, who now lives in Tampa, we passed that flag.
Let's just say I'm glad its owner is dead.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old asshole dies.
Film at 11:00
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: [nbc-2.com image 750x375]


Is the white border on the "stars and bars" flag actually a thing?  Like a specific battle flag or something for a CSA organization?  Never saw anything like that.


It's just a stylized surrender-flag.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: [nbc-2.com image 750x375]


Is the white border on the "stars and bars" flag actually a thing?  Like a specific battle flag or something for a CSA organization?  Never saw anything like that.


It's reversible.  The other side says "I Surrender".
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry.


That's what everyone said back in the '60s. And if you had told people back then that the president would call Neo-Nazis "fine people" they wouldn't believe you.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chipotle stock is up on the news of all these racist right wing losers dying, so many graves to shiat on.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  
came here for my obligatory "fark him"
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GranoblasticMan: Good. I've been tempted to launch bottle rockets at the damn thing.


Roman candles, the glowy bit is ok at starting fires.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Earguy: Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry.

That's what everyone said back in the '60s. And if you had told people back then that the president would call Neo-Nazis "fine people" they wouldn't believe you.


That guy is also what almost 80? You haven't really reached a "told you so" yet.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this racists and anyone who donates to cover his burial expenses. When they remove the asshole from a cowhide, they don't give them nice funerals.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?! A liter's gotta post this?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Fark- I am dissappoint
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least his passing brought joy to many...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be buried with the flagpole up his ass... At least he could be a monument to stoopid
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he asked county officials for a permit, he said he planned to build "a memorial to American veterans."
"I tricked them," he said. "If they had done any research they would have known who I was."


Area Dimwit considers self exceedingly clever for lying on an application and not having the government gestapo-interrogate him to discover the truth.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Aw, the guy died. Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry. Little by little we will progress.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've got some bad news for you.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cletus from Canuckistan: Well at least his passing brought joy to many...

[Fark user image image 665x140]


I can't even imagine bothering to do an "indifferent" reaction.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cletus from Canuckistan: Well at least his passing brought joy to many...

[Fark user image image 665x140]


I, too, voted on my joy.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My city has an exemption for "flags of nations" from the sign code.  I bet the Confederate battle emblem would not qualify and he'd have to replace it with, at minimum, the standard CSA flag, or if the zoning administrator thinks it only applies to current nations, the successor nation of USA.

/ oh well, Florida going to Florida
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in south Tampa for years (long live the SOG!) and even bought from that farm. (YES, there really is a 'farm' in the middle of the 'city' ... the peninsula portion of Tampa and it's been there for years.) At one point, we lived so close to it that we could hear the chickens whenever we were out strolling around that area.

I had NO IDEA that they were involved with that flag raising or anything so awful.

I could say something hollow like that I won't buy from them anymore, but we moved to Charlotte, NC a few years ago.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot this:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: [nbc-2.com image 750x375]


Is the white border on the "stars and bars" flag actually a thing?  Like a specific battle flag or something for a CSA organization?  Never saw anything like that.


A square St. Andrew's cross with white border was a common flag among Army of Northern Virginia regiments.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


So at least his white supremacy is more historically accurate than the yokels flying the naval jack.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: He got a permit to erect monuments to American veterans, which he most assuredly did not.


Well, they *were* Americans, and they were veterans of an American war, so, sorta kinda sideways, he was technically correct, but, in this case, it was not the best kind of correct (and there are still idjits down that way who still call it the War of Northern Aggression rather than admit it was an insurrection in support of a practice that should have been abolished in 1808, which was as soon as the Congress could have gotten away with abolishing slavery under the Constitution via an Act of Congress).
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Earguy: Aw, the guy died. Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry. Little by little we will progress.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

I've got some bad news for you.


So do I know follow this up with interracial marriage pictures as to keep the flimsy argument train going?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Earguy: Aw, the guy died. Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry. Little by little we will progress.

[Fark user image 850x566]

I've got some bad news for you.


This.  This is the reason the alt-right has been nesting in online communities populated by socially isolated young males.  They can sink their tendrils into these people and convince them it's really the fault of The Other, and breed a new generation.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing of value was lost.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family and friends started an online fundraiser for funeral expenses and for the future of the farm

Don't confederates have boot straps?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Family and friends started an online fundraiser for funeral expenses and for the future of the farm

Don't confederates have boot straps?


To bad I can't donate in CSA dollars.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

the_rhino: abhorrent1: Family and friends started an online fundraiser for funeral expenses and for the future of the farm

Don't confederates have boot straps?

To bad I can't donate in CSA dollars.


I should clarify: I want to donate worthless dollars for a worthless person
 
millsapian87
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Been using this a lot lately

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Reyito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I pass by that flag near every day, and can verify it was up as recently as last weekend when I was explaining it to a friend of my wife who had come in from arizona.

He didn't just fly that one, he flew several different flags from the confederacy.
Leader of the local Sons of Confederate Veterans, this display will not be missed.

Don't know enough about the man himself to know if he was full of hate as well, but considering I can see nothing from him at least publicly going on racial screeds, its more just an asshole trying to claim his passion for history was more important than the pain and fear it could cause others.

Either way, won't be sad to have the skyline no longer marred by that flag.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Earguy: Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry.

That's what everyone said back in the '60s. And if you had told people back then that the president would call Neo-Nazis "fine people" they wouldn't believe you.


So much of this.  Unless they're killed early...their philosophy, of course...we'll never see the end of this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Earguy: Aw, the guy died. Eventually all the racists of that generation will die. I have to think that at least a percentage of their kids will grow to reject their parents' bigotry. Little by little we will progress.


I used to think that way, then 9/11 happened and I'm pretty sure we've been going the wrong way ever since.
 
bo_loo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Alabama
segregationinamerica.eji.orgView Full Size
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tampa? Have the Scientology nut jobs replaced it with their flag? Or spaceship, alien, John Travolta statue?
 
