(CNN)   All their times have come. They're here, but now they're gone. Migrants don't fear the reefer; they fear the cops and the freezing rain (We can stop in Bexar). Come on baby, don't fear the reefer   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Temperature, Worry, Snow, The Doors, Woods, saw people, Immigration to the United States, large crowd of people  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More cowbell!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit that wasn't my first thought when I saw the word "reefer"
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Applause!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Their gas prices look low. Hmmm. Ours have gone up , supposedly because of Southern freeze issues.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they ever find the group supposedly in the tanker truck?
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
10 years ago a crack commando unit was sent to prison by a military court for a crime they didn't commit.
These men promptly escaped from a maximum security refrigerated truck to the Austin underground.
Today, still wanted by the government, they survive as soldiers of fortune.

If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire the A-Team.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [Fark user image 534x467]


Okay, at least use a different image or something.  This is getting spammy.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Neat version of Don't Fear The Reaper sans cowbell:

[Don't Fear] The Reaper (Demo - 1975)
Youtube 8m6oDWLEF4Y
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: mikaloyd: [Fark user image 534x467]

Okay, at least use a different image or something.  This is getting spammy.


I only use it once in each Texas thread. How many of them could there be?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whell, I reckon the depiddys thought that ICE would take care of the people from the truck....
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would bet that all trucks in Texas are refrigerated right now.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice alternative use of reefer, Subby.  A classic misdirection.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should have stayed in the truck, it was probably warmer in there.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Excellent job on the headline. A+
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bear, not Bay-har, if you're going for line scansion.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good thing we had that wall to stop this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Did they ever find the group supposedly in the tanker truck?


Nope. They found an empty truck and arrested one guy, but otherwise it's going to be awhile before the cops find a pile of dead immigrants somewhere.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: Good thing we had that wall to stop this.


Democrats stopped the wall. That's why we have an illegal immigrant problem.

/not serious
//please add the word "illegal" where necessary, otherwise it just lumps up everybody into the same category
///can you imagine one hundred people in a refrigerated truck? How long was it anyway? All for the dream of a better life
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I have to admit that wasn't my first thought when I saw the word "reefer"


They're also used as morgue trucks during COVID.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Neat version of Don't Fear The Reaper sans cowbell:

[YouTube video: [Don't Fear] The Reaper (Demo - 1975)]


Oh wow that song is older than I thought. I love bands that were awesome before my
time.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Farkonaut: Good thing we had that wall to stop this.

Democrats stopped the wall. That's why we have an illegal immigrant problem.

/not serious
//please add the word "illegal" where necessary, otherwise it just lumps up everybody into the same category
///can you imagine one hundred people in a refrigerated truck? How long was it anyway? All for the dream of a better life


If your name checks out, you might be amused to find that many conversos came over soon after 1492.  In fact Texas was first explored by a group of four "Spanish" explorers from the old world.  The linguist/translator and cartographer was a Muslim from North Africa.

It's always curious in Texas to see Spanish speakers described as immigrants.   In the old days, Anglo Texans many times had a second home in Mexico's closer states, not just a hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Cancun.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Authorities in Texas are searching for at least 100 undocumented immigrants

How do they know they are undocumented if they haven't caught them?
 
