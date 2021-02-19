 Skip to content
 
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Hero tag and Dominos? "Every pizza place was closed but Dominos stayed open to help those in need"   (local12.com) divider line
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they just donated the salt from one of their pizzas, all the ice would be melted.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some hard-hitting journalism right there. Interview the employees or store owner? Nah, this staged photo and caption should be enough.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bad article, good people.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Haven't they suffered enough?
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good thing those employees were able risk their lives and give it their all to almost earn 40 dollars for themselves and for the store owner to make 10k slinging poverty pizzas.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big, big props to the workers, but Dominos wasn't open to help those in need.  It was open to make money... for the owner.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The workers will probably be fired for violating social media/journalist policy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought IHOP owns America in the event of national and weather disasters. Oh well, doesn't hurt to have options during a catastrophe because you can't count on governments to care or bail you out.
 
firefly212
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, this pisses me off.

Domino's stayed open to make money.

Burns BBQ paired off with World Central Kitchen to give away thousands of free meals (https://twitter.com/chefjoseandres/s​ta​tus/1362825014211395587 )

Press writes about Dominos helping people in need...

what the fark, man...
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sometimes I have to remind myself that Ive become an old snob.

When I was a kid in the 80's two pizzas, two 2 liters of coke and two nintendo rentals from blockbuster was a pretty damn good friday night.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Good thing those employees were able risk their lives and give it their all to almost earn 40 dollars for themselves and for the store owner to make 10k slinging poverty pizzas.


They made their choices.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's because they use neither heat nor water to make their pizzas.
 
LessO2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Good thing those employees were able risk their lives and give it their all to almost earn 40 dollars for themselves and for the store owner to make 10k slinging poverty pizzas.


Not defending the owner, but I don't think local franchisees make a lot of money on a single location.  That's why you read about an individual or local company operating several stores in an area.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Rozotorical: Good thing those employees were able risk their lives and give it their all to almost earn 40 dollars for themselves and for the store owner to make 10k slinging poverty pizzas.

They made their choices.

[Fark user image 458x554]


In fairness as witnessed in my time as a pizza driver, there is no reason to assume he is also not selling meth.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow, a whole paragraph about a picture that was on Reddit yesterday.

And someone here thought that was worth greenlighting.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LessO2: Rozotorical: Good thing those employees were able risk their lives and give it their all to almost earn 40 dollars for themselves and for the store owner to make 10k slinging poverty pizzas.

Not defending the owner, but I don't think local franchisees make a lot of money on a single location.  That's why you read about an individual or local company operating several stores in an area.


No, you make pretty good money with very little effort. Selling out a store inventory would earn them about 10k in proffit. 20k a week is fairly typical.

They own several franchises because the can afford to own franchises which then make them more money.
 
LessO2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wegro: That's some hard-hitting journalism right there. Interview the employees or store owner? Nah, this staged photo and caption should be enough.


I doubt a TV station in Cincinnati is going to call up a Domino's owner in San Antonio to ask about a picture that was originally posted on Reddit a few days ago.

Besides, the goal isn't a Pulitzer, it's all about the clicks.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: Good thing those employees were able risk their lives and give it their all to almost earn 40 dollars for themselves and for the store owner to make 10k slinging poverty pizzas.


OMG! Some people went to work knowing they were needed and could help in a time of crisis!
I'M SO OUTRAGED!!
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
