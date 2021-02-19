 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   A list of ways you can help people from Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. No, telling them to move isn't included on the list. Yes, it probably should be   (nytimes.com) divider line
90
    More: Interesting, Feeding America, Non-profit organization, Food banks, Nonprofit organizations, Humanitarian aid, Social welfare charities, Internal Revenue Service, Dallas Wings  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Feb 2021 at 9:50 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



90 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote Blue, dummies.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.


Don't forget, there were more Biden voters in Texas than New York. And more than twice as many in Oklahoma than Vermont.

/real numbers
//lies, damned lies, and the electoral college
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boycott companies that advertise on Fox News.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Boycott companies that advertise on Fox News.


I stopped buying Head On! (and applying it to my forehead, both directly and indirectly) over 5 years ago.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.

Don't forget, there were more Biden voters in Texas than New York. And more than twice as many in Oklahoma than Vermont.

/real numbers
//lies, damned lies, and the electoral college


They re-elected Cruz. Not as many Dems as you fantasize about.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Buy them tickets to Cancun?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Donated to the Austin Area Urban League yesterday and I encourage other Farkers to do so.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I dedicated my blog post today to this very issue, and have added this link as well.

What is going on there is horrible.  And the fact that those in power are blaming everyone else in the world for their own mistakes, rather than actually, you know, something productive, is just sickening.

Dear entire South;  Stop voting these assholes into power.  Please realize now that they do not give a fark about you.
 
Hibryd [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Boycott companies that advertise on Fox News.


That won't do a thing. Fox makes so much money from cable fees that they don't even NEED advertisers. If you want to hit Fox News, call up your cable provider and ask them to stop sending $2 of your money to Fox every month.

https://www.mediamatters.org/new-york​-​times/media-matters-angelo-carusone-ex​plains-new-york-times-why-fox-news-sho​uld-be-treated
 
middleoftheday [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought we agreed telling people in disaster areas to move is a dick move.

With climate change pretty much errrrrrrywhere gonna be a disaster area eventually anyway.  Moon colonies aren't real yet.
 
neongoats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Something something rake your snowfields.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NikolaiFarkoff: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.

Don't forget, there were more Biden voters in Texas than New York. And more than twice as many in Oklahoma than Vermont.

/real numbers
//lies, damned lies, and the electoral college

They re-elected Cruz. Not as many Dems as you fantasize about.



This is exactly what my gerrymandered-arse has not and continues to not vote for.  Not specifically in Cruz's case maybe but man it's getting more and more disheartening.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
masslive.comView Full Size


Told you motherfarkers to buy mittens. Also, stop voting against your interests.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They live in Texas because socializm bad. I would never insult them by giving them something they haven't earned. They tell me that disaster relief means nothing will change because nobody will be responsible for their bad decisions, so I believe them and fight against that relief. They tell me that capitalism will solve this issue with the free market, so I let the free market decide for them.

Texas has LOUDLY and CLEARLY stated this is the way it should be, and it would be disrespectful for us to go against their beliefs, right?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.


This. Donate to the Texas Democratic Party.

Is that even a thing?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hibryd: mrshowrules: Boycott companies that advertise on Fox News.

That won't do a thing. Fox makes so much money from cable fees that they don't even NEED advertisers. If you want to hit Fox News, call up your cable provider and ask them to stop sending $2 of your money to Fox every month.

https://www.mediamatters.org/new-york-​times/media-matters-angelo-carusone-ex​plains-new-york-times-why-fox-news-sho​uld-be-treated


That's good, because they can have my Disney+ when they pry The Mandalorian from my cold, dead hands.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Their God-Emporer denied my state assistance during wildfires and the pandemic.

I say, let'em crash.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stop voting in religious people
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or you could just help them out with no conditions attached.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Burn your MAGA gear for warmth.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hear Cancun is nice this time of year.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They live in Texas because socializm bad. I would never insult them by giving them something they haven't earned. They tell me that disaster relief means nothing will change because nobody will be responsible for their bad decisions, so I believe them and fight against that relief. They tell me that capitalism will solve this issue with the free market, so I let the free market decide for them.

Texas has LOUDLY and CLEARLY stated this is the way it should be, and it would be disrespectful for us to go against their beliefs, right?


Because everyone in Texas fits neatly into your little stereotype, so it's okay to hate them. It certainly isn't a swing state nowadays or anything.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.

Don't forget, there were more Biden voters in Texas than New York. And more than twice as many in Oklahoma than Vermont.

/real numbers
//lies, damned lies, and the electoral college gerrymandering.


FTFY
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But where do I mail all these boot straps?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NikolaiFarkoff: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.

Don't forget, there were more Biden voters in Texas than New York. And more than twice as many in Oklahoma than Vermont.

/real numbers
//lies, damned lies, and the electoral college

They re-elected Cruz. Not as many Dems as you fantasize about.



80% of the people i'm friends with on facebook from TX already shared the

"Don't believe the mainstream media who painted a picture of a bunch of helpless people. That's not what i saw! I saw people helping people.  We don't need no government to get us out of this mess!"

*eyeroll*
 
Wobambo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm just not that sympathetic anymore. Maybe something burned out on me, I dunno. We admit how farked the voting and representation situation is in the red states - hell, majority of the country, and that's like supposed to be our central thing. Yet we don't seem to take it very seriously. So the conservatives in Texas wanted this and everyone else passively accepted it. But if I point out to everyone how choices were made here and that those choices led to this, which was entirely preventable, I'm the asshole.

I should really delete my Facebook account.
 
Ant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about telling them to stop voting for republicans?
 
Hebjamn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I own a 2770 sq ft / 4 BR / 2-1/2 BA home in New Orleans in fair condition.

Willing to entertain offers
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, move.

We'll get right on that right after we're done with your previous suggestion of buying more money, and self-starting with our bootstraps and a small interest free loan of a couple hundred grand from our parents.

/Go fark yourself.
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They should get the same help they offered the people effected my Hurricane Sandy.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I donated through AOC:
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/aoc​-​social-20210218

I kinda hate myself for donating to a state that elected politicians who tried to overthrow democracy, but some of its residents are technically people.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fireproof: It certainly isn't a swing state nowadays or anything.


Texas is a swing state in exactly the same way that Susan Collins is concerned. You know it will always do the right thing until the vote happens.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They live in Texas because socializm bad. I would never insult them by giving them something they haven't earned. They tell me that disaster relief means nothing will change because nobody will be responsible for their bad decisions, so I believe them and fight against that relief. They tell me that capitalism will solve this issue with the free market, so I let the free market decide for them.

Texas has LOUDLY and CLEARLY stated this is the way it should be, and it would be disrespectful for us to go against their beliefs, right?

Because everyone in Texas fits neatly into your little stereotype, so it's okay to hate them. It certainly isn't a swing state nowadays or anything.


It's not a swing state by any definition I'm aware of.

And lets say it is, the voters there are going to keep their failed GOP leadership on office because someone on the internet was mean to them? If that's the case, they're welcome to keep suffering.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They live in Texas because socializm bad. I would never insult them by giving them something they haven't earned. They tell me that disaster relief means nothing will change because nobody will be responsible for their bad decisions, so I believe them and fight against that relief. They tell me that capitalism will solve this issue with the free market, so I let the free market decide for them.

Texas has LOUDLY and CLEARLY stated this is the way it should be, and it would be disrespectful for us to go against their beliefs, right?

Because everyone in Texas fits neatly into your little stereotype, so it's okay to hate them. It certainly isn't a swing state nowadays or anything.


Hi there. I'm from Georgia. We know a thing or two about busting political stereotypes (though our Gerrymandered-to-hell State legislature is doing all it can to remedy that next time around).
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to trade supplies for some of the guns and ammo they are hording.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Muta: They should get the same help they offered the people effected my Hurricane Sandy.


So... millions of dollars in private and corporate donations?

Sure, go right ahead.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Telling them to move should damned well be on the list.

I declined a forced move to Houston in 2020 and moved to NY instead (From Oklahoma). You can bet your sweet ass I've sent "Then move the hell out of that shiathole" texts at least weekly for the past 8 months, sometimes daily.
 
jst3p
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NikolaiFarkoff: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.

Don't forget, there were more Biden voters in Texas than New York. And more than twice as many in Oklahoma than Vermont.

/real numbers
//lies, damned lies, and the electoral college

They re-elected Cruz. Not as many Dems as you fantasize about.


Literally as many actually, just still not the majority.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As someone who lived in OK for over two decades, I can confirm that moving is the best solution.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd be happy to volunteer to toss paper towels at people for two minutes while my photo gets taken.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NikolaiFarkoff: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.

Don't forget, there were more Biden voters in Texas than New York. And more than twice as many in Oklahoma than Vermont.

/real numbers
//lies, damned lies, and the electoral college

They re-elected Cruz. Not as many Dems as you fantasize about.


Well, there are. Just a few more republicans still. Plus all the suppression efforts, and shiat. But that won't change if everyone leaves.

The thing about Texas is, it's great. Beautiful state. Lots to offer. Texans though, real mixed bag.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: NikolaiFarkoff: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Vote Blue, dummies.

Don't forget, there were more Biden voters in Texas than New York. And more than twice as many in Oklahoma than Vermont.

/real numbers
//lies, damned lies, and the electoral college

They re-elected Cruz. Not as many Dems as you fantasize about.


You're both right.

Nevertheless, it's unfair to not give a fark about whatever percentage voted against the MAGATS just because a majority of them did. Many of them are there for jobs or family reasons. Plus it's rapidly turning bluerz
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So torn.  I've never met a Texan I didn't wan into punt into next week.  Butt, they are people an deserve help.  Butt they suck ass as people.  Butt they deserve help..................
 
Advernaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I'd be willing to trade supplies for some of the guns and ammo they are hording.


Guns for food and water. I like it!
 
suebhoney [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They live in Texas because socializm bad. I would never insult them by giving them something they haven't earned. They tell me that disaster relief means nothing will change because nobody will be responsible for their bad decisions, so I believe them and fight against that relief. They tell me that capitalism will solve this issue with the free market, so I let the free market decide for them.

Texas has LOUDLY and CLEARLY stated this is the way it should be, and it would be disrespectful for us to go against their beliefs, right?


Yep. I'm not giving any donation to any Texan. They've got bootstraps, pull them up. A handout is unearned income and socialism. Far be it for me to try and sway them from their firmly held beliefs. 

However, I will offer up many thoughts and prayers. I've been assured, repeatedly over the last 40 years, if you're a God-fearing republican, you're blessed by God. Texans are either not praying hard enough, or are not conservative enough to warrant God's help.

Besides God, the almighty free market and corporate policing of themselves has been told to consumers that they will make the better choices in how much you pay for, and receive services, and that when you don't get what you've paid for your recourse is the court system. Texans can sue for damages.

Practice what you preach Texass.
 
flondrix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No, it shouldn't be.  Because moving would mean that they would show up somewhere else.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Fireproof: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: They live in Texas because socializm bad. I would never insult them by giving them something they haven't earned. They tell me that disaster relief means nothing will change because nobody will be responsible for their bad decisions, so I believe them and fight against that relief. They tell me that capitalism will solve this issue with the free market, so I let the free market decide for them.

Texas has LOUDLY and CLEARLY stated this is the way it should be, and it would be disrespectful for us to go against their beliefs, right?

Because everyone in Texas fits neatly into your little stereotype, so it's okay to hate them. It certainly isn't a swing state nowadays or anything.

It's not a swing state by any definition I'm aware of.

And lets say it is, the voters there are going to keep their failed GOP leadership on office because someone on the internet was mean to them? If that's the case, they're welcome to keep suffering.


It was absolutely in play in 2020 and will be even more so in 2024. That's a swing state.

If you're morally okay with letting your fellow Americans suffer because a relatively slight majority of them voted Republican, a thing that largely only matters because of the Electoral College, that's on you.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: They re-elected Cruz. Not as many Dems as you fantasize about.


4,045,632 people voted Beto. The only other Democratic Senate candidates in 2018 who would have lost with that count were Nelson in FL and Feinstein in CA.

Gillibrand in NY received almost the exact same number of votes.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: I thought we agreed telling people in disaster areas to move is a dick move.

With climate change pretty much errrrrrrywhere gonna be a disaster area eventually anyway.  Moon colonies aren't real yet.


I think the logic here is to move away from the government of the state. Its not so much about avoiding the natural disasters as it is avoiding the response. But I think voting is a better idea than fleeing.

Texas is a LOT like Iran. Beautiful place and a lot of the people are great, just normal people. But the ones in charge, and the ones who keep them there are total assholes, and fundamentalists have too much control. But, we still have a chance to fix that.

/texan
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.