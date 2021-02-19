 Skip to content
(NYPost)   New father dumps mother of his child to shack up with his infant son's grandmother. All while the extended family is living together during lockdown. I think I saw this movie adaptation   (nypost.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you doing step-grandfather/father?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh, it's incredible how often that happens.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a subplot in Dark?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm..

Fark user imageView Full Size


...nope. I dont blame him.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...the Aristocrats?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about Prince Harry...
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He probably hooked up with the girl because he saw her mother and thought she would age well. Turns out he likes them well-aged.

/snark
//mom is cute
///also guanopsychotic
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought "Ha, silly Americans!" then saw it was in the UK and felt "Well, at least they went international with their whackadoodle love triangle"
 
