(NPR)   Texas officials are now warning about price gouging on critical supplies, although why they'd be complaining about true, shining Libertarianism in action is anyone's guess   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Texas, Houston, Price gouging, Storm, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee, Texas officials, Power outage, Hotel  
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Price gouging and excessive profits are what the GOP is all about
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were regulations to prevent that. Oh well, better to be victimized by corporations that have socialism with their clean water and plowed roads and garbage.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are complaining because they are on the wrong end of the scam.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're going after ERCOT for that when?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you don't want to ration based on need or based on time (ie, first come first served), then you almost have to ration based on economics because that's all that's left.

The first one takes heavy regulation, the second takes patience and enforcement, and the last always kind of sounds ok until it starts affecting you or someone you know.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, basically, all that money that AOC raised will just go to profiteers. Nice.
 
Magzamillion49 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IlGreven: So they're going after ERCOT for that when?


Never.

This is working AS DESIGNED. The right people are making a farkton of money.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But that's the FREE MARKET's handling of the supply and demand, yeah?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Weird how all of that horseshiat instantly goes out the window when they're the ones trying to navigate a natural disaster.

Some libertarian will appear to explain to us why its different this time.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.


People who believe this also believe that they're the ones who would be price gouging.

/spoiler alert: they're not
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Welp, if you're cold, book passage on a Cruz ship for a couple weeks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.

People who believe this also believe that they're the ones who would be price gouging.

/spoiler alert: they're not


Why do you think they bought all that toilet paper and hand sanitizer last year?
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: atlantic_lotion: JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.

People who believe this also believe that they're the ones who would be price gouging.

/spoiler alert: they're not

Why do you think they bought all that toilet paper and hand sanitizer last year?


Molotov cocktails for the insurrection?
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now do it for power rates.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.


That link was like seeing the kids who never learned to share in kindergarten all grown up.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Selling or leasing fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price after the governor has declared a state disaster is illegal under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act. Any other time, it's fine."
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: atlantic_lotion: JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.

People who believe this also believe that they're the ones who would be price gouging.

/spoiler alert: they're not

Why do you think they bought all that toilet paper and hand sanitizer last year?

Molotov cocktails for the insurrection?


now im thirsty for an insurrection cocktail
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: thanksagainandagain: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: atlantic_lotion: JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.

People who believe this also believe that they're the ones who would be price gouging.

/spoiler alert: they're not

Why do you think they bought all that toilet paper and hand sanitizer last year?

Molotov cocktails for the insurrection?

now im thirsty for an insurrection cocktail


If you insist.

https://www.greatbritishchefs.com/rec​i​pes/beetroot-cocktail-recipe
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.


Everything is relative.  A case of bottled water on a normal day is $3 or so.  You can jack that to $20 in a shortage and it will have the desired effect of preventing the first yahoo to arrive from loading up their truck and leaving none for anyone else.

The problem is, people don't stop there.  They'll gleefully jack that up to $100 or $500 because fark everyone else, right?

Not all price rises in crises are gouging.  But actual gouging is criminal and if you try it and it gets you shot, you brought it on yourself.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sick of this liberal Texas government and their hatred of the free market.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.


People always bring this bullshiat up, usually with some dumb argument about generators. "You have to have an incentive for someone to bring generators in from another state and sell them." And while that is technically true, here's the problem. The person selling the generators doesn't price them as:

cost of generator + travel costs (rent a truck, fuel, hotel costs, food) + time (hourly rate * total time spent) + risk (loss due to possibility of unsold generators)

Instead, they just go, "LOL, people will pay $10k for $1k generator." That's gouging.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unregulated markets - how TF to they work?
 
IamTomJoad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From my understanding about the recent events....the people of Texas are more than willing to be charged out the arse if it means less government regulation.

Enjoy your "freedom", starving to death will be the least of your worries, but hey, you will have the freedom to die in a number of ways...so, there that
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You mean, like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


See, what's happening is:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Price gougers, late mergers, short sellers - they're all performing an important service to society, yet so terribly misunderstood.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey math types,

If freedom = not free
Then freedom from regulation = not free + 150%

Is that right, am I close?
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: atlantic_lotion: thanksagainandagain: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: atlantic_lotion: JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.

People who believe this also believe that they're the ones who would be price gouging.

/spoiler alert: they're not

Why do you think they bought all that toilet paper and hand sanitizer last year?

Molotov cocktails for the insurrection?

now im thirsty for an insurrection cocktail

If you insist.

https://www.greatbritishchefs.com/reci​pes/beetroot-cocktail-recipe


mmm, tastes like a do not fly list!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know...for a fiercly independent, pull-up-by-your-bootstraps type of people, Texans sure are a bunch of pussies when a little cold weather comes their way.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: You know...for a fiercly independent, pull-up-by-your-bootstraps type of people, Texans sure are a bunch of pussies when a little cold weather comes their way.


Well, they have been telling us that they're allergic to snowflakes for decades. I hate to say it, but this misunderstanding might be on us.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can never have enough paper towels.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Dick Gozinya: You know...for a fiercly independent, pull-up-by-your-bootstraps type of people, Texans sure are a bunch of pussies when a little cold weather comes their way.

Well, they have been telling us that they're allergic to snowflakes for decades. I hate to say it, but this misunderstanding might be on us.


yeah...well...you got me there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Selling or leasing fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price after the governor has declared a state disaster is illegal under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act. Any other time, it's fine."


Next thing you know that durty lib democrat governor of Texas will declare that real conservatives have to gay marry frogs or something. Wharrgggbbbbllllll!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least reddit has markets figured out with it's secret short sellers and short squeezers.

Texas just knows that a rumor of shortages will produce a run on the item and then three weeks of resupply.  It worked with gas in the midst of plenty.  Unless you have Bullets for Barter® you're out of luck in the post ERCOT debacle.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: You know...for a fiercly independent, pull-up-by-your-bootstraps type of people, Texans sure are a bunch of pussies when a little cold weather comes their way.


Wussies. We don't complain when it's well over 100'F by us, so why are they complaining now? Didn't they prepare? We can't let the federal government help Texas, or Texans, without requiring serious changes. They need to pull on their bootstraps and fix their failed state. Otherwise this failed state, that cannot provide power to many of it's citizens for so long should probably be reduced to territory status. I mean we aren't talking blackouts for only a few hours here, but days long blackouts. Even those durty libz in Commifornia have a better grasp on how to handle power outages.

Long story short if they don't want to fix their failed state:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rwhitehd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Any comment, Atlas?
<Shrugs>
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: JerseyTim: Maybe if you read an economics textbook, you'd know that price gougers are heroes.

Everything is relative.  A case of bottled water on a normal day is $3 or so.  You can jack that to $20 in a shortage and it will have the desired effect of preventing the first yahoo to arrive from loading up their truck and leaving none for anyone else.

The problem is, people don't stop there.  They'll gleefully jack that up to $100 or $500 because fark everyone else, right?

Not all price rises in crises are gouging.  But actual gouging is criminal and if you try it and it gets you shot, you brought it on yourself.


"Limit 1 per customer"

/Seems to work around here.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is also the second time in a year Texas is seeing food lines reminiscent of the Eastern European bloc.  It's time to revoke all 'Texas tough' cards because 4" of snowflakes crippled the state for a week now and counting.  The snowflakes won despite all the name calling over the past few years!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Price controls??!

What is this, the Lone Star Soviet State of America?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The idea that the market should decide only lasts as long as *I* can afford it, apparently. After that we suddenly need government mandated price controls.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
