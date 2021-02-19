 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Newest TikTok challenge involves something women can do but men can't, if you know what I mean   (foxnews.com) divider line
39
    More: Giggity, Mass, Male, Gender, Sex, Female, Newton's laws of motion, Orbit, different centers of gravity  
•       •       •

1504 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 10:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was an episode of All in the Family.
Gloria and Michael were arguing and he was being a dick and said men could do anything a woman could do and she said "ok, bend over and put your head on the wall and pick up this chair", and he did. then she said, "now straighten up" and he couldn't - or something. It was the 70s, and I was in high school so I can't remember exactly how it went.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multi-tasking?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: That was an episode of All in the Family. Gloria and Michael were arguing and he was being a dick and said men could do anything a woman could do and she said "ok, bend over and put your head on the wall and pick up this chair", and he did. then she said, "now straighten up" and he couldn't - or something. It was the 70s, and I was in high school so I can't remember exactly how it went.



Something Men cant do
Youtube oXxrfqY0kA0
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverse a car in a straight line? Oh, my bad, I read the headline wrong.

/going to buy some sod today
//and a new mailbox
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pixar moms have it the easiest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That was an episode of All in the Family.
Gloria and Michael were arguing and he was being a dick and said men could do anything a woman could do and she said "ok, bend over and put your head on the wall and pick up this chair", and he did. then she said, "now straighten up" and he couldn't - or something. It was the 70s, and I was in high school so I can't remember exactly how it went.


I seem to recall something about hip bone structure as well as center of gravity.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's no such thing as men and women anymore.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Challenge??  I do this every night.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: vudukungfu: That was an episode of All in the Family.
Gloria and Michael were arguing and he was being a dick and said men could do anything a woman could do and she said "ok, bend over and put your head on the wall and pick up this chair", and he did. then she said, "now straighten up" and he couldn't - or something. It was the 70s, and I was in high school so I can't remember exactly how it went.

I seem to recall something about hip bone structure as well as center of gravity.


men have bigger feet... thus they are further away from the wall...steeper angle...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Matty Mouse has us all beat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a lovely comments section in there. Every post is about transgender people. That's what you get for a fox news link.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh boy, TikTok "challenges". Where normal idiots do things no one else cares about.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Make 80% of a man's earnings?
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Get in without paying a cover charge?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Parallel park?
Change car oil?
Open a pickle jar?
Kill a spider?
Go see what the noise outside at 2am was?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It clearly isn't the Write Your Name In The Snow challenge.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: vudukungfu: That was an episode of All in the Family. Gloria and Michael were arguing and he was being a dick and said men could do anything a woman could do and she said "ok, bend over and put your head on the wall and pick up this chair", and he did. then she said, "now straighten up" and he couldn't - or something. It was the 70s, and I was in high school so I can't remember exactly how it went.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/oXxrfqY0​kA0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Its amazing they got that much material out of that
 
zekeburger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Challenge??  I do this every night.

[i.pinimg.com image 480x360]


RIP your mentions and inbox. 🤪
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
21stcenturyfiat124spider.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Parallel park?
Change car oil?
Open a pickle jar?
Kill a spider?
Go see what the noise outside at 2am was?


Its the "withhold sex till the dishwasher gets fixed" challenge.
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Reverse a car in a straight line? Oh, my bad, I read the headline wrong.

/going to buy some sod today
//and a new mailbox


Word.

Even with a factory installed backup camera Mrs Samurai STILL managed to hit the garage.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Opening up a bottle without using your hands?

/ducks
 
baorao
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: vudukungfu: That was an episode of All in the Family. Gloria and Michael were arguing and he was being a dick and said men could do anything a woman could do and she said "ok, bend over and put your head on the wall and pick up this chair", and he did. then she said, "now straighten up" and he couldn't - or something. It was the 70s, and I was in high school so I can't remember exactly how it went.


[YouTube video: Something Men cant do]


*shuts office door*
*moves out of view of the window*
*grabs a chair*
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Two things I will never do online:

Create a "reaction" video.

Accept a "challenge"

While both of these things are usually harmless, they're just stupid.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Act like you love your friends, then talk a ton of shiat behind their back?
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they showed Fox & Friends fretting about a "challenge" teens are doing because they want to undermine teens who will probably be Democrats in the future.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Two things I will never do online:

Create a "reaction" video.

Accept a "challenge"

While both of these things are usually harmless, they're just stupid.


Yeah, those things are too Meta for me. However, if you think they're dumb, maybe you need to consider "Reaction to a reaction" video or maybe a "Reaction to a challenge"

Hmmm. WE NEED TO GO DEEPER!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: It clearly isn't the Write Your Name In The Snow challenge.


Nor the old piss on a campfire challenge
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like the implication that man have more upper body mass when women have tits.

Would be interested to see if a very well endowed female could manage this the same?

That being said, a lot of women often have better balance, and a hell of a lot more women have done yoga than men in my observation.

/AFAB
 
baorao
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember doing this in the 70s. What's old is new I guess.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: MythDragon: Parallel park?
Change car oil?
Open a pickle jar?
Kill a spider?
Go see what the noise outside at 2am was?

Its the "withhold sex till the dishwasher gets fixed" challenge.


Smart. Get your tubes tied, then we can have all the unprotected sex you want. Oh, and I got you a new sponge and bottle of dish soap because I noticed those dishes have been in the sink for a few days now.


/zing!
//reported
 
40 degree day
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well this thread is turning into the expected train wreck.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Accept criticism without melting down?

Not feel threatened by someone else's expertise or success ?
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Well this thread is turning into the expected train wreck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Accept criticism without melting down?

Not feel threatened by someone else's expertise or success ?


Not on Fark.
 
Mouser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baorao: bearded clamorer: vudukungfu: That was an episode of All in the Family. Gloria and Michael were arguing and he was being a dick and said men could do anything a woman could do and she said "ok, bend over and put your head on the wall and pick up this chair", and he did. then she said, "now straighten up" and he couldn't - or something. It was the 70s, and I was in high school so I can't remember exactly how it went.


[YouTube video: Something Men cant do]

*shuts office door*
*moves out of view of the window*
*grabs a chair*


The "pick up the chair" challenge depends entirely on how big your steps are away from the wall.  Take short steps, and anyone can pick up the chair.  Take long ones, and no one can.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Touch their elbows together behind their backs?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bleed for a week every month and not die?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.