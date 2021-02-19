 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   'We deeply apologize for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings ... in some areas of the women's sauna'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Japan...

MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Therapy?
Should have just invoiced for the performance art.
 
God--
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Repeat!!!!!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They could see the glass before they entered the sauna, right? They're just idiots.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gotta wonder what they were actually doing in there, besides just not wearing towels.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I had stayed in that room it would be the other hotel guests seeking counseling for emotional trauma.

/...can not be unseen.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well I do not a thing about South Korean law but i know if this was to have occurred in the US the couple would have skipped therapy and gone directly to consultations  with a lawyer.

That said i think there is likely more to this story yet to be heard.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PlusCestLaMeme: Gotta wonder what they were actually doing in there, besides just not wearing towels.


Ever been on a honeymoon?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Meanwhile in Japan...

[cdn77-pic.xvideos-cdn.com image 352x198]


Japan, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They could see the glass before they entered the sauna, right? They're just idiots.


Well, yeah. The fact that they sought counseling because they were accidental exhibitionists on their honeymoon is proof enough of that. Being caught having sex isn't something that should require help unless you were molesting someone and are seeking help to stop the impulses that led to that.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, is the vid on Pornhub yet?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If I were in that sauna there would be a lot of people in need of counseling.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You mean this couple was able to be nude in the sauna with an audience, probably farking for their enjoyment, and never realized they could be seen?

You want to know what this really, TRULY means? .... It means the couple were attractive enough no one complained. Take the compliment and run.
 
