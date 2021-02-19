 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sad and Useless) Boobies Boob scarfs - a tantalizing substitute of what lies underneath the 8 layers of clothing you're wearing in this cold weather. NSFW - or church - or visiting grandma   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
52
    More: Boobies, Opting out, Opt-out, Opt-outs in the European Union, Jeff Bezos, HTTP cookie, Breast, Web browser, Cancer  
•       •       •

3305 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Feb 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm. White only.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes indeed, that certainly is 'Sad And Useless.'
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A new way to stuff.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like the apparel equivalent of a fart joke.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boob Scarfs or "Barfs" in the industry.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll put your eye out.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems I've seen this before.

blackadderquotes.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of many reasons I'm glad I live in San Diego
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is truly "One Size Fits All"
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may be the most disappointing article/thread I read all week.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Towel!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what I was expecting. I am disappoint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they look good with pussy hats?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks fun.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Yes indeed, that certainly is 'Sad And Useless.'


They're gonna put me in the movies
They're gonna make a big star out of me
They're making a film about a meme that sad and useless
And all I gotta do is wear scarf boobies.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: It's like the apparel equivalent of a fart joke.


This is an appropriate place for it since fark is the website equivalent of a fart joke.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: One of many reasons I'm glad I live in San Diego


Was stationed there in the Navy. Expensive as heck, but seeing young ladies walking around the outdoor malls in bikini tops and Daisy Dukes made it worthwhile.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boobies tag longs for its youth
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Seems I've seen this before.

[blackadderquotes.com image 608x400]


That reminds me. It's getting cold, so I need to throw a few more Catholics on the fire.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article about boobs that can't even spell "mammaries" correctly is indeed sad and useless.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see they opted to sew the extra-cold nipples.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: This is what I was expecting. I am disappoint.

[Fark user image 850x1275]


might be hot but I can't see her knees
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard about a lactation specialist who wears one of these around the maternity ward. Helps break the ice with new moms learning to breast feed
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burka Girls Gone Wild
Youtube 3WL5f0c7s7Q
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So old lady scarf?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzDE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they waggle to and fro?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: boobies tag longs for its youth


Seat-over-there.png
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boob scarf? You mean something that keeps them warm, like a shawl?
...Oh...
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Tara Reid get royalties for these?.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like truck nuts for your neck.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise:

Hmm. White only.

:-(  No cocoa puffs for breakfast.
 
suze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: This is what I was expecting. I am disappoint.

[Fark user image 850x1275]


I'd say she's wearing the male version, but there's like 6 testicles down there.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For those times when: "I haven't gotten enough attention lately"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Harrumph.

This is what I had in mind:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: This is what I was expecting. I am disappoint.

[Fark user image image 850x1275]


dynamite.comView Full Size

I also was expecting some Theiss Floss
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: Harrumph.

This is what I had in mind:
[Fark user image 528x417]

[Fark user image 312x595]


[Fark user image 492x380]


Number 3 should be careful. She could poke somebody's eye out.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

great_tigers: For those times when: "I haven't gotten enough attention lately"


We're all quarantined and going nuts. If some people need some novelty plush titties to break the monotony, fine.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: TWX: Harrumph.

This is what I had in mind:
[Fark user image 528x417]

[Fark user image 312x595]


[Fark user image 492x380]

Number 3 should be careful. She could poke somebody's eye out.


I think that's actually a result of the darting, but that's funny.  Given that Roddenberry was a rather infamous ladies' man and just a bit of a letch it wouldn't surprise me if he had the sound stages cooled as far down as possibel for these scenes.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: Harrumph.

This is what I had in mind:
[Fark user image 528x417]

[Fark user image 312x595]


[Fark user image 492x380]


media-amazon.comView Full Size


OK, now I'm in the mood for some Jiffy Pop.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Still gonna fap to this later. Saved
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: thedingoatemybaby: TWX: Harrumph.

This is what I had in mind:
[Fark user image 528x417]

[Fark user image 312x595]


[Fark user image 492x380]

Number 3 should be careful. She could poke somebody's eye out.

I think that's actually a result of the darting, but that's funny.  Given that Roddenberry was a rather infamous ladies' man and just a bit of a letch it wouldn't surprise me if he had the sound stages cooled as far down as possibel for these scenes.


It still amazes me how William Ware Theiss (their costumer) was able to get away with showing as much as he did with many of the costumes he created for the women of Star Trek. Although I notice there was a distinct lack of Shahna:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CFitzDE: Do they waggle to and fro?


Looks like you could tie them in a knot and tie them in a bow.

And of course, you can throw them over your shoulder like a Continental soldier.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Seems I've seen this before.

[blackadderquotes.com image 608x400]


Came to say "blackadder did it"
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Better.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


/eip?
//clicky link to buy ... or just "research"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Boob Scarfs or "Barfs" in the industry.


Dangit, I mistakenly bought Scoobs.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.