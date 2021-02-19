 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Parents-to-be announce pregnancy by staging reveal using scratch off ticket, then hug in matching blue sweat pants. Is it too early to alert child protective services?   (youtube.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
House looks clean enough and there's an apparently well taken care of cat in the video. Not sure why CPS should be involved, subby.

/also, I didn't know you could order lotto scratchers that say whatever you want
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That didnt seem fake at all
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bad subby. This didn't set fire to anything or injure any bystanders. By American reveal surprises, this was super tame. Pretty awesome reaction by new Dad though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What if the baby is gender fluid or non-binary?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well that was fake.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't we just go back to setting the back yard on fire?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ummm... At the 1:30 mark, uh... okay I'm closing it. That was a thing, I guess.
 
FF Goose
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next up: Fake Miscarriage Video.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Can't we just go back to setting the back yard on fire?


Meh. The real action is in lighting entire states on fire.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know all you farkers are cynics, but you are allowed to be happy for people. Maybe give it a shot once in a while.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I know all you farkers are cynics, but you are allowed to be happy for people. Maybe give it a shot once in a while.


no u
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not too long ago an acquaintance whom I had only met a couple times and was friend with on Facebook because he was a friend of a friend invited me to a gender reveal. I declined and said they could just email me afterwards or I would find out after the baby was born. Apparently this pissed off my friend because he wrote back to me and told me to not bother sending a gift. Uh, yeah, I had not planned on that anyway.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x358]


Penis definitely did not go there.
 
orbister
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What if the baby is gender fluid or non-binary?


You get your money back or a store credit.
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: Not too long ago an acquaintance whom I had only met a couple times and was friend with on Facebook because he was a friend of a friend invited me to a gender reveal. I declined and said they could just email me afterwards or I would find out after the baby was born. Apparently this pissed off my friend because he wrote back to me and told me to not bother sending a gift. Uh, yeah, I had not planned on that anyway.


Er, pissed of the acquaintance.
 
dehler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm missing something but that looks like a negative test to me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: Not too long ago an acquaintance whom I had only met a couple times and was friend with on Facebook because he was a friend of a friend invited me to a gender reveal. I declined and said they could just email me afterwards or I would find out after the baby was born. Apparently this pissed off my friend because he wrote back to me and told me to not bother sending a gift. Uh, yeah, I had not planned on that anyway.


I'm not going to any more gender reveal parties. Last time I was the only one who showed up naked and they called the cops on me.
 
