(Some Bat guy)   Man eats live bat in front of the European Parliament to protest vaccine pricing, is now probably Patient Zero for the new pandemic. Tag is for both his facial tattoo and his method   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This one is called Flying High Again, so keep on smoking those joints!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... volcel?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So did Russia join the EU when I wasn't watching, or something?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Russian activist and performance artist asshole Petr Davydtchenko
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd never considered how repulsed I am by the thought of eating a bat until I dry heaved at this headline.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Derivative performance art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
EU is on a roll.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Oooo, we've got a live one here!"

/batdance
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

farking amateur.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No idea why that image went in twice.

SHARON!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, Russian and a performance artist. That explains a lot.

Still, I hope it was a Gummi Bat. I have seen Gummi mice, watches, etc. and a candy-filled fake cellphone. Bats sounds like it would complete their Halloween line of worms, frogs, and such, very nicely.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He ate a live bat?

Farking monster.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
South Park - Ozzy Osbourne eats Kenny
Youtube SwH2Si8w-E0
/should have bought a pompadour hat
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"camping with dad"

if a bat bites you
go ahead and bite it back
see how he likes it
 
1979
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
really?
we aren't going to talk about the Phizer tattoo and the fact that he's dressed as Viagra?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Russian activist and performance artist asshole Petr Davydtchenko


Is he the one who nailed his scrotum to Red Square, or does Russia have a lot of weird assholes?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Rapmaster2000: The Russian activist and performance artist asshole Petr Davydtchenko

Is he the one who nailed his scrotum to Red Square, or does Russia have a lot of weird assholes?


That seems like a self-correcting problem.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nope, different Petr.
 
suze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So in other words, all for nothing and extremely disgusting. Good job!
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
look when a crazy nutter does crazy nutter stuff, they are not an activist.
They are just a crazy nutter.
And giving them this label of "activist" is not only a lie, but a very dangerous one. We basiaclly legitimize nutter ass crazy behavior, instead of critical thinking and conscientiously considered actions.

We know a nutter can't be taken to court for crimes they can't actually understand.
This is not any different, it is wrong of you to frame this behavior as considered thought out sane action that is relevant to the subject matter.


When they can't understand, then they can't, and we can't go around pretending that they do.

As long as we won't recognize the difference between sane critical thinking and nutter ass chimp poo flinging, then it will not be possible to engage on a reasonable dialogue about how to best manage our collective selves.


As long as there is enough of that among us, and as long as every voice counts equally, then the math says our average is coming out nutters.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dude's on a Crazy Train.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

1979: really?
we aren't going to talk about the Phizer tattoo and the fact that he's dressed as Viagra?


He thinks there are symbols of false hope and empty promises, but the only thing they do it distract people for a moment and helps nothing.  He could have accomplished a lot more by showing up with a simple handmade sign.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Rapmaster2000: The Russian activist and performance artist asshole Petr Davydtchenko

Is he the one who nailed his scrotum to Red Square, or does Russia have a lot of weird assholes?


I don't know about the former but I'm pretty sure there are plenty of the latter.
 
Gingerwench
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That is really belgium,

/obscure?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The trivia word for the day is zoonosis, which thankfully isn't something we've all been dealing with for the past year.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: So... volcel?


*takes offence for how close this is to my username*

/  ;)
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And he dies of malaria from a mosquito the bat would have eaten.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Poor man's GG Allin.

Also, fark that guy for baticide.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: And he dies of malaria from a mosquito the bat would have eaten.


He'll gain the powers of a bat and use them to avenge the random murder of his parents.
 
turboke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"To those deeply hurt and offended by my action, I suggest you aim your hatred and anger at a bigger threat," he said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Davydtchenko said. "They identified me by my corporate branding, the Pfizer tattoo on my forehead, a signature that has come to represent false hope for millions of poor people around the world."

And yet know one will remember that in three days; all they'll see is some weirdo advertising a pharmaceutical company.

Pfizer thanks you for the free advertising for the rest of your idiotic life.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "To those deeply hurt and offended by my action, I suggest you aim your hatred and anger at a bigger threat," he said.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Davydtchenko said. "They identified me by my corporate branding, the Pfizer tattoo on my forehead, a signature that has come to represent false hope for millions of poor people around the world."

And yet know one will remember that in three days; all they'll see is some weirdo advertising a pharmaceutical company.

Pfizer thanks you for the free advertising for the rest of your idiotic life.


Know one?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"To those deeply hurt and offended by my action, I suggest you aim your hatred and anger at a bigger threat," he said.

FARK YOU.

/I suggest I aim my hatred at your farking nutsack
//farking psycho looking for a reason to be cruel to anything
///Somebody eat farking eat HIM alive already
 
