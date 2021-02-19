 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Israeli bar offers free drink for jab to tempt more young people to get vaccinated. You had me at free drink   (news.sky.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Vaccine, Tel Aviv, Vaccination, unusual vaccination point, younger people, Sky News, Professor Eyal Leshem, vaccination point  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
לחיים!

"Those people who take up the offer receive a voucher for a free soft drink at the bar."

לאאאאאאאאאא!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this little place in Tel Aviv that makes an amazing Gin Pfizer.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isn't young people. It's Orthodox Jews who think vaccines are an abomination to their god.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying for weeks to get an appointment for vaccination. Any place that needs to bribe people with a free drink needs to send their supplies to a place where people are lined up and waiting.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The problem isn't young people. It's Orthodox Jews who think vaccines are an abomination to their god.


Actually, here it's both. Ultra-Orthodox Jews don't really trust the government -- they trust whatever the rabbi of their particular group says. And some -- but not all -- of their idiot rabbis are saying that the vaccine turns you gay. And crap like that.

And young people are more likely to have fallen victim to online misinformation about the vaccine (and vaccines in general) because they, sadly, get their news from social media.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had me at vaccine. I don't even care about the drink, I got plenty of drinks.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vaccine Hesitancy" is a new term I've learnt recently.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. It's a coke and a jab. A vegan almond milk seltzer and a jab will get them running.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The problem isn't young people. It's Orthodox Jews who think vaccines are an abomination to their god.


Oh, and instead of drinks, the government is going into their neighborhoods with free cholent and pizza in exchange for getting the vaccine.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be nice to live in a country where the problem is too many vaccines and not enough people to get them.

Here in the US, if you are lucky enough to even qualify to get one, and to live in a state that cares if you get one, snagging a vaccine appointment is often a full time job, requiring at least a lap top, a steady internet connection, basic internet skills, a lot of free time, and a boat load of patience. And still it's a challenge.

/drove 6 hours round trip for mine, a thing which many who are in greatest need, vulnerable, and/or elderly could not do.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The problem isn't young people. It's Orthodox Jews who think vaccines are an abomination to their god.


Way to paint with a wide brush.

Chief Rabbi Lau suspends rabbinical judge for refusing COVID vaccine.
'Someone who does not fulfill command [of protecting life] rejects the good which God granted his world and possibility of getting out of the distress caused by the coronavirus,' said chief rabbi.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/chi​e​f-rabbi-lau-suspends-rabbinical-judge-​for-not-getting-covid-vaccine-659287
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Must be nice to live in a country where the problem is too many vaccines and not enough people to get them.

Here in the US, if you are lucky enough to even qualify to get one, and to live in a state that cares if you get one, snagging a vaccine appointment is often a full time job, requiring at least a lap top, a steady internet connection, basic internet skills, a lot of free time, and a boat load of patience. And still it's a challenge.

/drove 6 hours round trip for mine, a thing which many who are in greatest need, vulnerable, and/or elderly could not do.


The US has been doing quite well, especially compared to its peers. The only one doing better is the UK. Canada, Germany, France are all way behind the US in the percentage vaccinated.  (US is over 17%, Canada is under 4%)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In a couple of months the US will be in this boat as well. We're going to begin shifting from having a supply problem to having a demand problem, and, as with Israel, it'll be younger people who'll be the holdouts. We ought to be laying the groundwork now for a PR campaign to convince them that they should get vaccinated. If we wait until the time it's needed, we'll be way behind.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Must be nice to live in a country where the problem is too many vaccines and not enough people to get them.

Here in the US, if you are lucky enough to even qualify to get one, and to live in a state that cares if you get one, snagging a vaccine appointment is often a full time job, requiring at least a lap top, a steady internet connection, basic internet skills, a lot of free time, and a boat load of patience. And still it's a challenge.

/drove 6 hours round trip for mine, a thing which many who are in greatest need, vulnerable, and/or elderly could not do.


According to the likes of Fauci and Gottlieb, the US will reach a saturation point with vaccines sometime in April.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: namegoeshere: Must be nice to live in a country where the problem is too many vaccines and not enough people to get them.

Here in the US, if you are lucky enough to even qualify to get one, and to live in a state that cares if you get one, snagging a vaccine appointment is often a full time job, requiring at least a lap top, a steady internet connection, basic internet skills, a lot of free time, and a boat load of patience. And still it's a challenge.

/drove 6 hours round trip for mine, a thing which many who are in greatest need, vulnerable, and/or elderly could not do.

The US has been doing quite well, especially compared to its peers. The only one doing better is the UK. Canada, Germany, France are all way behind the US in the percentage vaccinated.  (US is over 17%, Canada is under 4%)


Looks like as of yesterday, 12% had gotten one dose and 4.7% had gotten both. Only AK is around 17%, and that's just the first dose.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The problem isn't young people. It's Orthodox Jews who think vaccines are an abomination to their god.


Ultra**

Orthodox jews aren't anti Vax
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jjorsett: In a couple of months the US will be in this boat as well. We're going to begin shifting from having a supply problem to having a demand problem, and, as with Israel, it'll be younger people who'll be the holdouts. We ought to be laying the groundwork now for a PR campaign to convince them that they should get vaccinated. If we wait until the time it's needed, we'll be way behind.


Fauci has regularly been showing up on a bunch of YouTube channels to talk about the vaccine and to debunk conspiracies.

Example:

https://youtu.be/NDuaiYf8WDQ
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: jjorsett: In a couple of months the US will be in this boat as well. We're going to begin shifting from having a supply problem to having a demand problem, and, as with Israel, it'll be younger people who'll be the holdouts. We ought to be laying the groundwork now for a PR campaign to convince them that they should get vaccinated. If we wait until the time it's needed, we'll be way behind.

Fauci has regularly been showing up on a bunch of YouTube channels to talk about the vaccine and to debunk conspiracies.

Example:

https://youtu.be/NDuaiYf8WDQ


He was on Game Theory too, I think thats pretty smart.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jjorsett: In a couple of months the US will be in this boat as well. We're going to begin shifting from having a supply problem to having a demand problem, and, as with Israel, it'll be younger people who'll be the holdouts. We ought to be laying the groundwork now for a PR campaign to convince them that they should get vaccinated. If we wait until the time it's needed, we'll be way behind.


I'd be shocked if younger people are the holdouts. It's always old people that are spreading derp about vaccine conspiracies on Facebook.

That said, there's a not-insignificant percentage of younger people who are part of the alt-right and such.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: jjorsett: In a couple of months the US will be in this boat as well. We're going to begin shifting from having a supply problem to having a demand problem, and, as with Israel, it'll be younger people who'll be the holdouts. We ought to be laying the groundwork now for a PR campaign to convince them that they should get vaccinated. If we wait until the time it's needed, we'll be way behind.

I'd be shocked if younger people are the holdouts. It's always old people that are spreading derp about vaccine conspiracies on Facebook.

That said, there's a not-insignificant percentage of younger people who are part of the alt-right and such.


Or raised their entire lives with the Internet, yet lack the ability to be discerning consumers of the information they get from it.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Fireproof: jjorsett: In a couple of months the US will be in this boat as well. We're going to begin shifting from having a supply problem to having a demand problem, and, as with Israel, it'll be younger people who'll be the holdouts. We ought to be laying the groundwork now for a PR campaign to convince them that they should get vaccinated. If we wait until the time it's needed, we'll be way behind.

I'd be shocked if younger people are the holdouts. It's always old people that are spreading derp about vaccine conspiracies on Facebook.

That said, there's a not-insignificant percentage of younger people who are part of the alt-right and such.

Or raised their entire lives with the Internet, yet lack the ability to be discerning consumers of the information they get from it.


But most of them are discerning consumers of it, for exactly that reason.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: jjorsett: In a couple of months the US will be in this boat as well. We're going to begin shifting from having a supply problem to having a demand problem, and, as with Israel, it'll be younger people who'll be the holdouts. We ought to be laying the groundwork now for a PR campaign to convince them that they should get vaccinated. If we wait until the time it's needed, we'll be way behind.

I'd be shocked if younger people are the holdouts. It's always old people that are spreading derp about vaccine conspiracies on Facebook.

That said, there's a not-insignificant percentage of younger people who are part of the alt-right and such.


Young people think they're bulletproof in general. There's no reason to assume that pattern of behaviour wouldn't continue with mitigating coronavirus.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
been saying for months do a temporary exception to the drug laws and offer a free meth/heroin/cocaine baggy if you get your jab. so most of the crazies get their vaccine.

1 more dose of their drug of choice will do pretty much nothing to the current junky population, having them vaccinated will have a major health impact.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChiliBoots: Fireproof: jjorsett: In a couple of months the US will be in this boat as well. We're going to begin shifting from having a supply problem to having a demand problem, and, as with Israel, it'll be younger people who'll be the holdouts. We ought to be laying the groundwork now for a PR campaign to convince them that they should get vaccinated. If we wait until the time it's needed, we'll be way behind.

I'd be shocked if younger people are the holdouts. It's always old people that are spreading derp about vaccine conspiracies on Facebook.

That said, there's a not-insignificant percentage of younger people who are part of the alt-right and such.

Young people think they're bulletproof in general. There's no reason to assume that pattern of behaviour wouldn't continue with mitigating coronavirus.


This is a much better argument.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.