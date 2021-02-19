 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   Texas power bills increase slightly to $202,102.16   (click2houston.com) divider line
45
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bUt MeH InDePeNdEnT gRiD
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't put the date into a dollar value field. This kind of bug reminds me of using COBOL back in the day.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Don't put the date into a dollar value field. This kind of bug reminds me of using COBOL back in the day.


Is that what happened?  Huh.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Free market biatches. What do you want, soshilizms? Teh gubbermint? Yall be free market capitalists, boot strap that shiat cmon now
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


The towel is a bit off, but the point stands.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Goddamn those windmills. I knew they were going to cost me money. And I didn't even get any wooden shoes. What a gyp.
 
suze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Send your bill to the deregulating Republican you voted for. And probably will again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes, but before this occurred, they had slightly lower rates than what they pay in regulated markets.

It's like how I saved about $30 a month by having liability only on my car insurance.  When I eventually crashed it, I only had to pay $20,000 to repair it.  But with that $30, I really lived!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Customers who received an e-mail notification showing an amount due of $202,102.16 for natural gas, should disregard and not pay it as they don't owe this amount," officials said in the statement.

I eagerly await the followup article two months from now about collection agencies hounding all the people who disregarded those invoices.
 
Veloram
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whats happening in texas is just another case study into why and how conservatism doesnt work.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "Customers who received an e-mail notification showing an amount due of $202,102.16 for natural gas, should disregard and not pay it as they don't owe this amount," officials said in the statement.

I eagerly await the followup article two months from now about collection agencies hounding all the people who disregarded those invoices.


They also stated that their customers should actually log in to their accounts with them to see what the actual bill due is, as it sounds like someone oopsed with the email notifications.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's like how I saved about $30 a month by having liability only on my car insurance.  When I eventually crashed it, I only had to pay $20,000 to repair it.  But with that $30, I really lived!I


I used to only have liability.  Of course that's because I was driving around an '87 Nissan in 2014.  The book value in mint was less than $2000, and my car was nowhere near mint, and I was only driving maybe 1500 miles a year.  Still only driving a little but I'm driving a 2014 with a Blue Book of about $8000, so I have collision.

I looked at getting a glass policy, on the other hand, and I would have had to have had my windshield replaced every year for it to have been cost effective.
 
Markus5
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope they didn't have auto pay.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone made a typo. Quickly, to the local news!!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Rapmaster2000: It's like how I saved about $30 a month by having liability only on my car insurance.  When I eventually crashed it, I only had to pay $20,000 to repair it.  But with that $30, I really lived!I

I used to only have liability.  Of course that's because I was driving around an '87 Nissan in 2014.  The book value in mint was less than $2000, and my car was nowhere near mint, and I was only driving maybe 1500 miles a year.  Still only driving a little but I'm driving a 2014 with a Blue Book of about $8000, so I have collision.

I looked at getting a glass policy, on the other hand, and I would have had to have had my windshield replaced every year for it to have been cost effective.


Hey, you've never had one day a year you got really, REALLY angry? That sounds like a good deal.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Veloram: Whats happening in texas is just another case study into why and how conservatism doesnt work.


The separation of the Texas energy grids from the rest of the US was set up back in the FDR administration, because, even then, Texas was all bootstrappy. This is not a recent change. And various times, the Texas legislature or Texas governors have tried to change this, but the other party objected by either the governor  attempting the change and the legislature told the governor no or the legislature attempted the change but did not have the votes needed to override the veto from the governor.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Rapmaster2000: It's like how I saved about $30 a month by having liability only on my car insurance.  When I eventually crashed it, I only had to pay $20,000 to repair it.  But with that $30, I really lived!I

I used to only have liability.  Of course that's because I was driving around an '87 Nissan in 2014.  The book value in mint was less than $2000, and my car was nowhere near mint, and I was only driving maybe 1500 miles a year.  Still only driving a little but I'm driving a 2014 with a Blue Book of about $8000, so I have collision.

I looked at getting a glass policy, on the other hand, and I would have had to have had my windshield replaced every year for it to have been cost effective.


It feels like a gotcha. My car isn't worth a lot but I'd still be in the hole trying to replace it with something in similar condition on short notice.  It sucks for people who have one car and need it to get to work. It's expensive being poor.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Don't put the date into a dollar value field. This kind of bug reminds me of using COBOL back in the day.


Looks like that's the issue - 20120216 is obviously a date.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Don't put the date into a dollar value field. This kind of bug reminds me of using COBOL back in the day.


CSB
I once entered a donor's zip code in the pledge amount field. I charged them nearly $90,000.... and the transaction was approved!
That follow-up call was awkward...
/CSB
//I reversed it and reached them before they saw the charge.
///They thought it was funny.
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buttercat: [scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x853]

The towel is a bit off, but the point stands.


Yes, everyone knows it's THE Ohio State.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rounding error.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Veloram: Whats happening in texas is just another case study into why and how conservatism doesnt work.


It works precisely as intended.  Rational economic theory assumes that all actors in a marketplace the same information.  The reality is that all actors do not have the same information.  The sellers know significantly more about what they are selling than do the consumers.  The consumers, therefore, enter into disadvantageous contracts with the sellers because of this information disparity.

The CFPB and similar instances of what is belittled as "red-tape" are designed to address this imbalance and protect the consumer from these hazards.  Conservatism is opposed to this.  It wants there to be an information imbalance to maximize the profit of the seller at the expense of the consumer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's one of those things that's probably a mistake but it looks really bad right now and maybe we need to look into it.
Also without all the media scrutiny right now I wonder if they would have admitted to the mistake? I doubt it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So with these insane bills are people in Texas just going to have their electricity pulled on them or will they just have to live a life of indentured servitude for the power company? You would have to take out a mortgage on these bills.
Or could they just sue the power companies for their failure during the storm for twice as much as their bills, whatever happens looks like it is about to hit the fan down their with utilities. Good luck to Texans putting up with this shiat and I hope they get it fixed.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Between this and homes that blow up, I'm thinking natural gas is not the best choice for your energy needs.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some CenterPoint customers say they received a $200,000 bill; company says it's an error


Yea, the bill is supposed to be 350,000
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: So with these insane bills are people in Texas just going to have their electricity pulled on them or will they just have to live a life of indentured servitude for the power company? You would have to take out a mortgage on these bills.
Or could they just sue the power companies for their failure during the storm for twice as much as their bills, whatever happens looks like it is about to hit the fan down their with utilities. Good luck to Texans putting up with this shiat and I hope they get it fixed.


In this particular case, they're going to disregard the email where someone pulled a date in the automated email instead of the amount due and will check into their account and find out the real amount they owe.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How did this even happen.  My best guess is that the gas company uses Cobol and has implied decimal points and store dates as YYYYMMDD (they call them pictures).  They send an extract to some other system and it has to deal with all this and somebody mixed up the (I made this bit up) DAMT (Date for Amount) with the DAT (Due amount total) fields.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They meant to bill these customers $2,000. Which still means the electricity regulators and the politicians who "oversee" them are royal bastids.

Hydro Ottawa abandonned time of day pricing and is currently charging one flat rate (under 10 cents a Kw hour) for the Covid 19 and their Covid-free neighbours.

The difference between a well-regulated industry and a cluster-fark.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: HoratioGates: Rapmaster2000: It's like how I saved about $30 a month by having liability only on my car insurance.  When I eventually crashed it, I only had to pay $20,000 to repair it.  But with that $30, I really lived!I

I used to only have liability.  Of course that's because I was driving around an '87 Nissan in 2014.  The book value in mint was less than $2000, and my car was nowhere near mint, and I was only driving maybe 1500 miles a year.  Still only driving a little but I'm driving a 2014 with a Blue Book of about $8000, so I have collision.

I looked at getting a glass policy, on the other hand, and I would have had to have had my windshield replaced every year for it to have been cost effective.

Hey, you've never had one day a year you got really, REALLY angry? That sounds like a good deal.


That would have been two days ago... I'm on SSI and they told me I was over my asset limit for all of last year (by $500) and they want me to pay back my disability for all of last year.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

suze: Send your bill to the deregulating Republican you voted for. And probably will again.


80% of my TX friends on facebook shared some variation of:

"The lame stream media showed us as helpless! but that's not what I saw! I saw neighbors helping neighbors.  We don't need no government to solve our problems!"

*eyeroll*
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Someone made a typo. Quickly, to the local news!!


Yeah, this news story is a nonstory. But the deregulation has allowed the power to be billed by algorithm and leading up to the shut down some people were being billed $400 to $2000 for a days worth.  That should be the story, not the typo.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Between this and homes that blow up, I'm thinking natural gas is not the best choice for your energy needs.


On another site I used to frequent, there was a woman in Texas, whose neighbour's house blew up. She posted pictures but suffered relatively little damage to her own home and person.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Get use to it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That was in Houston. Maybe it is a little bit smarter than the Deep in a Hole in Texas crowd.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Some CenterPoint customers say they received a $200,000 bill; company says it's an error


Yea, the bill is supposed to be 350,000


We apologize for the underbilling, as a courtesy, we will only charge 26% interest on the unbilled amount!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good luck to people on auto-pay getting their money back.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: hissatsu: "Customers who received an e-mail notification showing an amount due of $202,102.16 for natural gas, should disregard and not pay it as they don't owe this amount," officials said in the statement.

I eagerly await the followup article two months from now about collection agencies hounding all the people who disregarded those invoices.

They also stated that their customers should actually log in to their accounts with them to see what the actual bill due is, as it sounds like someone oopsed with the email notifications.


That's nice. But I wouldn't have too much faith that it wouldn't go to collections just because they didn't owe money. Twice in my life I've dealt with collections agencies, and it didn't make any sense either time. Once for not renewing a subscription to a magazine. (Yes, it made as much sense as it sounds like), the other time for not paying for shipments that were shipped COD. (*But if I didn't pay, how did I receive the shipment?")
 
intestinal fracking [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

akya: suze: Send your bill to the deregulating Republican you voted for. And probably will again.

80% of my TX friends on facebook shared some variation of:

"The lame stream media showed us as helpless! but that's not what I saw! I saw neighbors helping neighbors.  We don't need no government to solve our problems!"

*eyeroll*


Transplant Texan here.  We helped our neighbors and none of us wanted bootstraps.  We wanted the goddamn power on.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Reminds of something every computer teacher i have ever had  taught me:  GIGO  Garbage in Garbage out.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: dr_iacovone: Some CenterPoint customers say they received a $200,000 bill; company says it's an error


Yea, the bill is supposed to be 350,000

We apologize for the underbilling, as a courtesy, we will only charge 26% interest on the unbilled amount!


Don't forget the additional processing fees

2% convenience fee if paying by card
1% to pay clerk to waive the wrong charges
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They would gladly take your 200K if it was auto bill pay and you had that kind of scratch around. Then it'd take 30 days to get it back.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: They would gladly take your 200K if it was auto bill pay and you had that kind of scratch around. Then it'd take 30 days 5 years and a lawsuit to get it back.


FTFY.
 
