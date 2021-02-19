 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   As any porn aficionado knows, calling yourself a grannie doesn't actually make you one
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County health officials, elderly women, Orange County, director of the Florida Department of Health, vaccine distribution site  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's an inverse Elaine.

kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stuck under the rocker again?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as it irritates me that people are cutting the line to get vaccinated at least they're not anti-vaxxers.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying Brandi Love is vaccinated?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've just assumed Florida has been a US state for almost 180 years, but in reality it's had faked credentials this whole time.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials say the women were actually 44 and 34 years old.

Well to be fair, in some cultures that is pretty ancient.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the population is terrified of das rona
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those MTV 'stars' of Teen Mom could be grandparents in their mid thirties.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their granny costumes were glasses, gloves, and bonnets?

What kind of Looney Tunes bullshiat is this?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, from dressing up older-looking to buy booze to doing it to get the vaccine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: So you're saying Brandi Love is vaccinated?


I've seen her taking quite a few injections.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I've seen her taking quite a few injections.


Damn yer eyes!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsnbase: Their granny costumes were glasses, gloves, and bonnets?

What kind of Looney Tunes bullshiat is this?


jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did wrong. But it's hard to get upset about people trying to stay healthy and reduce the spread of COVID.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite porn trope is the inexperienced guy who proceeds to bang 3 women for an hour and a half.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: Officials say the women were actually 44 and 34 years old.

Well to be fair, in some cultures that is pretty ancient.


True, just ask Jeffrey Epstein... Oh, wait.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I now have some questions about this person who was in the vaccine line in front of me...
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People are just selfish assholes.

https://www.theroot.com/invasion-of-t​h​e-antibody-snatchers-how-white-people-​co-1846203198 Has a link to the original article (paywall)
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm a granny.

...Not.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, and they were probably in their 20s," Pino said.
Officials say the women were actually 44 and 34 years old.

Heckuva compliment ladies. At least you have that going for you.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Some of those MTV 'stars' of Teen Mom could be grandparents in their mid thirties.


I don't spend as much time on Main as I used to. Do we still have regular stories about a grandmother who fights off a mugger before casually mentioning in the last paragraph that she's 34?
 
1funguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kona: stuck under the rocker again?


Whaddaya gonna do?

The pizza guy thing doesn't work because her teeth, and she can't get to the door with a walker..!

Probably not a lot of plausible story lines available for that age.
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
King Diamond - Welcome Home [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube TJH0eBtnbcs
 
h0tsauce
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"We need to overcome vaccine resistance. People should want the vaccine."
"Stop farking over vulnerable people to get the vaccine"

Sheesh, make up your mind
 
Mukster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

minivanracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Some of those MTV 'stars' of Teen Mom could be grandparents in their mid thirties.


There is a 28yo grandmother in my town.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or you could just develop blood pressure at 158/98 and become obese, and live in a county where nurses and old people are declining the vaccine.  That's an easy way for a younger person to get it.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

minivanracer: PluckYew: Some of those MTV 'stars' of Teen Mom could be grandparents in their mid thirties.

There is a 28yo grandmother in my town.


Do you live in the 1300s?
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Their granny costumes were glasses, gloves, and bonnets?

What kind of Looney Tunes bullshiat is this?


The women were overheard to state "oh lordy, there goes muh hip.  Gonna be a cold one.  Oh lawks."
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Some of those MTV 'stars' of Teen Mom could be grandparents in their mid thirties.


I know someone that was a grandmother at 31 or 32. Her daughter had a kid when she was only 13 or 14.

/why yes, it was in West Virginia
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Their granny costumes were glasses, gloves, and bonnets?

What kind of Looney Tunes bullshiat is this?


Would've worked in PA, Ohio, Nebraska, and a bunch of other places with a significant number of Amish and Mennonites.  Nobody blinks at bonnets & gingham around here.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boomin Granny by Beastie Boys
Youtube _P2gW7uRpGA
 
