(Daily Mail)   Oh lordy, there are Epstein tapes   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No there aren't. Article is bullshiat claim without evidence.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My ad blocker got to 232 elements before the site asked me to turn it off.

No, I don't believe I will...
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

physt: No there aren't. Article is bullshiat claim without evidence.


^This. so much this. I wouldn't care if she claimed she had tapes of the entire trump family participating in child trafficking, it's either put up or shut up.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

physt: No there aren't. Article is bullshiat claim without evidence.


You could have just said 'Article is from the Daily Mail' and said the same thing in fewer keystrokes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This was published in the Daily Mail, so now I doubt the existence of magnetic recording media and islands.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LordJiro: physt: No there aren't. Article is bullshiat claim without evidence.

You could have just said 'Article is from the Daily Mail' and said the same thing in fewer keystrokes.


This.  I now doubt the existence of tapes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
therockhistorian.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


No. He has not tapes, he made EMI record the Beatles for him. He didn't do any of his own recording.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This was published in the Daily Mail, so now I doubt the existence of magnetic recording media and islands.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for videos of Epstein's mom.  Hubba hubba!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is a thinly veiled swipe at Hillary and Bill Clinton, but if they exist, get them out there, and prosecute everyone.
 
Two16
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xai: physt: No there aren't. Article is bullshiat claim without evidence.

^This. so much this. I wouldn't care if she claimed she had tapes of the entire trump family participating in child trafficking, it's either put up or shut up.


Fark user imageView Full Size

HEY, GUYS!  WHAT'S GOING ON IN THIS THREAD?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Two16: Xai: physt: No there aren't. Article is bullshiat claim without evidence.

^This. so much this. I wouldn't care if she claimed she had tapes of the entire trump family participating in child trafficking, it's either put up or shut up.

[Fark user image 850x1110]
HEY, GUYS!  WHAT'S GOING ON IN THIS THREAD?


???
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If someone came to me asking where something was about a topic I knew nothing about  "I don't know where they are" is a completely vailid statement.

It's not unreasonable to assume many people would have this exact response.


/subby is trolling
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's hear this from a legitimate news source.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: LordJiro: physt: No there aren't. Article is bullshiat claim without evidence.

You could have just said 'Article is from the Daily Mail' and said the same thing in fewer keystrokes.

This.  I now doubt the existence of tapes.


But what about tapps?
 
