 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The three things in life you can count on are death, taxes and terrible drivers license pictures. California DMV: Hold my Real ID   (abc7.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Photography, Sacramento woman, Department of Motor Vehicles, picture of Lesly Pilgrim, face mask, Photograph, new California Real ID, IMAGE  
•       •       •

1631 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 1:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly they were too busy planning their next A55🍊RGY.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not seeing a problem
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate getting my picture taken at the DMV. They never tell you where to look. All my licenses have looking to far up or to far down. I either look high or getting a booking photo taken.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torqueknot: . I either look high or getting a booking photo taken.


I looked very drunk in my photo one time.  If I were the type who liked to drive while drunk, I might have seen this as an advantage.  No, I'm not the type who drives drunk.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Clearly they were too busy planning their next A55🍊RGY.


That's in West Hollywood.

Sacramento is more of a scat party town.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My very first military ID, made in boot camp, was easily the worst photo ever taken of me I was one of the taller females, so I had to hunch over to rest my chin on the board with my name, and I was mid-blink.  I literally looked like a crime scene photo of a dead person. I'm not super photogenic to begin with but this was really really bad. Whenever I would show it to the gate guard, they'd flinch when they looked at it, I shiat you not. When I finally got a new ID card, I kept the picture because it was just so hilariously bad.  I still have it somewhere.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: My very first military ID


Thank you for serving.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: [Fark user image image 147x750]


I'm going next month for renewal. You've inspired me.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torqueknot: I hate getting my picture taken at the DMV. They never tell you where to look. All my licenses have looking to far up or to far down. I either look high or getting a booking photo taken.


This is one of the reasons I almost always use my Passport for ID.  It's also more secure than a driver's license.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: I hate getting my picture taken at the DMV. They never tell you where to look. All my licenses have looking to far up or to far down. I either look high or getting a booking photo taken.


I've long said that my license photo would have fit right in with the widely published photos of the 19 hijackers on 9/11.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: I hate getting my picture taken at the DMV. They never tell you where to look. All my licenses have looking to far up or to far down. I either look high or getting a booking photo taken.


You know what a camera is? 
Look at that.

I was lucky enough to get a second try, and I had this crazy hair and beard, black hoodie. 
Pulled a Christopher Lloyd wide-eyed, lowered brow look. I look like I'm in Al Qaeda.
The TSA people at the airport always do a double-take now that I'm clean-shaven, and have a laugh.

/end csb
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

freetomato: My very first military ID, made in boot camp, was easily the worst photo ever taken of me I was one of the taller females, so I had to hunch over to rest my chin on the board with my name, and I was mid-blink.  I literally looked like a crime scene photo of a dead person. I'm not super photogenic to begin with but this was really really bad. Whenever I would show it to the gate guard, they'd flinch when they looked at it, I shiat you not. When I finally got a new ID card, I kept the picture because it was just so hilariously bad.  I still have it somewhere.


🗽🍅
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you have glasses they always seem to constantly say chin down, down, down, down till I have more chins than a Chinese phonebook and I look like a creeper.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2 weeks after getting my Wisconsin Real ID licence, I had to go to O'Hare airport as part of my job to fix a copier in one of the airline offices.  The TSA agent refused to give me my license back, declaring it a forgery, and called security to have me detained.  After 90 minutes of being cuffed with my tool bag and parts boxes ripped apart and the parts themselves taken apart (incorrectly, as it turned out, they broke most of the parts into unuseable broken pieces) the TSA supervisor finally got a Wisconsin DMV person on the phone, who looked up my licence number, and emailed the TSA supervisor a copy of the picture of my licence they had on file.  It matched.  The supervisor then called them back demanding to know why they were not following "The correct form of Federal Government Real ID Format", to which it was explained to both him, and HIS supervisor, who was called on scene by the airline employee who was supposed to escort me to the copier I was supposed to be fixing, that each state has their own version of the Real ID, and the Federal Government Real ID format was only for Federal Government employees.  I was given back my ID, the ruined remains of over $900 worth of copier repair parts, and my now completely torn apart down to the seams toolbag that would no longer hold my tools and the broken remains of my company laptop which they demolished 'looking for explosives that I had to have on me', the form I was to fill out to get reimbursed for damages to my tools, bag and parts, and was then told I could go.

Between the parts they broke, the cost of my new tool bag and replacement tools, and the laptop, TSA ended up having to pay out just over $2,800.  All because my Official State of Wisconsin Real ID didnt look anything like the State of Illinois or Federal Government Real ID.  Oh, and it took over 8 months to get the money from TSA.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just had to renew my Ohio license and get the Real ID. My pic is now black and white. Prior to this, my license pic was color. The pic in the article is color. Are the states given the choice?
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: 2 weeks after getting my Wisconsin Real ID licence, I had to go to O'Hare airport as part of my job to fix a copier in one of the airline offices.  The TSA agent refused to give me my license back, declaring it a forgery, and called security to have me detained.  After 90 minutes of being cuffed with my tool bag and parts boxes ripped apart and the parts themselves taken apart (incorrectly, as it turned out, they broke most of the parts into unuseable broken pieces) the TSA supervisor finally got a Wisconsin DMV person on the phone, who looked up my licence number, and emailed the TSA supervisor a copy of the picture of my licence they had on file.  It matched.  The supervisor then called them back demanding to know why they were not following "The correct form of Federal Government Real ID Format", to which it was explained to both him, and HIS supervisor, who was called on scene by the airline employee who was supposed to escort me to the copier I was supposed to be fixing, that each state has their own version of the Real ID, and the Federal Government Real ID format was only for Federal Government employees.  I was given back my ID, the ruined remains of over $900 worth of copier repair parts, and my now completely torn apart down to the seams toolbag that would no longer hold my tools and the broken remains of my company laptop which they demolished 'looking for explosives that I had to have on me', the form I was to fill out to get reimbursed for damages to my tools, bag and parts, and was then told I could go.

Between the parts they broke, the cost of my new tool bag and replacement tools, and the laptop, TSA ended up having to pay out just over $2,800.  All because my Official State of Wisconsin Real ID didnt look anything like the State of Illinois or Federal Government Real ID.  Oh, and it took over 8 months to get the money from TSA.


I should have read your post before making mine.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: 2 weeks after getting my Wisconsin Real ID licence, I had to go to O'Hare airport as part of my job to fix a copier in one of the airline offices.  The TSA agent refused to give me my license back, declaring it a forgery, and called security to have me detained.  After 90 minutes of being cuffed with my tool bag and parts boxes ripped apart and the parts themselves taken apart (incorrectly, as it turned out, they broke most of the parts into unuseable broken pieces) the TSA supervisor finally got a Wisconsin DMV person on the phone, who looked up my licence number, and emailed the TSA supervisor a copy of the picture of my licence they had on file.  It matched.  The supervisor then called them back demanding to know why they were not following "The correct form of Federal Government Real ID Format", to which it was explained to both him, and HIS supervisor, who was called on scene by the airline employee who was supposed to escort me to the copier I was supposed to be fixing, that each state has their own version of the Real ID, and the Federal Government Real ID format was only for Federal Government employees.  I was given back my ID, the ruined remains of over $900 worth of copier repair parts, and my now completely torn apart down to the seams toolbag that would no longer hold my tools and the broken remains of my company laptop which they demolished 'looking for explosives that I had to have on me', the form I was to fill out to get reimbursed for damages to my tools, bag and parts, and was then told I could go.

Between the parts they broke, the cost of my new tool bag and replacement tools, and the laptop, TSA ended up having to pay out just over $2,800.  All because my Official State of Wisconsin Real ID didnt look anything like the State of Illinois or Federal Government Real ID.  Oh, and it took over 8 months to get the money from TSA.



They probably just hated that copier and didn't want you to fix it.  Whatever it takes sometimes!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When my daughter was four, we were getting her first passport because we were going on a trip out of the country. She wouldn't really cooperate for the photo, they finally got one of her, but her mouth is open - she's saying "oohhhh" to mom who was trying to get her to cooperate.

The State Department used that photo. We are driving back in from Canada (at Niagra Falls) and mom and kiddo are in the middle seats of the minivan, so I opened the sliding door for the CBP guy to see them. At first he was a little brusque, but he looked at her passport, looked back up at her, and made the same face. My daughter made it back to him and then she busted out laughing. He relaxed and smiled at her and wished me a safe trip.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.