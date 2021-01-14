 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   County commissioner rigs system so only people in two richest zip codes get called to schedule vaccine shots. Then makes a VIP list for shots with her name at the top   (wfla.com) divider line
35
    More: Florida, Vaccine, Vaccination, Manatee County, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, coronavirus vaccines, Gov. DeSantis, Manatee County's wait list program, state-run site  
•       •       •

1289 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 3:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone on that VIP list should be put LAST if they haven't already received their shots.  And if they have the 1st one, shouldn't be allowed the 2nd one until everyone else has had their first.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only should nobody be shocked by this, but I assure you this is happening everywhere.  Floridawoman just got caught.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Not only should nobody be shocked by this, but I assure you this is happening everywhere.  Floridawoman just got caught.


Everywhere is Florida, certainly.
Its what DeSantis has been doing at a state level, so it only makes sense at a local level the same thing would occur with or without collaboration.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you think Republicans can't get any lower, one of then hands their beer off for safekeeping.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Not only should nobody be shocked by this, but I assure you this is happening everywhere.  Floridawoman just got caught.


Others are doing it and doing it better and not so Florida. She was just dumb enough to make it very obvious and make documentation on it.
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was literally just now reading somewhere (Wonkette, I think?) about how absolutely skeevy and scuzzy DeSantis's vaccination pop-up clinic was in that county. There was also reason to additionally believe the pop-up clinic location was helped along by political donations.

But this? This is new to me. I just...wow.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Not only should nobody be shocked by this, but I assure you this is happening everywhere.  Floridawoman just got caught.


I wouldn't say everywhere but sure as shiat in red states or districts run by GQP cultists. At this point it's 100% assured that EVERYONE that flies that flag can and will do everything they can to be a total and irredeemable asshole.

I'm STILL waiting for the news report about red states purposely blowing through there vaccine allotments with no logistical accountability in place just so they can race to make the "Biden bad!" soundbytes on F'd News.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Not only should nobody be shocked by this, but I assure you this is happening everywhere.  Floridawoman just got caught.


County Commissioners everywhere are some of the slimiest and most corrupt politicians out there

They don't have a very high profile but hold quite a bit of local power, so while everybody is paying attention to what high profile people like the president or governor is doing, these roaches are out there making shady hometown deals while nobody pays any attention.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the doc that scrambled to give out the last 9 doses that were about to expired is charged with "stealing" those 9 doses (he was, before the DA decided to drop prosecution), this commissioner needs to get charged with stealing every dose given out to those on the VIP list, and then beaten by a like number of actually-high-priority people. Since many of the actually-high-priority people are of advanced age, they may want to select a champion to deliver the beating for them.  May I suggest any of the UFC fighters?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Manatee County several times.  My parents used to rent a house there for a month when they were semi-retired.  These ZIP codes are way inland.  I'm actually surprised that they're richer than Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island.  The cheapest thing I can find in Anna Maria is $488,000 for 995 sq ft condo.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: Atomic Jonb: Not only should nobody be shocked by this, but I assure you this is happening everywhere.  Floridawoman just got caught.

Everywhere is Florida, certainly.
Its what DeSantis has been doing at a state level, so it only makes sense at a local level the same thing would occur with or without collaboration.


You have Florida Tag bias.  This shiat most certainly does happen everywhere at the local level, red or blue.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Atomic Jonb: Not only should nobody be shocked by this, but I assure you this is happening everywhere.  Floridawoman just got caught.

Others are doing it and doing it better and not so Florida. She was just dumb enough to make it very obvious and make documentation on it.


And according to a bunch of the Florida GOP, DeSantis is a true COVID-19 hero for all the things he has done during this shiat... which is why the Florida GOP needs to go straight to hell, right now.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
End of the line for you.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jster422
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Just when you think Republicans can't get any lower, one of then hands their beer off for safekeeping.


Jokes on you.  I would never think that Republicans can't get any lower.

/thought I am continually disappointed.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am 65, have two (count'em: 2!) cancers, and every day I call the VA, my county in CA (Merced, which admits to being the "worst supplied" county in CA), my health-care insurance (Sutter Health), and our local pharmacy (the only one in my village), Walgreens. I cannot even be told I am on a "list."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JimmyFartpants: Atomic Jonb: Not only should nobody be shocked by this, but I assure you this is happening everywhere.  Floridawoman just got caught.

County Commissioners everywhere are some of the slimiest and most corrupt politicians out there

They don't have a very high profile but hold quite a bit of local power, so while everybody is paying attention to what high profile people like the president or governor is doing, these roaches are out there making shady hometown deals while nobody pays any attention.


Where the fark do you live? Here it's pretty well known who the aldermen are and what district they represent. Country positions are even higher profile
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Everyone on that VIP list should be put LAST if they haven't already received their shots.  And if they have the 1st one, shouldn't be allowed the 2nd one until everyone else has had their first.


They didn't necessarily ask her to do it, and that is an important distinction.

If they did ask they should join her in jail. How could she avoid jail?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think the people responsible for making Covid vaccine distribution plans would fall under the "critical jobs" category.

/Who cares as long as people get their shots
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean to tell me that a County Commissioner used their power of budgeting and appropriation of funds for all county activities; building and maintaining county roads; making and enforcing civil and criminal resolutions and ordinances not in conflict with state law, including those for land use and building construction; supporting and implementing state and federal mandates; executive oversight of all appointed county agencies; construction and maintenance of public buildings; fixing the tax levies for the county and its subordinate jurisdictions; authorizing payments owed by the county and auditing all officers having control of county monies; managing county property and county funds; and prosecuting and defending all actions for and against the county, and decided to go out of her way to benefit and enrich her friends and political allies? No way. I have never heard of such a thing happening before.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocked? Why??
HALF the country is clearly in love with grifting and cheating.
"Life is too short", they think, to be one with the social order and wait your turn.

All my life jerks have been pushing to the head of the line, exit ramp.

This is human nature. Until the great Human Brain Self-Only communication barrier is broken it's what we can expect. Over and Over. Probably beyond.

I agree that we need to keep bashing them and calling out their buffoonery, but we shouldn't be at all shocked.
Friends up here in the north have also been trying (successfully) to jump the queue.

Genetically I'm not sure a species that didn't have a combination of "Get along for the good of the tribe" vs "Unga got mine, me invent wheel" isn't the correct combination for survival of the whole.

But it sucks when that jerk cuts me off on the exit just to be one car, or job, or date, or vaccine ahead.
 
onestr8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in St. Louis (anti-Trump, Democrat). The old and sick are being turned away due to lack of vaccination availability. 

I work in a city south of St. Louis (Hardcore Trump county). All of my healthy, young coworkers there have been vaccinated. And no, it is not an essential or healthcare-related business. Far from it. 

Weird that the Republican governor shipped so many vaccinations to the counties that voted for him and not to the two most populated cities in the state. I wonder if those areas are also predominately white?

It is shameful.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maram500: I was literally just now reading somewhere (Wonkette, I think?) about how absolutely skeevy and scuzzy DeSantis's vaccination pop-up clinic was in that county. There was also reason to additionally believe the pop-up clinic location was helped along by political donations.

But this? This is new to me. I just...wow.


Letting officials arbitrarily dole out vaccines to private companies has been a boon for corrupt politicians and companies. Publix allegedly paid Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC $100K, and its founding family paid $300K for the majority of the costs of the Trump's January 6 rally, just before the chain was granted retail rights to vaccinate people in several Florida counties [article on Desantis "donation" and vaccine, article on Trump "donation" for rally].
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I would think the people responsible for making Covid vaccine distribution plans would fall under the "critical jobs" category.

/Who cares as long as people get their shots


The other commissioners weren't part of the plan, and it would still be classism. Plus, "who cares" includes actual doctors and nurses who aren't being given priority to a limited amount of vaccines. You've gotta be willingly ignorant on multiple areas to think this is okay.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
IOKIYAR
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 363x720][Fark user image 363x720]


I've been to Bradenton a few times.  I remember lots of guys wearing jeans with no shirt.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The death penalty for corrupt politicians won't fix the problem, but it'll certainly cut down on it and it'd make catching them more fun.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Manatee commissioner apologizes for making 'VIP' list for vaccines, adding her name to it"

The only thing she is sorry about is that she got caught.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The death penalty for corrupt politicians won't fix the problem, but it'll certainly cut down on it and it'd make catching them more fun.


For Florida, I'd say feed them to the alligators.  Let something good come from them having been alive.
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Manatee county here.  Live part time with my 73 year old father in 34219 who suffers from anxiety, depression and bi-polar disorder.  We've been waiting quite a while now after registering him into the pool for a shot.   Needless to say when he found out about this his spirits certainly were not lifted.  DeSantis has to go.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Barbara Manatee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
razyjean
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've been to Manatee County several times.  My parents used to rent a house there for a month when they were semi-retired.  These ZIP codes are way inland.  I'm actually surprised that they're richer than Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island.  The cheapest thing I can find in Anna Maria is $488,000 for 995 sq ft condo.


Lakewood Ranch is *technically* in Manatee County, but they want to be Sarasota. I live in Palmetto, and we've always been the last to get help with anything.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.