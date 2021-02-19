 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Koala doesn't return Lorikeet's kiss as he's waiting for a Cockatoo   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, he'll be waiting a long time, since Cocka-One bombed in the theater...

/H/T Milton Jones
 
Coloman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Luther closed his eyes at one point, indicating he may not have been a fan of the stickybeak bird."

Must've been written by a virgin.  Or is it normal for Koalas to kiss with the eyes open?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Koalas are nature's drug addicts, bird is in for a rough ride.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
PARROT THREAD.

JoJo & Buddy
Youtube t1wAjcWHkDY
 
