(Daily Star)   Apparently the nutty bodybuilder who 'married' a sex doll story has gotten weirder, she's broken down and he has now ordered second wife - a huge chicken sex toy (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess he really can (puts Ray Band on)......keep fsckibg that chicken.

YEEAH.......

/ruins
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough with this guy already what is he setting up to sell a book or some shiat?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
experimenting with big cocks while his wife's in the hospital. tsk tsk.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done in one
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PAY ATTENTION TO ME!!!
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kazakh sex doll destroyer...very nice.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but wife Margo has been in the repair shop for several months.

JFC, how long does it take to cram a new Fleshlight into "her" funjunction?
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news. It's hardly even Fark. It's just plain psychotic
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes I know that's actually a turkey
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Star makes up these stories and finds crazy people they pay to play it out.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm expecting a lot of mutual domestic abuse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's great he's putting himself out there in the hope of attracting a suitable authentic woman who is into that kind of thing. Everyone deserves love.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have went with the turducken myself and had a four-way.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole doll is too much.
What's needed is a fleshlight on a small eight-legged walking device (a "sex crab", if you will) that can be summoned from its charging/cleaning station to come and wrap its legs around you in order to service you, after which it returns to the charging/cleaning station.
Options could be an array of LEDs, bluetooth speaker, handi-wipe holder, etc.

I've actually given this less thought than it appears.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to be an insensitive jerk or anything, but is it possible he's just an attention whore?  I mean, I imagine most people buy sex toys without telling anyone, let alone the media.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is really milking it
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer a warm apple pie, but hey, do your thing.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should hook up with Gorilla Glue girl
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beach_cartwheel.jpg
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that the Hen-tai I've heard so much about?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby is as gullible as a toddler as he keeps referring to this guy as a bodybuilder.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: I don't want to be an insensitive jerk or anything, but is it possible he's just an attention whore?  I mean, I imagine most people buy sex toys without telling anyone, let alone the media.


No, that's not possible. Don't be absurd.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: This guy is really milking it


well not now he isn't - despite having breasts, chickens don't have nipples. but presumably his sex toy wife does. maybe that's why he's willing to spend months having her repaired.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
subservient chicken
Youtube K0KjqQZquys
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, sounds like he's having fun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
metallion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And I thought that Sister Wives was out there.....
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: [Fark user image 254x190]


...done in one.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I think it's great he's putting himself out there in the hope of attracting a suitable authentic woman who is into that kind of thing. Everyone deserves love.


Not if your version of foreplay looks like an ad for an abuse hotline... Between the roids and obvious incel like mindset this loser has, no animal let alone a sexual partner should EVER go near this asshat. If this dudes not on some watch list somewhere I would be surprised.

That said, someone mentioned above that the Star likely is just making shiat up and hiring people for the photos. Actually... That would make A LOT more sense. It worked for Springer why not.... True or not I'm going to believe this going forward as it's the only thing keeping me the last shred of hope I have for humanity alive.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: PAY ATTENTION TO ME!!!


Yep, plastic wife wasn't getting much play, so bring on the chicken farking.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ohhhh, Daily Star
You can read all about it in the daily Daily Star
Bodybuilder's sex robot wife replaced by chicken toy <- needs a word that means toy that rhymes with Star
I wanna know, I wanna know

"Weird Al" Yankovic- Midnight Star (MUSIC VIDEO)
Youtube 1GRKQm--we4
 
StressMonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: A whole doll is too much.
What's needed is a fleshlight on a small eight-legged walking device (a "sex crab", if you will) that can be summoned from its charging/cleaning station to come and wrap its legs around you in order to service you, after which it returns to the charging/cleaning station.
Options could be an array of LEDs, bluetooth speaker, handi-wipe holder, etc.

I've actually given this less thought than it appears.


Your description made me think of an Alien facehugger...
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
his dream woman. you wouldn't know her, she lives in Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: Yuri said his new chicken sex toy 'will have a vagina and a penis'

That's one weird chicken since chickens have neither vaginas or penis. Both males and females have cloacae.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StressMonk: Porous Horace: A whole doll is too much.
What's needed is a fleshlight on a small eight-legged walking device (a "sex crab", if you will) that can be summoned from its charging/cleaning station to come and wrap its legs around you in order to service you, after which it returns to the charging/cleaning station.
Options could be an array of LEDs, bluetooth speaker, handi-wipe holder, etc.

I've actually given this less thought than it appears.

Your description made me think of an Alien facehugger...


Sure, why not? There's no necessity that it be a mechanical contrivance.
Such a beast ("crabgina"?) could be engineered/grown ... and could even be a sort-of pet, that you could even take for walks, to the park, etc.
Wouldn't be too weird ... or maybe yes? Check your Overton Window for applicability.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WHATEVER GETS YOU THRU THE NIGHT. (Ultimate Mix, 2020) - John Lennon (official music video HD)
Youtube vjWebKavfuI
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: A whole doll is too much.
What's needed is a fleshlight on a small eight-legged walking device (a "sex crab", if you will) that can be summoned from its charging/cleaning station to come and wrap its legs around you in order to service you, after which it returns to the charging/cleaning station.
Options could be an array of LEDs, bluetooth speaker, handi-wipe holder, etc.

I've actually given this less thought than it appears.


Suuuuureee, bud. 👍

Methinks the gent doth protest too much.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: his dream woman. you wouldn't know her, she lives in Canada.

[Fark user image image 384x480]


Glad to see Chicken Lady was covered.

He clearly loves life.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: A whole doll is too much.
What's needed is a fleshlight on a small eight-legged walking device (a "sex crab", if you will) that can be summoned from its charging/cleaning station to come and wrap its legs around you in order to service you, after which it returns to the charging/cleaning station.
Options could be an array of LEDs, bluetooth speaker, handi-wipe holder, etc.

I've actually given this less thought than it appears.


I have a visual imagination, so thank you for that nightmare fuel.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: virulent_loser: his dream woman. you wouldn't know her, she lives in Canada.

[Fark user image image 384x480]

Glad to see Chicken Lady was covered.

He clearly loves life.


truth. and I bet violence makes him horny.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: drjekel_mrhyde: This guy is really milking it

well not now he isn't - despite having breasts, chickens don't have nipples. but presumably his sex toy wife does. maybe that's why he's willing to spend months having her repaired.

[Fark user image 425x217] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
