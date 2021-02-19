 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Huge owl decides to sit and wait for snack-sized birds to visit bird feeders, watch Netflix while he waits   (ca.news.yahoo.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That video made me smile.  I love owls.  When I was in college, I volunteered at an animal sanctuary and helped care for owls (along with pelicans, seagulls, hawks, etc) Thanks, Subby
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not sure hoo green-lit this, but owl I saw were ads.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Not sure hoo green-lit this, but owl I saw were ads.


After sitting through some long ass ads, there is a 3 second clip of an owl sitting on a fence that is then replayed twice as different speeds. Other than "owl" the headline is a complete fiction.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The one time you could have used "Superb owl" and not seemed like an idiot....
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like a barred owl
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/b​a​rred_owl
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
that owl is Netflix and chilling while waiting for dinner.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think the owl would prefer to be watching hoo-lu instead.
 
