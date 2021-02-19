 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Hold your breath, the corset is coming back   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Dita Von Teese, Corset, Vivienne Westwood, Waist, Female body shape, Lingerie, Brassiere, corset  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it's not.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like most nudists, I get the feeling that the expectation and reality will greatly differ and be very disappointing.
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Corsets for this modern day version of obese people will be impossible. There is no restraining that much flab.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This time for men!
 
great_tigers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tied gif where?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Like most nudists, I get the feeling that the expectation and reality will greatly differ and be very disappointing.


Back when dinosaurs roamed the Earth and I was in college, my girlfriend liked to wear a black leather corset, black leather miniskirt, black fishnets, black 10-high Doc's, etc to parties. The hormone-driven expectations were high. But after the party, the reality of exhaustion caused by hours of oxygen deprivation meant I was going to spend the rest of the evening alone on the couch watching Kung Fu Theater on late night local access cable.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Corsets for this modern day version of obese people will be impossible. There is no restraining that much flab.


Oh, they sell.
Most popular are leather ones with Aunt Lidia double stitching and chrome played locking hasps. Very popular with large women.
We aren't talking George C. Moore whale bone corsets here. We are talking about expensive, one of a kind units mostly worn by submissives for a lifestyle garment.
 
sleze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did it ever really go out of fashion?

akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Like most nudists, I get the feeling that the expectation and reality will greatly differ and be very disappointing.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're going to reintroduce the Chevy Corset again?  I'm sure Ralph Nader will have something to say about that!


Wait, what?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In college, my overweight buddy got a date.  Well, he decided he was going to wear this giant velcro stomach wrap thing, I think it was some kind of dumb weight control "medical aid."  He sucks in his gut, wraps himself up, and ta da!   We're all like, "Buddy, you got the date two days ago when you were fat, why would you think it matters to her today?

So, they go out to dinner, he can't really sit down without discomfort, he can't eat, he can't even drink. He tried to take it off in the restaurant bathroom, and realized he was badly straining the buttons of his too small shirt, so he put the thing back on. He's nauseous and ends up cutting the date short and running straight back to the dorm alone, apparently disappointing her when she wanted to continue the date.

Sexy.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sleze: Did it ever really go out of fashion?

[akns-images.eonline.com image 634x1024]


How to turn unsexy women into unsexy women wearing lingerie, and sexy women into clowns wearing lingerie.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Corsets are like kinder surprises to me.

Delicious until you crack it open and more than likely find a choking hazard.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's all well and good, but suspenders better not!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: FarkingChas: Corsets for this modern day version of obese people will be impossible. There is no restraining that much flab.

Oh, they sell.
Most popular are leather ones with Aunt Lidia double stitching and chrome played locking hasps. Very popular with large women.
We aren't talking George C. Moore whale bone corsets here. We are talking about expensive, one of a kind units mostly worn by submissives for a lifestyle garment.


Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT A SUB MISSIVE MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Liadan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The modern version is SPANX and all sorts of people wear either their modified corset or their modified girdle every stinking day. They can eliminate jiggle, but too many people buy small and attempt spandex miracles. (see guy who hurt himself upthread)

When fitted and worn properly an ACTUAL corset won't cut off your air and will totally improve your posture. They are a nightmare to assemble though.

/Daughter is a costumer.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [cdn.shopify.com image 485x600]

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1276]

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1275]


The last one has that plastic dumb "real doll" look.
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got two words for that...NO AND WAY!
 
