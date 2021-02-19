 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis strewn across the road after high-speed car crash. Subby thinks the police must have already gotten to it because it only looks like a few pounds from the pics   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Misc, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Scottish Sun, News Corporation, News International, Trademark  
•       •       •

42 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2021 at 4:20 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If there's more than 6ozs of weed there I'll smoke the difference.
"Thousands of pounds"  lol
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just had an argument with someone that 86.5 grams of cannabis is not even a freezer bag of plant material, never mind "commercial" amounts. (bust of Bollywood star or something in India)
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably *is* a grand's worth
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.