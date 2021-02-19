 Skip to content
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, guess what?
Invisible sky wizards are not real.
Invisible air born viruses are.

You are adults, and you have learned nothing. But keep farking that chicken on a stick.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One less pedophile fondling little boys
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Praise the God! Ever and everlasting is the glory of Nurgle!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
motherjones.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dip, don't Sip

/it was explained to me in Confirmation class that that option was created in the Episcopal church during the Spanish Flu pandemic
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You mean believing in the invisible sky daddy and assuming his magical powers will protect you from all earthly threats ISN'T an optimal survival strategy?!!?!?!?

/Freaking primitive death cults.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Twice daily mass? They must be hard up for cash.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They need their brainless flock to make money. They don't give a rat ass about their well being.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The first person I knew who died of COVID was the minister that married us.  He died last April.  He was the closest person to a saint I've ever met.

So to the faith-based vaccine skeptics, God wants you to live and take care of your brothers and sisters.  Follow the guidelines, keep distance, wear a mask, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some Catholic churches around here had regular Ash Wednesday services. Like, old school style. If this were Ebola instead of COVID, there would be 47 Americans left alive right now.

<facepalm.gif>
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If God had let him live, that would essentially prove that He exists because priests are his peeps. God was practically required to kill him in order to not let on that He exists. Basically, anyone who doesn't believe in God made God kill the priest. THANK YOU, ATHEISTS, YOU MADE GOD KILL A PRIEST.

// And you're also more powerful than God because you controlled God, and now I've gone cross-eyed.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: The first person I knew who died of COVID was the minister that married us.  He died last April.  He was the closest person to a saint I've ever met.

So to the faith-based vaccine skeptics, God wants you to live and take care of your brothers and sisters.  Follow the guidelines, keep distance, wear a mask, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.


People, listen to Glorious Golden Ass. Glorious Golden Ass is the way and the truth and the life.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Glorious Golden Ass: The first person I knew who died of COVID was the minister that married us.  He died last April.  He was the closest person to a saint I've ever met.

So to the faith-based vaccine skeptics, God wants you to live and take care of your brothers and sisters.  Follow the guidelines, keep distance, wear a mask, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.

People, listen to Glorious Golden Ass. Glorious Golden Ass is the way and the truth and the life.


Hey what did we say about worshiping graven images?!?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Welp, go on ahead and load up another Parde!  We need to move these suckers like their on clearance.  Lol.
 
lefty248
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: ChrisDe: Glorious Golden Ass: The first person I knew who died of COVID was the minister that married us.  He died last April.  He was the closest person to a saint I've ever met.

So to the faith-based vaccine skeptics, God wants you to live and take care of your brothers and sisters.  Follow the guidelines, keep distance, wear a mask, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.

People, listen to Glorious Golden Ass. Glorious Golden Ass is the way and the truth and the life.

Hey what did we say about worshiping graven images?!?


I have to see said graven image before I can worship.
 
guestguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mofa: If God had let him live, that would essentially prove that He exists because priests are his peeps. God was practically required to kill him in order to not let on that He exists. Basically, anyone who doesn't believe in God made God kill the priest. THANK YOU, ATHEISTS, YOU MADE GOD KILL A PRIEST.

// And you're also more powerful than God because you controlled God, and now I've gone cross-eyed.


img.libquotes.comView Full Size
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No shiat. They had no limit on the amount of people allowed in the Catholic church they had my Grandma's funeral in. Which was a mass of course, so it lasted over an hour. I didn't go because I'm not farking stupid and my relatives all had COVID to begin with.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A priest has died after a San Francisco Catholic church was forced to close due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Correlation/causation?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: A priest has died after a San Francisco Catholic church was forced to close due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Correlation/causation?


FTA: Saints Peter and Paul Church has previously been accused of defying health orders and in June, City Attorney of San Francisco Dennis Herrera issued a cease-and-desist to the Archdiocese of San Francisco to stop holding indoor services.

and  Days after Herrera sent the cease-and-desist order, the church held a wedding in early July that resulted in at least 10 attendees testing positive for COVID-19, including the newlyweds, the San Francisco Chronicle reported
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: You mean believing in the invisible sky daddy and assuming his magical powers will protect you from all earthly threats ISN'T an optimal survival strategy?!!?!?!?

/Freaking primitive death cults.


In the case of catholics, they pretend to be a death cult, to cover up for the fact they are really a pedophile ring.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lefty248: Tr0mBoNe: ChrisDe: Glorious Golden Ass: The first person I knew who died of COVID was the minister that married us.  He died last April.  He was the closest person to a saint I've ever met.

So to the faith-based vaccine skeptics, God wants you to live and take care of your brothers and sisters.  Follow the guidelines, keep distance, wear a mask, and get your vaccine as soon as you can.

People, listen to Glorious Golden Ass. Glorious Golden Ass is the way and the truth and the life.

Hey what did we say about worshiping graven images?!?

I have to see said graven image before I can worship.


How would you feel if I shared a glorious graven image, but when it spoke it sounded like it was coming from behind a curtain?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

