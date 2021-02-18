 Skip to content
 
Meanwhile, in Frozen Louisiana
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is very eerie looking.
 
williesleg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark gotta get more global greenhouse gas, we're headed straight for an ice age, just like in the 1970's!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty. It's gone as soon as the sun comes out.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

williesleg: Holy fark gotta get more global greenhouse gas, we're headed straight for an ice age, just like in the 1970's!


All the heat is leaking out the hole in the ozone layer.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thaaaat looks like it'll smell lovely come spring.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I garontee!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it sure seems like it's a movie.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Proves them democrats over reacted, reversed global warming and ice aged us to death.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: williesleg: Holy fark gotta get more global greenhouse gas, we're headed straight for an ice age, just like in the 1970's!

All the heat is leaking out the hole in the ozone layer.

All the heat is leaking out the hole in the ozone layer.


We have been saying for decades that climate change can cause more intense cold storms in the winter as it messes with the jet stream.

Making statements that reveal your ignorance of this does not make you sound clever.  It just makes you sound like an uneducated hick.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those poor frozen alligators.  Good thing Trump lost reelection, there will probably not be enough for his moat.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wonder how this will affect the red tide in the gulf or has that run its course?
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Capt.Plywood: williesleg: Holy fark gotta get more global greenhouse gas, we're headed straight for an ice age, just like in the 1970's!

All the heat is leaking out the hole in the ozone layer.

We have been saying for decades that climate change can cause more intense cold storms in the winter as it messes with the jet stream.

Making statements that reveal your ignorance of this does not make you sound clever.  It just makes you sound like an uneducated hick.


Welcome to Earth dude, we have these things here called "jokes", look into them, you might enjoy them.
 
TheJefusWrench
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This place is eerie looking on a normal day. That's just...well...I'm moving soon.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah - I wouldn't be paddling the canoe underneath those "stab-cicles" when they start to drop in warmer temperatures.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope the Legion of Doom is insulated and has a backup generator.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: williesleg: Holy fark gotta get more global greenhouse gas, we're headed straight for an ice age, just like in the 1970's!

All the heat is leaking out the hole in the ozone layer.

All the heat is leaking out the hole in the ozone layer.


Sleepy Joe took all the heat and warmth with Hunter Biden's laptop!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Wandering Matt
@AmericanRando
·
9hReplying to
@RexChapman
In my head there's a Cajun Santa Claus on an airboat with eight alligators in harness and he's going through this swamp chasing Grandfather Frost and arguing a grudge."

Anyone got time to draw this?  I'd like to see it...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
simkl.netView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like the perfect time to visit the bayou...skeeters will be at a minimum.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildlifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Capt.Plywood: williesleg: Holy fark gotta get more global greenhouse gas, we're headed straight for an ice age, just like in the 1970's!

All the heat is leaking out the hole in the ozone layer.

We have been saying for decades that climate change can cause more intense cold storms in the winter as it messes with the jet stream.

Making statements that reveal your ignorance of this does not make you sound clever.  It just makes you sound like an uneducated hick.


The joke..went over your head..
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was very neat looking to see the swamp covered in ice.
 
