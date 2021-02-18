 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Not everyone would do this   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Woman uses tortillas, freezing dog, car  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Joe Dirt - Frozen Nuts - No, ow, what?
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would make a snide comment but I could totally be lured into a stranger's car with tortillas
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ted Cruz sure wouldn't.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I was once driving to a second job and noticed a distressed young goat running along the road. I slowed down near it and opened the door. The goat immediately jumped in the car with me. I drove to the nearest house and asked them if they were missing a goat. Thankfully, it was theirs and I was able to part with it and continue on my way. Cute little thing. It was Minnesota to boot. Anyway...end CSB
 
padraig
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: CSB: I was once driving to a second job and noticed a distressed young goat running along the road. I slowed down near it and opened the door. The goat immediately jumped in the car with me. I drove to the nearest house and asked them if they were missing a goat. Thankfully, it was theirs and I was able to part with it and continue on my way. Cute little thing. It was Minnesota to boot. Anyway...end CSB


Plot twist : they were NOT missing a goat and enjoyed Tassot de Cabrie that evening.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nirbo: I would make a snide comment but I could totally be lured into a stranger's car with tortillas


Have some class FFS. Hold out for garlic naan.
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does this woman work at an Asian restaurant?

/Muwahahahahahahaha
//Not funny?
///Says you :)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Ted Cruz sure wouldn't.


Be lured into a car with tortillas?  No, probably not.  Now some Wonder Bread might work...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrparks: Nirbo: I would make a snide comment but I could totally be lured into a stranger's car with tortillas

Have some class FFS. Hold out for garlic naan.


I could go for a nice big plate of fried calamari rings.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lovely human.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, it was a low of 30 degrees in San Antonio yesterday.  I'm sure the pooch would have survived.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Free dog? ^

/ mmmmmm, chilly dog
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any decent human bean would. I've chased stray dogs and cats through snow banks and wooded areas to make sure they wouldn't freeze. I admittedly put in more effort with dogs because they're dumb as hell and goddamn if I haven't seen a cat wandering around after a sub-zero night like it ain't no thang.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife would.  She made me wrangle a smelly and hyper husky into her car once and we drove it to a shelter.  It was chipped and it turned out to be some family's dog that had wandered away and they came and got it.

/she is a nicer person than me
//Husky probably wandered off again the following week
 
