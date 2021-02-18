 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 6. Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show & Tell Volume 6: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, etc - share your original artworks! Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before. Be sure to TELL us about your art too!

Here's my example, a picture I snapped the other day that I really like despite being shot from indoors through glass so it's not super clear. These wee birds have a lot of drama going on:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: This week it's Show & Tell Volume 6 - Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, etc - share your original artworks! Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before. Be sure to TELL us about your art too!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, nanim!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I am not a professional photographer. I enjoy the photo contests because the entries are amazing; I can challenge myself and learn professional techniques.
But I do have a background in Art History and carry an iPhone everywhere I go.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And I enjoy using it to take photographs that don't look like photographs.
It's the tool kit I have and I appreciate the fact that I can take it on a 1500 mi motorcycle trip, or a 5 mi hike out in the woods.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
A little John Atkinson Grimshaw
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I made this for a Farker who, after seeing the little ones I make, asked me to make one for him. I had been following his story on Facebook and thought he could use a little love and maybe a miracle or two. I had the perfect piece of wood in my yard. I make wood sprites. They are magical.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
