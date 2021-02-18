 Skip to content
 
(Forbes)   Six Capitol Police officers suspended, 29 more under investigation for aiding and abetting the terrorists during the Capitol insurrection   (forbes.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And...?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Word has it that the two Capitol Police who have committed suicide were part of that bunch.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Suspended = Will be welcomed back later with a huge apology, all back pay plus bonus?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Word has it that the two Capitol Police who have committed suicide were part of that bunch.


That would make sense.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Suspended = Will be welcomed back later with a huge apology, all back pay plus bonus?


They've been suspended with pay, so there's no back pay needed.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: Suspended = Will be welcomed back later with a huge apology, all back pay plus bonus?


I have a feeling this time is going to be different.  The heroes of the day (Goodman, et all) are already well known, it wouldn't look good for them to turn around and resign saying "I won't work with people this department knows tried to get me and members of Congress killed."
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How farkin' sad.  Traitors.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Word has it that the two Capitol Police who have committed suicide were part of that bunch.


Brunch? I didn't see anything in TFA about that, but I would like to know.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More than I expected.

I have a feeling we'll hear more about those who died by their own hand.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Word has it that the two Capitol Police who have committed suicide were part of that bunch.


Or....were honest cops that were "silenced"
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: darkhorse23: Word has it that the two Capitol Police who have committed suicide were part of that bunch.

That would make sense.


Of course it makes sense, after all, "word has it."
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good to see they're holding the MAGA cops responsible for their actions while the majority of the cops were getting their asses kicked by these Trumpers. I'm guessing the cops that are still healing from their wounds ain't real happy with those guys.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image image 220x229]


We elected the abyss president from 2016 to 2020 never again.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't expect to see a story like this in such a noted science journal as Forbes.
 
culebra
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Suspended from a bridge?
 
luthia
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Imagine a bank security person allowing a guy in a bison skin into the vault and the gets to keep his job
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good. The truth of who let them in is finalyy coming out. Still need to ID the head person. Not Trump himself. Some lieutenant.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

luthia: Imagine a bank security person allowing a guy in a bison skin into the vault and the gets to keep his job


A guy in Bison suit:

static1.funidelia.comView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Word has it that the two Capitol Police who have committed suicide were part of that bunch.


Good.
 
culebra
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

luthia: Imagine a bank security person allowing a guy in a bison skin into the vault and the gets to keep his job


Would you touch that guy?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll believe the the department is actually doing something about it if they're actually convicted, rather than just getting a paid vacation for causing death as cops usually do.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Devolving_Spud: Suspended = Will be welcomed back later with a huge apology, all back pay plus bonus?

I have a feeling this time is going to be different.  The heroes of the day (Goodman, et all) are already well known, it wouldn't look good for them to turn around and resign saying "I won't work with people this department knows tried to get me and members of Congress killed."


Yeah right.

The police union won't let him say that.
 
luthia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

culebra: luthia: Imagine a bank security person allowing a guy in a bison skin into the vault and the gets to keep his job

Would you touch that guy?


For minimum wage?!?

No no I would not.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Devolving_Spud: Suspended = Will be welcomed back later with a huge apology, all back pay plus bonus?

I have a feeling this time is going to be different.  The heroes of the day (Goodman, et all) are already well known, it wouldn't look good for them to turn around and resign saying "I won't work with people this department knows tried to get me and members of Congress killed."


See also: Honore poking into dark corners.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image image 220x229]


Motherfarker we haven't even begun investigating monsters for the past 50 years let alone hunt them. Kissenger is allowed to walk in broad daylight without fear of being beaten to death!
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

luthia: Imagine a bank security person allowing a guy in a bison skin into the vault and the gets to keep his job


Imagine a cop shooting an unarmed man in the back on video, and not only does he keep his job, but they give him a paid vacation and have "challenge coins" minted to celebrate the killing.
 
philodough
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mr_a: How farkin' sad.  Traitors.


Trump made being a traitor mainstream.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait so the ones under investigation havent been suspended?
 
luthia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: luthia: Imagine a bank security person allowing a guy in a bison skin into the vault and the gets to keep his job

Imagine a cop shooting an unarmed man in the back on video, and not only does he keep his job, but they give him a paid vacation and have "challenge coins" minted to celebrate the killing.


The back thing I don't get. Like I am canadian and I do not understand your Texas style 2nd amendment stuff.

Fine. You do you.

But I thought shooting someone in the back was a big no no? Why is this OK socially? How has this dude not been lynched?
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 220x229]


No. Hell no,. fark no.
Your fake concern is nauseating. "We can't possibly remove racism and treason from the police force because it might be bad for the good cops' tender psyches and make them racist traitors, too." Fark right off with that and fark off some more. This is a cancer on the Republic that must be excised.
 
philodough
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: buttercat: [Fark user image image 220x229]

Motherfarker we haven't even begun investigating monsters for the past 50 years let alone hunt them. Kissenger is allowed to walk in broad daylight without fear of being beaten to death!


As is Kushner and his equally brazenly criminal wife.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Good. The truth of who let them in is finalyy coming out. Still need to ID the head person. Not Trump himself. Some lieutenant.


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

luthia: The more you eat the more you fart: luthia: Imagine a bank security person allowing a guy in a bison skin into the vault and the gets to keep his job

Imagine a cop shooting an unarmed man in the back on video, and not only does he keep his job, but they give him a paid vacation and have "challenge coins" minted to celebrate the killing.

The back thing I don't get. Like I am canadian and I do not understand your Texas style 2nd amendment stuff.

Fine. You do you.

But I thought shooting someone in the back was a big no no? Why is this OK socially? How has this dude not been lynched?


Because half of our country is insane.
 
schecter [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
............waiting for the flood of 'Bad Apple' disclaimer(s) to be posted..................
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: luthia: Imagine a bank security person allowing a guy in a bison skin into the vault and the gets to keep his job

A guy in Bison suit:

[static1.funidelia.com image 475x642]


"For you, the day Bison graced your bank was the most important day of your life. For me, it was Tuesday."
 
