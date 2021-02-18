 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   That radical-socialist AOC has already raised $325,000 to donate to the Texas relief fund, trying to make it a million by midnight   (twitter.com) divider line
207
    Murica  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is just trying to make up for the damage she inflicted on Texas because of the new green deal.

/she froze the wind turbines
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good stuff.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but.... Texas didn't vote for her... How can be? Unpossible!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lol I know Fox news says I should hate her but nah.


/I do what I want
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOC is A-OK.

Good on her here.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: She is just trying to make up for the damage she inflicted on Texas because of the new green deal.

/she froze the wind turbines


And she booked Rafael Edwardo's plane trip
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if socialism works. Maybe we should try making it a more intrinsic part of our federal institutions.
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that elected officials can't do anything about natural disasters. To paraphrase one Benjamin Shapiro: "What do you expect him to do, go down there with blowtorches?" Therefore AOC should be deported.

/also she's just a bartender
//socialism
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: She is just trying to make up for the damage she inflicted on Texas because of the new green deal.

/she froze the wind turbines


She turned me into a newt.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet the Republican talking point at the moment is "but what could Ted Cruz possible have done, he only represents Texas in the Senate and is merely a humble legislator". It's mindbogglingly stupid.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz did more from Cancun.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, that's a big trigger right there! I wonder what the folks on the other side will say.

I say, you go girl! Show them how it is done.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x339]
Lol I know Fox news says I should hate her but nah.


/I do what I want


"Don't be weird pls"

Well damn....
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz wants to know if he can donate his frequent flyer miles. Says he has a lot of them saved up.
 
006andahalf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second cynical remark-- if that money does get directed to Texas, I fully expect the AG to launch a spurious lawsuit demanding damages of precisely the same amount.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well she should. It was her stupid windmills that caused all these problems in the first place.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: And yet the Republican talking point at the moment is "but what could Ted Cruz possible have done, he only represents Texas in the Senate and is merely a humble legislator". It's mindbogglingly stupid.


Meanwhile Beto O'Rourke used his volunteer database to organize phone banks that called senior citizens and direct them to warming shelters or even arrange rides to safety for those in trouble.
 
Tremolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...


Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Well she should. It was her stupid windmills that caused all these problems in the first place.


Now we're talking. This will be Fox and Friends tomorrow.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tremolo: Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...

Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.


They should be helped but they should also be taught that the only reason they're in this mess is because they voted for bootstraps.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commie. Seriously though when I was in Texas a couple of years ago they were making fun of California's brown-outs.

/Suck it Texas.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just gave $25.  Go humans....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But she criticized Ted Cruz for trying to get her killed during the insurrection he helped start so that money is tainted. Chappaquiddick, limpwrists.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: And yet the Republican talking point at the moment is "but what could Ted Cruz possible have done, he only represents Texas in the Senate and is merely a humble legislator". It's mindbogglingly stupid.


Hmm... he represents Texas in the Senate and is a legislator.  66% true is unusually good for those guys!
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kiler: tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x339]
Lol I know Fox news says I should hate her but nah.


/I do what I want

"Don't be weird pls"

Well damn....


I mean, I was already with my weird requests list.

Damn, she's pretty great.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got $25 from me

If I end up with a woman who is half as good a person as AOC, I'll count myself lucky.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tremolo: Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...

Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.


But you think AOC is pretty great for doing this right? And all the people who donated?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

AOC: Holy smokes. Our Texas relief mobilization has already raised $325k for food, housing, elder care & direct relief straight to vulnerable Texans. This might be a little crazy... but can we raise $1M by midnight? 💯% goes to Feeding Texas, ECHO & more: https://t.co/TTIiNimja7 https://t.co/OO57AoLmR9


Shaggy_C this is not you.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah well Ted Cruz ate the worm at Senor Frog's so there!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Officer Barrelroll: She is just trying to make up for the damage she inflicted on Texas because of the new green deal.

/she froze the wind turbines

And she booked Rafael Edwardo's plane trip


You forgot his middle name "Canadiense Balsero"
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My third round of donating.  I have now given until it hurts.

Good luck, Texas.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tremolo: Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...

Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.


Shiat heads that draw the red/blue state line when it comes to shiat like this are the worse.

Of course Texans deserve help... It also needs to be clearly spelled out that this disaster is the result of conservative policies.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tremolo: Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...

Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.


Help the Texas Democrats. Let the Texas Republicans freeze and starve.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's almost as if socialism works. Maybe we should try making it a more intrinsic part of our federal institutions.


I'm curious.

Do you believe raising money from volunteer donations is socialism?

Because if so, the GOP loves socialism too. They'll happily tell you charities are the solution to all our problems as they drown the government.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays a Republican congressman of its duty to it's foreign handlers.  Ted Cruz, like his father Rafael before him, is boo y exerting.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...


Yep. Republicans would have been organizing a fundraiser for the Trump Family
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I had gotten used to idolizing things Canadian - Ted Cruz is garbage, and AOC is amazing.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...


Yep.  One side wants to help people, the other one wants to help themselves.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tremolo: Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...

Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.


You forgot to attach the screen shots of those totally not fake posts you really saw and read.
That's okay - we'll wait.
We know you would never lie or exaggerate to make a self-pitying point.
Republican never do that.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: Tremolo: Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...

Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.

Help the Texas Democrats. Let the Texas Republicans freeze and starve.


No.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: Tremolo: Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...

Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.

But you think AOC is pretty great for doing this right? And all the people who donated?


Well, he didn't think they were worth mentioning.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Ragin' Asian: It's almost as if socialism works. Maybe we should try making it a more intrinsic part of our federal institutions.

I'm curious.

Do you believe raising money from volunteer donations is socialism?

Because if so, the GOP loves socialism too. They'll happily tell you charities are the solution to all our problems as they drown the government.


They don't though.  They give money to each other to evade taxes by throwing parties for themselves.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount she has helped to raise is roughly $325,000 more than the Ted Cruz and the Republicans have raised.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tremolo: Tarl3k: This is the difference between Democrats and Republicans right here...

Tell that to the guys in the thread earlier today who explicitly said that Texans deserved to suffer and shouldn't be helped. Not saying I don't believe your intentions, but there actually are a lot of really shiatty Democrats.


WaitWaitWait...you're telling me that there are shiatty human being everywhere??!?!?!?  That's unpossible!  Since I know that you're not just a farkwit troll who is trying to BSAB based on the opinions of random people posting on the Internet, I'm sure that you have examples of Republicans going out of their way to help Democratic states that needed help.  Because if you can't, then you're just another idiot with their head up their ass, and need to FOAD.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kiler: tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x339]
Lol I know Fox news says I should hate her but nah.


/I do what I want

"Don't be weird pls"

Well damn....


*I put away my robe and wizard hat ... reluctantly*
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackminded: abhorrent1: Well she should. It was her stupid windmills that caused all these problems in the first place.

Now we're talking. This will be Fox and Friends tomorrow.


Tomorrow? They blamed her two days ago.
 
