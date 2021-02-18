 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ultimate Classic Rock)   Once upon a time, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders took $100,000 of Rush Limbaugh's money and gave it to PETA   (ultimateclassicrock.com) divider line
29
    More: Vintage, Rush Limbaugh, Donald Trump, Chrissie Hynde, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 2007 films, recent years, later years, climate change  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2021 at 10:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that was cute. I mean that in the modern and archaic senses of the word, 'cute.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pity she couldn't have found an honest / honorable charity, but still a good thought.  Maybe PETA wasn't a pack of shiat back then.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Pity she couldn't have found an honest / honorable charity, but still a good thought.  Maybe PETA wasn't a pack of shiat back then.


Actually back then they were still pretty well on track. Then they overboard and turn it into a shiathole.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*went
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Pity she couldn't have found an honest / honorable charity, but still a good thought.  Maybe PETA wasn't a pack of shiat back then.


Yeah, they used to NOT murder animals. Used to...
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB: She told my old boss Dave Williams of Cellar Door productions that she refused to play unless he covered up the Esskay meat signs at the Capitol Center. Williams was losing money on the gig and told her to go ahead and walk. She played with the meat signs up.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job, ChrissiE!

Too bad the "Learn when to shut the dark up" lesson didn't take hold.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Pity she couldn't have found an honest / honorable charity, but still a good thought.  Maybe PETA wasn't a pack of shiat back then.

Actually back then they were still pretty well on track. Then they overboard and turn it into a shiathole.


I've never given them money and they still send me blank envelopes (with stamps, so no charity/junk mail postmark) that only contain pictures of horrific animal abuse and a return slip/envelope for donations. I toss them in the trash before even opening them now, because I'm not supporting mass euthanasia just because they don't think it's ok to keep animals as pets.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are "no kill" animal shelters, and then there are "we kill them all" PETA animal shelters.  PETA is horrible.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one more example of how Rush thought rules were for other people.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately that song will forever be associated with that bloated pusbag.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: There are "no kill" animal shelters, and then there are "we kill them all" PETA animal shelters.  PETA is horrible.


My BiL was offered their General Counsel job. He's a big animal rights guy but he ran from that one
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Pity she couldn't have found an honest / honorable charity, but still a good thought.  Maybe PETA wasn't a pack of shiat back then.

Actually back then they were still pretty well on track. Then they overboard and turn it into a shiathole.


So what you are saying is that there's a chance that a large cash infusion Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is directly responsible for the murder of millions of animals all because of trick she played on Rush?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA BAD.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are no good guys in this story
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Pity she couldn't have found an honest / honorable charity, but still a good thought.  Maybe PETA wasn't a pack of shiat back then.

Actually back then they were still pretty well on track. Then they overboard and turn it into a shiathole.


That Limbaugh money must have been cursed.  Like the frogurt.
 
Daraymann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Something, something, tasty animals.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is PETA worse than the Green New Deal?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I sometimes wonder if the wayback still has "People Eating Tasty Animals" from the nascent days of the internet.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Regardless of your political affiliation, PETA sucks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Pity she couldn't have found an honest / honorable charity, but still a good thought.  Maybe PETA wasn't a pack of shiat back then.


They've always been a pack of shiat.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And he played her music specifically to annoy her.

CSB:  Back in the before time, one of my roommates was the head of the student group that booked the school's entertainment acts.  Chrissie Hynde was a performer at one of the shows and she was allegedly irked that her area backstage wasn't private enough to walk around naked.  That was around the time they got P-Funk.  I worked security for that one which basically meant rousting weed enthusiasts from under the bleachers.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
PETA is a meat lobby psy-op to discredit critics of their industry.

/Also the Pretenders rule. "My City Was Gone" is a great song.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When you look 20 years older than Chrissie Hynde and are the same age while only having lived half the life.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Pity she couldn't have found an honest / honorable charity, but still a good thought.  Maybe PETA wasn't a pack of shiat back then.

They've always been a pack of shiat.


Did it say what year? I didn't notice. But PETA may well have always been shiatty. But there was definitely a time when it wasn't quite as KNOWN they were shiatty. They were seen as a bit nutty with weird tactics but overall for the right things
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So she took it for one aaa home and gave it to a pack of assholes?
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: So she took it for one aaa home and gave it to a pack of assholes?


One asshole*

/what the fark, phone?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Unfortunately that song will forever be associated with that bloated pusbag.


I guess so, if you were a regular listener of his show. I never felt the urge, myself.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"My father and I didn't always see eye-to-eye. We argued a lot. But isn't that the American way? The right to disagree without having your head chopped off?"

Life before social media like Fark.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.