(CNN)   NOT NEWS: Humans have been baking bread for 30,000 years. NEWS: About 200 years ago, the French baked bread with a crisp crust. FARK: Now they want UNESCO "intangible heritage" status for something you can buy at Wal-Mart for $1   (cnn.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
30,000 lolwut?

Biblical Science has debunked that myth.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Walmart bread is to a Parisian baguette as subby's 1st grade finger painting is to the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about that California champagne by Paul Masson, inspired by that same French excellence?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: 30,000 lolwut?

Biblical Science has debunked that myth.


Bad joke: when I was young, bread was only about 12,000 years old. But now we have evidence of bread-making-like activity from about 30,000 years ago.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really try not to single out an entire nationality for being stupid. That is something entire nationalities can do on their own.

I have hand rolled a million baguettes easy in my life.

I bought a 5 acre horse ranch doing it.
They weren't awesome, but I sold them

Best one I ever had was made in Montreal, in a half bar, by a dude who was a bartender. He was not French.

He was a damned good baker.

Only made 6 loaves a day.
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The french bread you get at walmart is a cheap, pathetic imitation. The 1€ baguette from a corner boulangerie in France is completely different and tastes way better
 
crinz83
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i remember seeing a couple baguettes in a grocery bag on some tv show or movie.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The french bread you get at walmart is a cheap, pathetic imitation. The 1€ baguette from a corner boulangerie in France is completely different and tastes way better


The French Fries you get at McDonalds is a cheap, pathetic imitation, as well.  The fries you get from a cafeteria in France is completely different, and tastes better as well.

/yeah, I know.
//spent lots of time in Toulouse, among other places
///still feel the need to make the joke :)
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Flight of the Conchords Ep 8 'Foux Da Fa Fa'
Youtube X5hrUGFhsXo
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

Approves
 
Bob Down
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You'll be taking my wife's crusty bread from my warm dead fingers.

/not a euphemism
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's in every Hollywood standard grocery bag, you know that ridiculous bag you see in a movie that makes you roll your eyes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems reasonable to me, it is a cultural icon. As long as noone is talking about trying to stop people making them elsewhere/how then no worries.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone has never been stoned in a kitchen with two loaves of fresh French bread, a stick of room temp butter, and some salt (larger crystals) I see.
 
LazerFish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If this affects my french bread pizza supply there will be hell to pay, France.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Walmart bread is to a Parisian baguette as subby's 1st grade finger painting is to the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel


Yeah, but for $1 you can get a decent bread for mopping up soups, stews, and curries.  Or slice large chunks and have sub sandwiches.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I really try not to single out an entire nationality for being stupid. That is something entire nationalities can do on their own.

I have hand rolled a million baguettes easy in my life.

I bought a 5 acre horse ranch doing it.
They weren't awesome, but I sold them

Best one I ever had was made in Montreal, in a half bar, by a dude who was a bartender. He was not French.

He was a damned good baker.

Only made 6 loaves a day.


Is this a poem?

This feels like a poem.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you can find a $1.00 Wal-Mart French bread that's comparable to a fresh baguette from a Provence boulengerie, I'll stick one of the former up my ass, middle first, with no butter as lube.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's in every Hollywood standard grocery bag, you know that ridiculous bag you see in a movie that makes you roll your eyes.

[Fark user image 326x473]


Even more interesting; those bags aren't even real paper grocery bags.  They're made of some fabric that looks like paper but doesn't create any noise during filming which would screw up the sound take.  Many expendables stores in Hollywood sell them.
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Newsflash, the stuff you buy in Walmart is not bread.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Scene from Me, Myself and Irene - VagiClean
Youtube g2XgOzjidaY
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If you can find a $1.00 Wal-Mart French bread that's comparable to a fresh baguette from a Provence boulengerie, I'll stick one of the former up my ass, middle first, with no butter as lube.


I'm in for 20 bucks
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I really try not to single out an entire nationality for being stupid. That is something entire nationalities can do on their own.

I have hand rolled a million baguettes easy in my life.

I bought a 5 acre horse ranch doing it.
They weren't awesome, but I sold them

Best one I ever had was made in Montreal, in a half bar, by a dude who was a bartender. He was not French.

He was a damned good baker.

Only made 6 loaves a day.


No matter how much you offered to pay.

He was a man of art and discipline

A man of his word....
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's in every Hollywood standard grocery bag, you know that ridiculous bag you see in a movie that makes you roll your eyes.

[Fark user image image 326x473]


Celery is basically nothing.  But some sausages on a baguette? Maybe some of that cheese.  Added a little sliced apple. That's good eating.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: 30,000 lolwut?

Biblical Science has debunked that myth.


The world start with flat bread 5000 years ago. Theyve only been selling that phoney ass round bread for like 200 years.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm all for France receiving their due credit for unleashing the deliciousness that is the baguette unto the world.  But, the minute they try to claim some sort of AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée) rights to the name, fark them and nuke them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Walmart bread is to a Parisian baguette as subby's 1st grade finger painting is to the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel


Walmart French style bread on the left, real French bread on the right
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need a world wide nuclear war.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I'm all for France receiving their due credit for unleashing the deliciousness that is the baguette unto the world.  But, the minute they try to claim some sort of AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée) rights to the name, fark them and nuke them.


Let 'em live. But we're taking back "champagne"
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can't buy it at WalMart.

That is why under French law, the bread at WlaMart can't be labelled as the same thing.

This has been common knowledge for decades and it's been in the not-news cycle for years.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

webron: Russ1642: It's in every Hollywood standard grocery bag, you know that ridiculous bag you see in a movie that makes you roll your eyes.

[Fark user image image 326x473]

Celery is basically nothing.  But some sausages on a baguette? Maybe some of that cheese.  Added a little sliced apple. That's good eating.


The celery is essential. It makes the knickers fall.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's in every Hollywood standard grocery bag, you know that ridiculous bag you see in a movie that makes you roll your eyes.

[Fark user image 326x473]


If you're a woman, be careful carrying that bag or your panties will end up around your ankles.

Obscure?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: whither_apophis: Walmart bread is to a Parisian baguette as subby's 1st grade finger painting is to the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel

Walmart French style bread on the left, real French bread on the right
[Fark user image image 425x279]


Walmart French bread.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Real French bread.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now THAT is a simulpost for the ages!
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aungen: moothemagiccow: The french bread you get at walmart is a cheap, pathetic imitation. The 1€ baguette from a corner boulangerie in France is completely different and tastes way better

The French Fries you get at McDonalds is a cheap, pathetic imitation, as well.  The fries you get from a cafeteria in France is completely different, and tastes better as well.

/yeah, I know.
//spent lots of time in Toulouse, among other places
///still feel the need to make the joke :)


So...
Shall we call our crusty loaf...

FREEDOM BREAD!!

murica
 
NINEv2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never had the real deal. But the crusty loaves I get at TJs is are pretty tasty smeared with blue castello.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Bslim: 30,000 lolwut?

Biblical Science has debunked that myth.

Bad joke: when I was young, bread was only about 12,000 years old. But now we have evidence of bread-making-like activity from about 30,000 years ago.


We get it, this sourdough starter has been in your family for ages.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Time to start calling them freedom loaves!
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Now THAT is a simulpost for the ages!


Indeed. And also obscure enough to catch me. I just thought those were odd pictures of a woman routinely at odds with her panties. I take it this is a...hell I don't even know, but something?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

1funguy: aungen: moothemagiccow: The french bread you get at walmart is a cheap, pathetic imitation. The 1€ baguette from a corner boulangerie in France is completely different and tastes way better

The French Fries you get at McDonalds is a cheap, pathetic imitation, as well.  The fries you get from a cafeteria in France is completely different, and tastes better as well.

/yeah, I know.
//spent lots of time in Toulouse, among other places
///still feel the need to make the joke :)

So...
Shall we call our crusty loaf...

FREEDOM BREAD!!

murica


*shakes tiny freedom loaf*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
