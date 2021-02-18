 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   100 Animals killed when a pet store catches fire. Survivors reportedly carried to safety by a small man in a grey suit with a red bow tie   (yahoo.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline subby

/bet he left on a bicycle
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know birds are really susceptible to fumes, but I'm surprised by the number of other animals who died.

poor pups.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We'd also accept a mysterious, orange, coffee-powered blur
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There were some survivors -- an office cat and a "resilient" guinea pig

Fark user imageView Full Size


/has a sad for the puppies
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought Orville Reddenbacher died years ago.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I thought Orville Reddenbacher died years ago.


In a hot tub with a hooker, IIRC.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I thought Orville Reddenbacher died years ago.

In a hot tub with a hooker, IIRC.


That's my death plan
 
