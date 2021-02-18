 Skip to content
 
Woman's pregnancy ends much as it began, with her asking to get plowed
    More: Sappy, Customer service, Plough, City employees, Road, plow truck, Des Moines woman, latest snow storms, local woman  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/well done, subby
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My second son was born after a blizzard in NY. We had to have neighbors push our car out of its parking space. It got a bit scary.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The words snow blower and pregnancy should never be in the same sentence Subby.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate there. Probably not a finalist, but should be in the running. Well done Subby.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: well done, subby


Let's all join subby in mocking The Miracle of Birth.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: johnny_vegas: well done, subby

Let's all join subby in mocking The Miracle of Birth.


I'm in. Nice one, subby!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn subby, out of the park on the first pitch.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ok that made me laugh 😆 😂🤣
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Call Mr. Plow, that name again is Mr. Plow!
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: johnny_vegas: well done, subby

Let's all join subby in mocking The Miracle of Birth.


Bring in the the machine that goes Ping!
 
