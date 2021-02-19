 Skip to content
(SFGate)   In the '60s and '70s, historic San Francisco Victorian homes had their facades covered up with siding. Now their owners are paying big bucks to have them restored   (sfgate.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We were so f'in stupid back then.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you're in SF, you're paying big bucks for everything
 
flemardo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yeah. I can imagine the very bad choices back then.
"Hey you know the color of piss and shiat?, We should make appliances, cars, and etc those colors. And let's keep puke green in mind too."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The painted ladies of San Francisco are magnificent.
 
drogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First off, good on him and those other craftspeople. It really does up the character and curb appeal of those houses.

The historical societies and the like need to chill a bit and loosen some of their requirements or end up completely killing what they are trying to preserve.

Finally, $100k?!? I know it's SF pricing, but holy hell!
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It's easy to say that when you're not the one paying the upkeep bills.  I imagine housepainters start getting boat brochures when someone asks about painting a Victorian house.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm a builder and carpenter. I've owned and restored a few Victorian villas and 1920's Bungalows here in NZ and it really is a labour of love.  The hand turning and carving of timber is a dieing art and most young guys coming thru the ranks don't have the patience required even though there is really good money doing it.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mindlock: ImpendingCynic: We were so f'in stupid back then.

It's easy to say that when you're not the one paying the upkeep bills.  I imagine housepainters start getting boat brochures when someone asks about painting a Victorian house.


My thoughts exactly. That artistic quality will add value to the selling price, but I agree that the maintenance will be costly.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

What was with the 50's through the 80's? So much was covered-up/destroyed/ignored all in the pursuit of being "modern".
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There are quite a few still in downtown San Jose. My landlord there used his rental income to buy and restore more back before prices got out of control. Really amazing old stuff. It was in an area that had mostly gone to slum lords at that point.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


If memory serves, people called that color "shiat-brown" even back then.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That was a goal in and of itself, being modern and trendy.  And as a nation, America was fine with destroying history in the name of pursuing the modern.  And ironically, it was the era of amateur "archaeologists" getting brand new metal detectors (technology refined by World War II) and going out, destroying areas of historic significance and areas of indigenous significance, for the sake of finding things in the ground for decorating their houses.  There was even a disturbing industry of graverobbers who intentionally targeted Native American burials in order to steal skulls and sell them to veterans, so the veterans could falsely claim to have found and brought home a Japanese skull during the war.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yeah, and the houses are nice, too.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yup, worked on a 2yr project renovating and extending an 1860's mansion, I took two days to repair/restore 6ft of mahogany skirting.  The job over all was in excess of 4.5mil.
 
