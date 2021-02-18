 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Texans are letting houses burn since they have no water   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll just get this out of the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is how entire neighborhoods burn down
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Texas is just flaunting their oversupply of flammable hydrocarbons at this point.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost as if we need cooperation to have a functional society. Who decided to stop cooperating?

*stares at those in power in texas*
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, fighting fires is socialism, so....
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to take your couch outside first before you burn all your furniture for warmth.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're Taking the Hobbits to Isengard
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe they really should have just spent the extra money to winterize their shiat....
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: It's almost as if we need cooperation to have a functional society. Who decided to stop cooperating?

*stares at those in power in texas*


But, cooperation is heresy! Anything else is socialism!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
should've raked some snow on it
 
mescalito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nothing of value will be lost.  It's Texas after all.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe they really should have just spent the extra money to winterize their shiat....


Stop proposing things that make sense.  That never works with politics.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Republican Utopia right there. Enjoy your third-world-status-by-design, Texas.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The BidenHarris should nuke Texas, for the greater good.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

question_dj: This is how entire neighborhoods burn down


Yep, and it's scary.

And even worse, since the house fire could not be stopped because a natural disaster prevented the fire department from using water, would homeowners/renters insurance even cover the damage on the neighboring houses?  Are they all completely and totally farked?
 
skilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, and meant to say, bets on how soon people start shooting each other over water? (Left out that important part for it to truly be a Republican Utopia.)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On a good day I don't want to live in Texas. Lately I don't want to live anywhere that might share a border with it. They've criminally mismanaged the whole state.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps!
Don't rely on government!
Private business will solve this fire problem.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
shiats on fire, y'all.
 
NEDM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: question_dj: This is how entire neighborhoods burn down

Yep, and it's scary.

And even worse, since the house fire could not be stopped because a natural disaster prevented the fire department from using water, would homeowners/renters insurance even cover the damage on the neighboring houses?  Are they all completely and totally farked?


YUP!

GOD

BLESS

AMERICA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NEDM: NM Volunteer: question_dj: This is how entire neighborhoods burn down

Yep, and it's scary.

And even worse, since the house fire could not be stopped because a natural disaster prevented the fire department from using water, would homeowners/renters insurance even cover the damage on the neighboring houses?  Are they all completely and totally farked?

YUP!

GOD

BLESS

AMERICA


You're the guy who said anybody who is anti-Republican is anti-American.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why are they setting houses on fire though?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does this mean Texas has a new pope?
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had no idea Texas had an entirely independent power grid until yesterday.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Call in the Ledbetters.

/obscure?
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: I had no idea Texas had an entirely independent power grid until yesterday.


Neither did a lot of Texans.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mescalito: Nothing of value will be lost.  It's Texas after all.


Fark handle checks out, in a kind of surreal way.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That had to be days ago. There is no snow like that anymore. "Houses" aren't burning. A house burned. There is still water so whatever claim is bullshiat. Water came back for most
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just shoot it?
 
NEDM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: You're the guy who said anybody who is anti-Republican is anti-American.


Yeaaaaaaah why am I not surprised you are the one coming back to twist my words.  I don't even know what thread you're talking about, and will have to work for several hours so you'll accuse me of running away when I don't immediately respond to your next post, but I likely said something like "Hating an entire farking state and laughing at their misery is Anti-American".  You know, acting like a Republican does.

Or maybe it was something about how committing genocide in "self-defense" is anti-American.  "Just farking round them all up and shoot them" is starting to become more and more common around here.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guys. This isn't actually that rare. In the north homes and buildings are let burn to the ground  all the time in the winter because it's too damn cold to use water. They instead will focus on containment.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are bootstraps flammable?
 
Popsqueak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the money is in the banana stand: That had to be days ago. There is no snow like that anymore. "Houses" aren't burning. A house burned. There is still water so whatever claim is bullshiat. Water came back for most


I'm guessing you didn't bother fact checking.  Had you done so, you would have come across more information, like two other houses burned in that neighborhood.  Yes, those fires are finished.  Also, it's dark in Texas right now.  That doesn't mean the video is false, just means it happened in the past.

Just a general note, things posted online typically already happened, and you aren't watching them live.
 
