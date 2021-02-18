 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   After 33 years of saving thousands of stray and surrendered cats, North Toronto Cat Rescue soon won't have a place to call home. "Please help us. This is so hard to close. I can't even tell you, it breaks my heart." Welcome to a sad Caturday   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did you guys watch the landing today? Was pretty cool!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Time for One of those: that's good that's bad stories
I think I figured out what was wrong with my 3-D printer. (Good)
I need a part. (Bad)
manufacture Actually gave us money for a new part even though that part was technically out of warranty. (Good)
they could not point me to an exact replacement (bad)
so I will need only to make a slight modification when it gets here. (Good)
Ordered the part and it's literally on a slow boat from China so will not be here until April 1. (Bad)
So for now at least I have a one color 3-D printer (good)
I might need to buy Specialty tool and parts to fix it (bad)
Which if I could ever afford them would be that I have more tools to fix this kind of thing in the future (good)

TL;DR version Think I discovered the problem with my 3-D printer, and after a long wait it might actually get fixed
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Now cat tax
Fark user imageView Full Size

3-D printed cat tax
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 640x480]
Did you guys watch the landing today? Was pretty cool!


It was awesome to watch.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Been a hectic week, been without power for over there days, finally got it back this morning.    Have had at least two pipe breaks too.  But, we are still here.  This too shall pass, we have insurance and friends that helped us tear out carpeting and sheetrock.    We took the quadrupeds to a friends house, one kitty in particular (Khaleesi) has taken it pretty hard.  They are all home now and seem pretty good:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Boo boo is somewhere, need to go make sure she didn't slip outside
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Day 6 of snowpocolypse, still alive, between using furniture for heating and planning on mounting roommate on a spit roast for more meat, I have survived. I suppose the fact that a hospital is 2 blocks away is why my hovel did not go dark, still have intarwebs and boobtube which saved roommate. still have food for a few more days... will check tomorrow to see if supply of chinese food is available. if so then another week of survival possible. no spotted zombies screaming brains seen although screaming rugrats observered outside rolling in the white ice. who knows how much longer I can last.. we will see.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hellooooo
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hai
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Had a knee x-ray today, thought of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Now cat tax
[Fark user image 843x1500]
3-D printed cat tax


Do you have a file for that Cat you can point me to?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Opal sai: "Happy Caturday!"
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


for all dealing with the cold and white.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Now cat tax
[Fark user image image 843x1500]
3-D printed cat tax


Mr Station made that one!  I think I might have sent it to RWDA.  I know I sent her one of the articulated critters....
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Been a hectic week, been without power for over there days, finally got it back this morning.    Have had at least two pipe breaks too.  But, we are still here.  This too shall pass, we have insurance and friends that helped us tear out carpeting and sheetrock.    We took the quadrupeds to a friends house, one kitty in particular (Khaleesi) has taken it pretty hard.  They are all home now and seem pretty good:

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Boo boo is somewhere, need to go make sure she didn't slip outside


Glad you are... Recoverable. "Well" would be a stretch, I am sure. Are you guys ok for food?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Been a hectic week, been without power for over there days, finally got it back this morning.    Have had at least two pipe breaks too.  But, we are still here.  This too shall pass, we have insurance and friends that helped us tear out carpeting and sheetrock.    We took the quadrupeds to a friends house, one kitty in particular (Khaleesi) has taken it pretty hard.  They are all home now and seem pretty good:

[Fark user image 425x566]

Boo boo is somewhere, need to go make sure she didn't slip outside


I'm glad you are all okay now.  What a crap week this has been for so many people!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Found the Boo Boo......
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I had a Christmas Carol of cats this afternoon. Mo Jelly Floof (to the tune of Oh Tannenbaum ") Mo was sacked out on my hip. Ush (Jelly) was killing blanket monsters, and Major was getting her floof on, while at my shoulder. All are passed out now.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Elwood from TKHQ was helped across the bridge today due to kidney failure. He was a good boy, with lots of potential. Loved laps! I am sad. :(
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: SpaceMonkey-66: Been a hectic week, been without power for over there days, finally got it back this morning.    Have had at least two pipe breaks too.  But, we are still here.  This too shall pass, we have insurance and friends that helped us tear out carpeting and sheetrock.    We took the quadrupeds to a friends house, one kitty in particular (Khaleesi) has taken it pretty hard.  They are all home now and seem pretty good:

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Boo boo is somewhere, need to go make sure she didn't slip outside

Glad you are... Recoverable. "Well" would be a stretch, I am sure. Are you guys ok for food?


Yea, we are in good shape.  Even with the power out, it was so cold that the fridge food didn't go bad  We have food for the quadrupeds too.  Power is back on and house warm.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Time for One of those: that's good that's bad stories
I think I figured out what was wrong with my 3-D printer. (Good)
I need a part. (Bad)
manufacture Actually gave us money for a new part even though that part was technically out of warranty. (Good)
they could not point me to an exact replacement (bad)
so I will need only to make a slight modification when it gets here. (Good)
Ordered the part and it's literally on a slow boat from China so will not be here until April 1. (Bad)
So for now at least I have a one color 3-D printer (good)
I might need to buy Specialty tool and parts to fix it (bad)
Which if I could ever afford them would be that I have more tools to fix this kind of thing in the future (good)

TL;DR version Think I discovered the problem with my 3-D printer, and after a long wait it might actually get fixed


I fully expect the Caturday Browncoat Brigade to cover the cost of the specialty tool and parts for FtP, considering how generous you are with the TF gifting.  And how much FtP has supported us with the products of his 3-D printer.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Princess Sammy girl has gotten her carpet runner for The linoleum so that she will not slip yay! Thank you Caturday and Woofday family!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Fark that Pixel: Now cat tax
[Fark user image 843x1500]
3-D printed cat tax

Do you have a file for that Cat you can point me to?


Yes do you have a two color 3-D printer or do you need the single color version?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Drone-view of Stupid Mike.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Time for One of those: that's good that's bad stories
I think I figured out what was wrong with my 3-D printer. (Good)
I need a part. (Bad)
manufacture Actually gave us money for a new part even though that part was technically out of warranty. (Good)
they could not point me to an exact replacement (bad)
so I will need only to make a slight modification when it gets here. (Good)
Ordered the part and it's literally on a slow boat from China so will not be here until April 1. (Bad)
So for now at least I have a one color 3-D printer (good)
I might need to buy Specialty tool and parts to fix it (bad)
Which if I could ever afford them would be that I have more tools to fix this kind of thing in the future (good)

TL;DR version Think I discovered the problem with my 3-D printer, and after a long wait it might actually get fixed

I fully expect the Caturday Browncoat Brigade to cover the cost of the specialty tool and parts for FtP, considering how generous you are with the TF gifting.  And how much FtP has supported us with the products of his 3-D printer.


it's 42.99 for parts and tool, but if others need important stuff I can wait tell I have more money. My awesome Caturday family is awesome
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey all! Hope all our Texas Caturday people are doing well and are under a pile of their furbabies. I had to go to work today took me two tried since our snow turned to sleet/freezing rain so that was fun. Wish they would have given us hotel rooms yesterday.
But the one reason we mainly went in for didn't happen FedEx and all suspended all delivery in the area. I know I will hear about it from the Karen in garnishment tomorrow because everything is my fault. So sorry Texas and everyone else for me causing the storm, I suck!
But I left at 12:30 and the roads were waaaaay better there was a rouge Florida driver on the road going full Florida, I don't think he had the right tires.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glad we didn't get the max amount they predicted so that was good.
On the good new front my niece got accepted to WVU so I am proud of her.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Hey all! Hope all our Texas Caturday people are doing well and are under a pile of their furbabies. I had to go to work today took me two tried since our snow turned to sleet/freezing rain so that was fun. Wish they would have given us hotel rooms yesterday.
But the one reason we mainly went in for didn't happen FedEx and all suspended all delivery in the area. I know I will hear about it from the Karen in garnishment tomorrow because everything is my fault. So sorry Texas and everyone else for me causing the storm, I suck!
But I left at 12:30 and the roads were waaaaay better there was a rouge Florida driver on the road going full Florida, I don't think he had the right tires.
[Fark user image 425x318]
Glad we didn't get the max amount they predicted so that was good.
On the good new front my niece got accepted to WVU so I am proud of her.


awesome for your niece!!! I thought you knew everything is always Karen's fault on Fark? We have had shipments stacked up all over town for a few days they're finally starting to trickle in. As I said above including the carpet runner for princess Sammy girl
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lu Lu's latest BarkBox. Per DIL, this one is Dinner Dates themed
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Time for One of those: that's good that's bad stories
I think I figured out what was wrong with my 3-D printer. (Good)
I need a part. (Bad)
manufacture Actually gave us money for a new part even though that part was technically out of warranty. (Good)
they could not point me to an exact replacement (bad)
so I will need only to make a slight modification when it gets here. (Good)
Ordered the part and it's literally on a slow boat from China so will not be here until April 1. (Bad)
So for now at least I have a one color 3-D printer (good)
I might need to buy Specialty tool and parts to fix it (bad)
Which if I could ever afford them would be that I have more tools to fix this kind of thing in the future (good)

TL;DR version Think I discovered the problem with my 3-D printer, and after a long wait it might actually get fixed

I fully expect the Caturday Browncoat Brigade to cover the cost of the specialty tool and parts for FtP, considering how generous you are with the TF gifting.  And how much FtP has supported us with the products of his 3-D printer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Purrsday, everbuddy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Wadded Beef: Drone-view of Stupid Mike.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Good looking boy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: On the good new front my niece got accepted to WVU so I am proud of her.


Congrats to your niece!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Elwood from TKHQ was helped across the bridge today due to kidney failure. He was a good boy, with lots of potential. Loved laps! I am sad. :(


I saw that :(
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have a "medical appointment" (snicker) all morning tomorrow, so tonight is my Furiday night.

As Mike Meyers said, "Let's git p*ssed!".
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This week was alright, but could've been better.  My neighbor and I can't wait for evictions to begin again so meth boy can be thrown out.  My cancer neighbor sends her regards.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Virtually.  Which is how everything else is anymoar.
:-{D
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: bucket_pup: Fark that Pixel: Now cat tax
[Fark user image 843x1500]
3-D printed cat tax

Do you have a file for that Cat you can point me to?

Yes do you have a two color 3-D printer or do you need the single color version?


Hey, the two parts that were still enough route arrived. In your mail box? Did the Sam's stuff finally arrive?
 
