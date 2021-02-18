 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash Martian News Network reports Earth successfully continues its multi-pronged attack on Mars   (cnn.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perseverance persevered!!
 
Chocobo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wee
 
Charlie Freak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. Congrats to the sciency-engineery people!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Perseverance persevered!!


You left out some Mc's.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GREAT! Now fix Cyberpunk 2077
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Perseverance persevered!!


You forgot 'Nevertheless'
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to listening to the soundtrack. Perseverance has a microphone onboard.
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serves 'em right for selling warships to Inaros.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not fair this machine gets to go to another planet and I'm stuck here on one full of assholes.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool!!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they didn't get us in anything in exchange?

Space Force..you know what to do....
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what NASA does best and should be all it does, Science.

/Stop the SLS, build rovers instead!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to the sights Percy has to deliver!
Rover has already sent back 2 incredible images!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legendary!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matt Damon?  What are you doing here?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Belter problem?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally recall the launch of this mission, congrats to all the team on a successful landing!
 
HairyTwatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's not fair this machine gets to go to another planet and I'm stuck here on one full of assholes.


Spaceballs: Surrounded by assholes
Youtube sen8Tn8CBA4
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: GREAT! Now fix Cyberpunk 2077


Science has some limits.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about this.. I suddenly feel like biatching about my taxes and watching Fox. The money I spent on this could probably buy my something off the dollar menu.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma Chameleon: It's not fair this machine gets to go to another planet and I'm stuck here on one full of assholes.

Maybe we're stuck here with you!  :D
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SonOfSpam: I'm looking forward to listening to the soundtrack. Perseverance has a microphone onboard.


Also Sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30 - Strauss
Youtube dfe8tCcHnKY
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but will an emaciated Matt Damon be able to use it to contact Earth? ;)
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charlie Freak: Awesome. Congrats to the sciency-engineery people!


I just found out my son's optics group worked on part of this!!!! I'm so tickled I can hardly breathe!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a stuffed animal of the "this is fine" dog on somebody's desk.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Perseverance persevered!!


Boy that would suck if Perseverance failed.

/the lesson is, never try.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here for the retaliatory earth-shattering kaboom.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that in an era where we can send images of our genitals in 4k resolution that our planetary rovers can beam back hazy black and white pictures.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HairyTwatter: Karma Chameleon: It's not fair this machine gets to go to another planet and I'm stuck here on one full of assholes.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/sen8Tn8C​BA4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


"Keep firing assholes!" always gets me
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOO!

/ I love this stuff.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's not fair this machine gets to go to another planet and I'm stuck here on one full of assholes.


knows what you mean:

static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't joke, they've got a killer response
Jeff Wayne - The Eve of the War (Official Audio) ft. Richard Burton, Justin Hayward
Youtube Poii8JAbtng
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomsdayaddams: Charlie Freak: Awesome. Congrats to the sciency-engineery people!

I just found out my son's optics group worked on part of this!!!! I'm so tickled I can hardly breathe!


I'm sorry your child is a nerd. The inability to breathe from the intense rage is understandable.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I love that in an era where we can send images of our genitals in 4k resolution that our planetary rovers can beam back hazy black and white pictures.


Rover is still powering up and preparing. This was probably just the first cam that came online, or, maybe even on there specifically for this purpose.
 
whenIsayGO
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the helicopter flight!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're getting really tired of you guys dropping your junk in our nature preserves. You never came to clean up the last shiatty robot you left here.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still excited to see what happens when they deploy the helicopter...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was I having a stroke, or did their 'landing' just take telemetry data and feed into a simulation?  I want REDBULL gopro video.  If we can do it on earth, we can do it on Mars.

Seriously, wtf.  Was I watching the wrong channel or something?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PureBounds: Weatherkiss: I love that in an era where we can send images of our genitals in 4k resolution that our planetary rovers can beam back hazy black and white pictures.

Rover is still powering up and preparing. This was probably just the first cam that came online, or, maybe even on there specifically for this purpose.


Okay, but I'm not going to send Perserverence any tips on OnlyFans until it sends back higher quality pics.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PureBounds: Weatherkiss: I love that in an era where we can send images of our genitals in 4k resolution that our planetary rovers can beam back hazy black and white pictures.

Rover is still powering up and preparing. This was probably just the first cam that came online, or, maybe even on there specifically for this purpose.


I think they said it's one of the navigational cameras.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see that the mission they started working on back in the Obama administration has finally become a successful reality today. This is some amazing stuff.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No matter how many times this succeeds, it will always amaze me.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: PureBounds: Weatherkiss: I love that in an era where we can send images of our genitals in 4k resolution that our planetary rovers can beam back hazy black and white pictures.

Rover is still powering up and preparing. This was probably just the first cam that came online, or, maybe even on there specifically for this purpose.

I think they said it's one of the navigational cameras.


Curiosity did the same. Single BW image before transmit closed.
 
