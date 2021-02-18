 Skip to content
Thanks for your suggestions, now it's time to vote for your favorite Minnesota snowplow name
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll start: Plowy McPlowface
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We need pictures of the plows
This like name your dog but you dont know what your dog looks or acts like
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"BRB, Gotta Run To Dallas"
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: I'll start: Plowy McPlowface


That was one of my pics. I also did the First Nations names to be PC (plus, fun). Then I just chose the ones that made me laugh the most.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Minnesota North Cars.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tator Tor Hotdish!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like Snowbi Wan Kenobi, lol, and I'm not even much of a Nerd Wars fan.
 
StrandedInAZ [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's a snowplow?
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: I'll start: Plowy McPlowface


The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore - Live in Madrid 1985
Youtube 5KLN12HB-cM
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Truck Formally Known As Plow.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Name it whatever you want, I still hope it catches on fire. No cutesy name will extinguish my hatred for those evil vehicles.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Went for Purple Snow, best of the Prince honorifics.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
UPIA.
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Sir Plows A Lot" - also useful for a male porn star.

Well done with Justin Moresnow.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [Fark user image 850x637]


That name, again, is Mr. Plow.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gotta go with Minnesota hall of famers Prince and Rod Carew
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AngryTeacher: toddalmighty: I'll start: Plowy McPlowface

[YouTube video: The Smiths - That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore - Live in Madrid 1985]


Now you know how Joan of Arc felt
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Your Mom's Boyfriend.
 
