(Gant Daily) The first rule of mobile meth labs is make sure you have a current inspection sticker (gantdaily.com)
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police officer gave me a funny look when I asked for the Mobile Meth Lab Inspection Form.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two posts in, thread over.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local Man to Stand Trial for Attempting to Operate A Mobile Meth Lab. Will argue that police took away his constitutional rights, reports his lawyer, Area Man.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's their domicile the authorities are required to leave them alone.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear a story about a vehicle-related drug bust where the cops "randomly discovered the dope after noticing out-of-date registration / a busted tail light / erratic driving", I wonder what really happened.

Illegal wiretap?
Snitch they are still using?
Undercover buy?
Suspect wouldn't pay the protection money?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local Man to Stand Trial for Attempting to Operate A Mobile Meth Lab.

Attempted chemistry.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I only attempted to post that once.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: Every time I hear a story about a vehicle-related drug bust where the cops "randomly discovered the dope after noticing out-of-date registration / a busted tail light / erratic driving", I wonder what really happened.

Illegal wiretap?
Snitch they are still using?
Undercover buy?
Suspect wouldn't pay the protection money?


I think in this case meth head gets pulled over high, has expired tags admits he has a weed pipe and that he was previously arrested for same offense and consents to search covers it

there is a lot of info in the article that generally gets left out
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Every time I hear a story about a vehicle-related drug bust where the cops "randomly discovered the dope after noticing out-of-date registration / a busted tail light / erratic driving", I wonder what really happened.

Illegal wiretap?
Snitch they are still using?
Undercover buy?
Suspect wouldn't pay the protection money?


Based solely on the empirical data of watching old Cops shows and related non-fictional procedurals, I firmly believe a vast majority of major busts are the direct result of a minor traffic infraction.

/ also cops are more or less trained to stereotype.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: studebaker hoch: Every time I hear a story about a vehicle-related drug bust where the cops "randomly discovered the dope after noticing out-of-date registration / a busted tail light / erratic driving", I wonder what really happened.

Illegal wiretap?
Snitch they are still using?
Undercover buy?
Suspect wouldn't pay the protection money?

Based solely on the empirical data of watching old Cops shows and related non-fictional procedurals, I firmly believe a vast majority of major busts are the direct result of a minor traffic infraction.

/ also cops are more or less trained to stereotype.


And one of the cops is straight laced and does everything by the book while the other one may be a little crazy but has mad investigative skills and a passion for justice.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: And one of the cops is straight laced and does everything by the book while the other one may be a little crazy but has mad investigative skills and a passion for justice.


Which one is a month away from retirement because he's too old for this shiat?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: studebaker hoch: Every time I hear a story about a vehicle-related drug bust where the cops "randomly discovered the dope after noticing out-of-date registration / a busted tail light / erratic driving", I wonder what really happened.

Illegal wiretap?
Snitch they are still using?
Undercover buy?
Suspect wouldn't pay the protection money?

Based solely on the empirical data of watching old Cops shows and related non-fictional procedurals, I firmly believe a vast majority of major busts are the direct result of a minor traffic infraction.

/ also cops are more or less trained to stereotype.


I just wonder how many times some mule moving a million dollars worth of whatever gets stopped for no reason at all.  And then five police cars magically appear out of nowhere on an otherwise empty road and do a full felony takedown.

"Looks like you've got a busted tail light"

Yep.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: AliceBToklasLives: And one of the cops is straight laced and does everything by the book while the other one may be a little crazy but has mad investigative skills and a passion for justice.

Which one is a month away from retirement because he's too old for this shiat?


The monkey.
 
