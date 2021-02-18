 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   And the French Bulldog trifecta is COMPLETE. Seriously? The thief was driving an Infiniti? *checks state* Oh, makes sense, carry on   (wfla.com) divider line
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viola!
 
AirGee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EL EM: Viola!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And now I want a Frenchie
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've never bought a dog from a breeder, no shade to folks who do, some people know exactly what they want and oh well. I'm more of a shelter/rescue/scratch and dent kind of pet owner myself.

Earl (my avatar)  was a singleton found as a little baby stuck in a chain link fence during a rain storm. I'm blaming that for why he's so broken.
Fark user imageView Full Size


SilverCat was found in a bird cage at a second hand store/non profit cat rescue (WAIF). Here is Silver and Earl back when Earl was still kinda sweet.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cygnus was snatched up as a kitten missing half a leg (and doing just fine thank you) in a trailer park. His eyes are gold now but I loved them when they were smoky grey.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And Blitz my best buddy and gone from this world German Shepherd was an oops puppy from a family who rescued a "spayed" female GSD and who also owned a non neutered male for some reason. He was obtained for the princely sum of $200 and lived to be nearly 15 which averaged out to around .03 a day. Crazy how cheap a best friend can be. God damn I miss him.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Show your pets. Don't matter if you adopted or bought from a breeder as long as you love them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
I got Frank from a pet store when I was walking past a window and saw a little poof of dog chasing three bigger puppies around an enclosure. That was 16 years ago in July,

Fark user imageView Full Size

and I fished beans out of a flooded storm drain when he was about 8 weeks old and weighed about a pound. He almost died a couple times in the beginning, he'd been rejected by his mother and I still have no idea how he wound up getting washed down a street, but he turns 6 this year.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You're not fooling anyone that's a mop head
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I had to really look through my phone to find one where she's awake. I mean, she is almost 16...
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is when she was higher than alien pussy after getting some teeth pulled at the vet last year.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only Infinity that matters.

SHAHMEN - MARK (EMR3YGUL Remix) (INFINITY BASS) #enjoybeauty
Youtube WibfH9qW7g4
 
