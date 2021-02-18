 Skip to content
(Fox 4 Now Fort Myers)   "We have children picking cotton off a plant during Black History Month"   (fox4now.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Cotton, school Tuesday night, Jason Williams, Black man, Schomberg Center, Dr. Ted Thornhill, FORT MYERS, Black History Month  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's about as thoughtless as CCR covering Leadbelly's "Cotton Fields". Just doesn't fly nowadays.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what to think. Until you've actually picked seeds out of cotton, you're missing out on one small facet of empathy for the bigger picture. It also underscores how the cotton gin was so important, and that can also segue into a conversation about the "accidental" perpetuation of slavery.

Doesn't sound like this parent wanted any context or an apology to me.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a penis, hot dog, or you just glad to see cotton?
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
Most Racist Field Trip Ever
Youtube Oomlb9xm-YQ
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Doesn't sound like this parent wanted any context or an apology to me.


He specifically rejected an apology.

He wants to be outraged.

He wants people to 'consider the lessons'.

From what I can see, they did, which is why they farking included it in the lessons they were teaching. The lesson being 'picking cotton sucks, and it sucks to force people to do it'.

Now, if the school had said 'your grade depends on how many bags you pick', then there might be something to the complaint.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, make them work long hours and be raped by the affluent kids.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bugs Bunny: Now just a cotton-pickin' minute here!
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: NikolaiFarkoff: Doesn't sound like this parent wanted any context or an apology to me.

He specifically rejected an apology.

He wants to be outraged.

He wants people to 'consider the lessons'.

From what I can see, they did, which is why they farking included it in the lessons they were teaching. The lesson being 'picking cotton sucks, and it sucks to force people to do it'.

Now, if the school had said 'your grade depends on how many bags you pick', then there might be something to the complaint.


Or forcing them on a field trip to a cotton farm and forcing the kids to pick cotton all afternoon, which was the case last time I saw a similar story a few weeks ago.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nativefloridian: Obligatory:
[YouTube video: Most Racist Field Trip Ever]


Possibly the funniest thing on the entire internet. I was actually wondering what that guy is up to these days fairly recently. I hope he's still telling stories.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Off a plant though...
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess my plan to give away Plaque Blankets at Thanksgiving is right out.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?


Are there not other crops that are rotated and could be used instead?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?


I liked when he said essentially that it was ok to teach about cotton but not if black kids were in the class.

Then he later reveals he never taught his own son about slavery at all.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: NikolaiFarkoff: Doesn't sound like this parent wanted any context or an apology to me.

He specifically rejected an apology.

He wants to be outraged.

He wants people to 'consider the lessons'.

From what I can see, they did, which is why they farking included it in the lessons they were teaching. The lesson being 'picking cotton sucks, and it sucks to force people to do it'.

Now, if the school had said 'your grade depends on how many bags you pick', then there might be something to the complaint.


He's not obligated to accept the apology, and he's not wrong for being outraged.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the need to be sensitive and you can't do that during this month, but lots of poor southern whites and Hispanics have picked cotton as well.  My uncle was white and picked cotton throughout his teens.  He actually had the sack framed and kept it in his den.
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Bungles: The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?

Are there not other crops that are rotated and could be used instead?


Around here, it's soy, corn, cotton, sunflowers, and peanuts.  Oh, and winter rye grass.  Not all fields use all of them, but most do at least 3 of the above throughout the year.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Bungles: The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?

Are there not other crops that are rotated and could be used instead?


Does it matter?

Is the very mention if cotton racist?

Fruit of the loom is not strange fruit. No reason to make it that way.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He says Jaxson's bag of cotton seeds lead to a tough conversation on Tuesday night, and tears rolled down his face as he shared his son's response.
"It was kind of upsetting because he's like 'Dad, so they beat up kids...they were making kids like me pick this stuff and they whipped them?' 'Yeah man. Because were Black. Yeah.'"

Wow, sounds like the school lesson had the appropriate impact, dad is just too busy being outraged to realize that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the other insert stereotype slave activity here hands-on learning experiences for the kiddies?

Visiting The Industrial Revolution Child Labor Experience when I was 8 and getting to spend 14 hours experiencing real labor was important in ensuring I stayed in school and went to college.

I wonder after all this time how my friends who earned their nicknames 'Cyclops' and 'Fingers,' that day, are doing.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a lesson on the things that are still in place today....I don't think a black child needs to know ( first hand)  how hard slavery was to appreciate how hard it was. Slavery was bad yes but, Jim crow, redistricting, white flight.....all also bad and still happening.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Well I guess my plan to give away Plaque Blankets at Thanksgiving is right out.


I did that last Thanksgiving, look what happened
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: lots of poor southern whites and Hispanics have picked cotton as well


Quite a bit of institutionalized Southern racism was meant to prevent poor white sharecroppers from finding common cause with poor black sharecroppers.  That could be a problem for wealthy white landowners, y'see.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Well I guess my plan to give away Plaque Blankets at Thanksgiving is right out.


Thanksgiving at your house
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying his outrage is not justified, but my sense is for that level of outrage over this: there's some backstory.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: culebra: Bungles: The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?

Are there not other crops that are rotated and could be used instead?

Does it matter?

Is the very mention if cotton racist?

Fruit of the loom is not strange fruit. No reason to make it that way.


And why can autocorrect not just let me type of or if?

Omfg it literally, I swear to you all, changed "if or of" to "of or if" as I biatched about it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Fruit of the loom is not strange fruit. No reason to make it that way.


You got the 'Funny' because I thought that was clever, not because I thought it was laughable.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farce-Side: culebra: Bungles: The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?

Are there not other crops that are rotated and could be used instead?

Around here, it's soy, corn, cotton, sunflowers, and peanuts.  Oh, and winter rye grass.  Not all fields use all of them, but most do at least 3 of the above throughout the year.


No tobacco or weed?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'm not sure what to think. Until you've actually picked seeds out of cotton, you're missing out on one small facet of empathy for the bigger picture. It also underscores how the cotton gin was so important, and that can also segue into a conversation about the "accidental" perpetuation of slavery.

Doesn't sound like this parent wanted any context or an apology to me.


It doesn't sound like the lesson was on anything to do with slavery.  It was apparently a lesson about crops in general, and a teacher who chose to do cotton as just an ordinary crop without any context during Black History Month.  It would be a different thing to use picking cotton as a lesson in conditions during slavery.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I get the need to be sensitive and you can't do that during this month, but lots of poor southern whites and Hispanics have picked cotton as well.  My uncle was white and picked cotton throughout his teens.  He actually had the sack framed and kept it in his den.


Was your uncle kidnapped from his home & family, taken to the other side of the world and beaten into submission and forced under penalty of death to pick cotton as well?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't see where the students picked cotton.  The teacher brought it in so students could see what it looked like.
I wish someone did for me.  I never saw a live cotton plant until I was like 30 and a gas station I stopped at was right next to a cotton field.
I picked a small piece to see what it was like, and getting all the seeds out of just one piece was a pain. Now I understand just a little bit better how difficult it was back then.

As much fuss as the dad raised over what wasn't even a lesson on slavery, I hope the dad doesn't wear cotton clothing. Or ever use aspirin.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: He says Jaxson's bag of cotton seeds lead to a tough conversation on Tuesday night, and tears rolled down his face as he shared his son's response.
"It was kind of upsetting because he's like 'Dad, so they beat up kids...they were making kids like me pick this stuff and they whipped them?' 'Yeah man. Because were Black. Yeah.'"

Wow, sounds like the school lesson had the appropriate impact, dad is just too busy being outraged to realize that.


That was what the father taught the son about slavery.  The teacher didn't teach anything about slavery.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Smackledorfer: culebra: Bungles: The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?

Are there not other crops that are rotated and could be used instead?

Does it matter?

Is the very mention if cotton racist?

Fruit of the loom is not strange fruit. No reason to make it that way.

And why can autocorrect not just let me type of or if?

Omfg it literally, I swear to you all, changed "if or of" to "of or if" as I biatched about it.


Have another drink
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Smackledorfer: Smackledorfer: culebra: Bungles: The context was crop rotation - and that's an excellent lesson on that.

If the context was slavery... that would also be an excellent lesson...?

Are there not other crops that are rotated and could be used instead?

Does it matter?

Is the very mention if cotton racist?

Fruit of the loom is not strange fruit. No reason to make it that way.

And why can autocorrect not just let me type of or if?

Omfg it literally, I swear to you all, changed "if or of" to "of or if" as I biatched about it.

Have another drink


I'm sober.

What does drinking have to do with poor autocorrect design?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I get the need to be sensitive and you can't do that during this month, but lots of poor southern whites and Hispanics have picked cotton as well.  My uncle was white and picked cotton throughout his teens.  He actually had the sack framed and kept it in his den.


My mom and her many siblings picked in Texas.
Grandpa was a coal miner.
Sometime times they was so poor all they ate was communion.
GTFOH.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: NikolaiFarkoff: I'm not sure what to think. Until you've actually picked seeds out of cotton, you're missing out on one small facet of empathy for the bigger picture. It also underscores how the cotton gin was so important, and that can also segue into a conversation about the "accidental" perpetuation of slavery.

Doesn't sound like this parent wanted any context or an apology to me.

It doesn't sound like the lesson was on anything to do with slavery.  It was apparently a lesson about crops in general, and a teacher who chose to do cotton as just an ordinary crop without any context during Black History Month.  It would be a different thing to use picking cotton as a lesson in conditions during slavery.


No it wouldn't, neither is offensive
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah man. Because were Black. Yeah

*we're*
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: No it wouldn't, neither is offensive


Using picking cotton as a lesson on conditions during slavery isn't offensive because it's in context.

This lesson is approaching the "Most Racist Fieldtrip" video from up above by presenting it as just a wonderful crop out of context.  Here you go little attractive and successful African American, pick as much as you want.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So they can't talk about any crops is February, or just cotton?

Article said teacher brought it as part of a discussion about crop regions. It's not like they went out in a field and made children pick cotton.

I'm glad to join the outrage if someone can explain better than, "showed a kid raw cotton."
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Possibly the funniest thing on the entire internet. I was actually wondering what that guy is up to these days fairly recently. I hope he's still telling stories.


If memory serves, he posted a funny video saying he was taking it down off his channel because he is a lawyer now and doesn't want potential clients to see it.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It just takes a shiatton of willful obtuseness to do this. Like using "n***ardly" instead of "miserly" in a situation where you know damn well it can and will be perceived as being done on purpose. It's not clever or funny and the parent has a goddamn legit gripe here.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

culebra: He's not obligated to accept the apology, and he's not wrong for being outraged.


No, he's wrong. Unless there was a lot of crazy shiat in that lesson, there is nothing inherently wrong with discussing cotton as a crop in the month of February or otherwise.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: It just takes a shiatton of willful obtuseness to do this. Like using "n***ardly" instead of "miserly" in a situation where you know damn well it can and will be perceived as being done on purpose. It's not clever or funny and the parent has a goddamn legit gripe here.


Is this faux outrage, or dnrtfa-itis?
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Doesn't sound like this parent wanted any context or an apology to me.


I wonder if he allows his son to wear cotton clothes, or has cotton wool or cotton buds in the bathroom.
 
orbister
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

culebra: He's not obligated to accept the apology, and he's not wrong for being outraged.


Could you walk me slowly through the outrageousness of showing children some cotton during a lesson about agricultural products? Should the school simply deny that cotton exists, even though the US is the world's third largest producer of it?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is no good reason to include actually picking cotton in any school lessons.   Any historical links to cotton picking can and should have been handled with out actually having the students do it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not going to tell anybody how to feel, but it seems like a decent way to show kids what cotton is, how it was processed, who did the work, who benefitted and so forth.  I seem to remember a lesson in school in which they took some raw wool and showed us the procedure from that, through carding and spinning and weaving to produce fabric.  We were young enough that if they had brought in a loom to show us what kids our age did 100 years before in sweatshops, it might have been a valuable, memorable experience.  I'm thinking that the lesson with the cotton was to give the kids a tactile sense of what their ancestors had to do.  If you want to teach kids that digging ditches is hard labor, you don't have them drive a DitchWitch, you give them a shovel.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: There is no good reason to include actually picking cotton in any school lessons.   Any historical links to cotton picking can and should have been handled with out actually having the students do it.


Other than giving the kids the feel of what their ancestors did?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: There is no good reason to include actually picking cotton in any school lessons.   Any historical links to cotton picking can and should have been handled with out actually having the students do it.


Good news! There is zero evidence to suspect any students picked cotton in this case.
 
