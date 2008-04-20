 Skip to content
Collision involving train and pedestrian leaves man dead.
25
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's hear more from autistic reporter Michael Faulk. Michael?

Autistic Reporter Michael Faulk; Deadly Train Accident
Youtube mjuVVlSgYLc
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't be much of a train if it didn't
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had enough pennies in his pocket, they'd both be goners, subby.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The train always wins.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rikdanger: Let's hear more from autistic reporter Michael Faulk. Michael?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mjuVVlSg​YLc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Oh look, autism humor. It must still be the 1950s where you live.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That is why you never try to beat a train thru the crossing, because you *will* lose, and Darwin yourself if you are lucky (if you somehow survive the experience, you will be in a universe of pain that will make you wish you were dead).
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Oh Long Johnson.
 
chawco
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They didn't say which guy died. Maybe the train hit the unstoppable juggernaut. Poor conductor never stood a chance.ever think of THAT subby?


I didn't think so.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: rikdanger: Let's hear more from autistic reporter Michael Faulk. Michael?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mjuVVlSg​YLc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Oh look, autism humor. It must still be the 1950s where you live.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Walking into the path of an oncoming train. What was going through his mind?
 
davynelson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
these are never accidents

desite the family's protestations and lawsuits
 
Chakat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Walking into the path of an oncoming train. What was going through his mind?


At the last moment? The coupler, probably.
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Walking into the path of an oncoming train. What was going through his mind?


His eyeballs?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Walking into the path of an oncoming train. What was going through his mind?


Probably the axle.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just a grease spot on the L&N
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Walking into the path of an oncoming train. What was going through his mind?


A train.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only there was someway to track where those trains are going to be ..
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

davynelson: these are never accidents

desite the family's protestations and lawsuits


Depending on how much "blatant stupidity" you're willing to accept in your definition of "accident," plenty of them are.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Useless without...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
MAN HIT BY TRAIN
Youtube SukTBSJJ4KM
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Walking into the path of an oncoming train. What was going through his mind?


And then it hit him
 
