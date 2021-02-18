 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Hey, I think I found all those missing tacos
15
•       •       •

Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A group of volunteers from the nonprofit group Texas Relief Warriors used a donation of 6,000 eggs to cook 700 breakfast tacos and distributed them Wednesday morning."

That's like 8.5 eggs per taco.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there nothing that Mexican food can not do????  Now I want a taco. But then, I almost always want a taco.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile a freightliner full of prunes was delivered to area colleges.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Google image search for "senior taco"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: "A group of volunteers from the nonprofit group Texas Relief Warriors used a donation of 6,000 eggs to cook 700 breakfast tacos and distributed them Wednesday morning."

That's like 8.5 eggs per taco.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Farkenhostile: "A group of volunteers from the nonprofit group Texas Relief Warriors used a donation of 6,000 eggs to cook 700 breakfast tacos and distributed them Wednesday morning."

That's like 8.5 eggs per taco.


[Fark user image 425x169]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: "A group of volunteers from the nonprofit group Texas Relief Warriors used a donation of 6,000 eggs to cook 700 breakfast tacos and distributed them Wednesday morning."

That's like 8.5 eggs per taco.


Some people like a lot of eggs
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Farkenhostile: "A group of volunteers from the nonprofit group Texas Relief Warriors used a donation of 6,000 eggs to cook 700 breakfast tacos and distributed them Wednesday morning."

That's like 8.5 eggs per taco.


[Fark user image 425x169]

[media1.giphy.com image 400x275] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cara Adams, the group's founder, told ABC News she and volunteers scrambled to use the eggs overnight
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Farkenhostile: "A group of volunteers from the nonprofit group Texas Relief Warriors used a donation of 6,000 eggs to cook 700 breakfast tacos and distributed them Wednesday morning."

That's like 8.5 eggs per taco.


[Fark user image 425x169]

[media1.giphy.com image 400x275] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.imgur.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Breakfast tacos may actually be the perfect food.  Now I need some chorizo and egg tacos.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this the "taco trucks on every corner" we were previously promised?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She added that her group had no shortage of people willing to get in the kitchen, drive delivery vehicles, or get on the phone to make the breakfast run possible.

That's good to hear. Maybe Texas doesn't need to be sold to Mexico.
 
