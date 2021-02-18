 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Parents demand board of underpaid babysitters resign or step down after private comments during public meeting. Babysitters are afraid of increased Covid transmission. Parents want to reopen babysitting facilities, get back to serious day drinking   (abc7news.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Getting rid of staff will surely accelerate a return to normal.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Getting rid of staff will surely accelerate a return to normal.


Board of Education members.  F*ck 'em.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you don't want your kids at home maybe you shouldn't have had kids you farking idiots
 
anfrind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So entitled.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you don't want your kids at home maybe you shouldn't have had kids you farking idiots


If you didn't want your house to burn down maybe you shouldn't have bought a house, said the worlds shiattiest firefighter.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, they stopped day-drinking?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm tired of this.  Here's a solution -- sell the children to a company that rents children out to affluent "parents."
It would be good for tax deductions, appearing to have "family values" for political campaigns -- practically any time it would be useful to appear to be a "family."

The company would have strict guideline for the health and upbringing of the children -- almost as strict guidelines as animal control laws for domestic pets.

Teachers would be hired to instruct the children, and paid to "look the other way" for all the emotional abuse and childhood trauma occurred by making children a capital asset in a rental scheme.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you don't want your kids at home maybe you shouldn't have had kids you farking idiots


Whether you have kids or not, your tax dollars are paying for schools that are doing a woefully poor job of providing distance education. Instead of attacking parents who want their kids to lern moar gud, perhaps we should be demanding refunds on our property taxes this year since we're paying the same for half the outcome.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My money is on the Superintendent, who was quiet, was the one that *cough* accidentally *cough* made the meeting public. He's sick of the board and wants them voted out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you don't want your kids at home maybe you shouldn't have had kids you farking idiots


The more boring a child is, the more the parents, when showing off the child, receive adulation for being good parents - because they have a tame child-creature in their house

.  ― Frank Zappa

Who doesn't like pets?  You mean I need to take care of it all day, everyday???

Not sure if it is good or bad that orphanages aren't as common as animal shelters.
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mmm...day-drinking.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Underpaid"
How Much Do Teachers Make in California? The average California teacher salary was $82,746 for the 2019-2020 school year. This is over $20,000 higher than the national average. The state ranks second in the nation for compensation, trailing only New York.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Parents want to reopen babysitting facilities, get back to serious day drinking

I was supposed to stop?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, they admit that for most kids, school is daycare?  Good.  Now formalize it.  for the kids that don't want to learn, just have them go to daycare.  Then spend the extra money on the kids that do want to learn and hire even better teachers for the kids that do want to learn.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Wait, they stopped day-drinking?


Mine's way up since I don't have to drive the little farkers to school and back.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "Underpaid"
How Much Do Teachers Make in California? The average California teacher salary was $82,746 for the 2019-2020 school year. This is over $20,000 higher than the national average. The state ranks second in the nation for compensation, trailing only New York.


Also one of the highest costs of living in the country...but context is for losers.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark them parents.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bowen: waxbeans: If you don't want your kids at home maybe you shouldn't have had kids you farking idiots

If you didn't want your house to burn down maybe you shouldn't have bought a house, said the worlds shiattiest firefighter.


Actually maybe people shouldn't be living in the woods in California that's the only way the woods burn your house down in California the fact that you live in the farking wood you farking idiots
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DittoToo: fark them parents.


Why?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: waxbeans: If you don't want your kids at home maybe you shouldn't have had kids you farking idiots

Whether you have kids or not, your tax dollars are paying for schools that are doing a woefully poor job of providing distance education. Instead of attacking parents who want their kids to lern moar gud, perhaps we should be demanding refunds on our property taxes this year since we're paying the same for half the outcome.


What? I actually fully support all schools being adequately funded not just the rich people's schools.
but the fact the matter is every single School across the country should have just called it a day for 2020 and hell 2023.
Your kids are not going to die because they didn't get 3 years of education today.
Meanwhile plenty of people may get sick and or die if we don't get c19 to stop mutating.
and no you can't have the property taxes back we need to actually pay those teachers who didn't get paid who didn't work.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 236x354]


Can she come over to my pad; say 8 o'clock?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "Underpaid"
How Much Do Teachers Make in California? The average California teacher salary was $82,746 for the 2019-2020 school year. This is over $20,000 higher than the national average. The state ranks second in the nation for compensation, trailing only New York.


Meanwhile you're ignoring the fact that California and New Yorkers are two most expensive places to live try again buddy
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow ... this is a very shockingly heartless and hateful headline. To sarcastically dismiss the harm that is being done to school aged children with these lock downs is terrible. The rate of suicidal depression is skyrocketing among this group because of the forced social distancing, the face mask requirements, and cancellation of group activities. I am a parent who is dealing with a depressed 13 year old. It is very real and I am very worried.

Why can't you people just stop with all this fear-mongering? It's a troll that's run its course and it's not funny anymore. What you're doing is the same thing as yelling fire in a crowded theater. My 88 year old neighbor fell and fractured her knee a couple months back. She stayed on the ground a full 24 hours because she was scared to death to go to a hospital because of COVID.

Why can't you people see this? Is it drugs? Is it some kind of mania? Yeah, you're not actually burning people at the stake, but you're acting just like a crowd that does.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I work for a large accounting firm. If anybody spoke like this, referred to a client like this they would be fired. I mean instantly. A cart from human resources shows up at your office with a security guard. They load up the cart for you and you are escorted out of the building.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I work for a large accounting firm. If anybody spoke like this, referred to a client like this they would be fired. I mean instantly. A cart from human resources shows up at your office with a security guard. They load up the cart for you and you are escorted out of the building.


Are you complaining about this behavior or are you cheering it?
The cart.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Can she come over to my pad; say 8 o'clock?


I'll send her over when she's done here.

Oh, she wants to know how much coke you have.
 
potterydove
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Wow ... this is a very shockingly heartless and hateful headline. To sarcastically dismiss the harm that is being done to school aged children with these lock downs is terrible. The rate of suicidal depression is skyrocketing among this group because of the forced social distancing, the face mask requirements, and cancellation of group activities. I am a parent who is dealing with a depressed 13 year old. It is very real and I am very worried.

Why can't you people just stop with all this fear-mongering? It's a troll that's run its course and it's not funny anymore. What you're doing is the same thing as yelling fire in a crowded theater. My 88 year old neighbor fell and fractured her knee a couple months back. She stayed on the ground a full 24 hours because she was scared to death to go to a hospital because of COVID.

Why can't you people see this? Is it drugs? Is it some kind of mania? Yeah, you're not actually burning people at the stake, but you're acting just like a crowd that does.


Its the educators who died of covid in 2020 driving this fear of reentering normal class.  While where I live put educators near the front of the line, in fact in front of people with preexisting conditions who aren't boomers, its still going to be a while until they are all vaccinated.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I'm tired of this.  Here's a solution -- sell the children to a company that rents children out to affluent "parents."
It would be good for tax deductions, appearing to have "family values" for political campaigns -- practically any time it would be useful to appear to be a "family."

The company would have strict guideline for the health and upbringing of the children -- almost as strict guidelines as animal control laws for domestic pets.

Teachers would be hired to instruct the children, and paid to "look the other way" for all the emotional abuse and childhood trauma occurred by making children a capital asset in a rental scheme.


Ahh, I see I found my 7th grade Algebra teacher.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: "Underpaid"
How Much Do Teachers Make in California? The average California teacher salary was $82,746 for the 2019-2020 school year. This is over $20,000 higher than the national average. The state ranks second in the nation for compensation, trailing only New York.

Meanwhile you're ignoring the fact that California and New Yorkers are two most expensive places to live try again buddy


The average salary is solidly middle class even in California.

How much should they be making for you not to consider them "underpaid?"

Actual amounts, not handwaving.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Wow ... this is a very shockingly heartless and hateful headline. To sarcastically dismiss the harm that is being done to school aged children with these lock downs is terrible. The rate of suicidal depression is skyrocketing among this group because of the forced social distancing, the face mask requirements, and cancellation of group activities. I am a parent who is dealing with a depressed 13 year old. It is very real and I am very worried.

Why can't you people just stop with all this fear-mongering? It's a troll that's run its course and it's not funny anymore. What you're doing is the same thing as yelling fire in a crowded theater. My 88 year old neighbor fell and fractured her knee a couple months back. She stayed on the ground a full 24 hours because she was scared to death to go to a hospital because of COVID.

Why can't you people see this? Is it drugs? Is it some kind of mania? Yeah, you're not actually burning people at the stake, but you're acting just like a crowd that does.


Because its fark, and people actually can do what they want, stay in their basement watching netflix and play video games, and use it as an attempt to claim some kind of moral highground.
 
mod3072
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you don't want your kids at home maybe you shouldn't have had kids you farking idiots


I know this is a difficult concept for many of you to grasp, but try to stay with me. Most people, even those with children, have these things called "jobs". In return for working at their "job", they receive money from their employer. They can then use that money for things like food, shelter, heat, clothing, etc. Many/most of these "jobs" require you to leave your home in order to do them, and children under a certain age aren't very good at taking care of themselves when left home alone. Just because you are finally old enough to microwave your own Hot Pocket when your mom is busy doesn't mean that parents can just leave a 3-year-old at home with a litter box and a water bottle. You're mocking people because they had children even though they still have to work for a living to make ends meet as if they hadn't actually thought of that before they had kids. But, you see, years ago, when these people actually made the decision to have children, we had a functioning society and places like daycares and schools would take those children during the day while the parent(s) were at work, so it all worked out. There's really no way that they could have predicted that the government would shut those places down, leaving them in a very tight spot. And yes, I know, this isn't a problem that directly affects you or other people like you so it can't possibly be a real problem, but for many people it actually is. Y'all act like the only reason parents want schools and daycares open is because they can't stand to be home with their own kids, but not everyone can make a living at home with a laptop, webcam, and adult toys like your mom.
 
dywed88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I get the board's frustrations and threat should be frustrated, but that shiat was simply inappropriate and should be unacceptable.

Also if they are dumb enough to say that shiat in an online meeting I don't want them in charge of anything. The old adage is "all microphones are hot", well these people knew the microphone was hot and they were transmitting these comments over the internet.

Here is a tip, if you are in a professional circumstance and you need to ask " is anyone else here" before saying something and it isn't due to confidentiality reasons, don't farking say it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mod3072: waxbeans: If you don't want your kids at home maybe you shouldn't have had kids you farking idiots

I know this is a difficult concept for many of you to grasp, but try to stay with me. Most people, even those with children, have these things called "jobs". In return for working at their "job", they receive money from their employer. They can then use that money for things like food, shelter, heat, clothing, etc. Many/most of these "jobs" require you to leave your home in order to do them, and children under a certain age aren't very good at taking care of themselves when left home alone. Just because you are finally old enough to microwave your own Hot Pocket when your mom is busy doesn't mean that parents can just leave a 3-year-old at home with a litter box and a water bottle. You're mocking people because they had children even though they still have to work for a living to make ends meet as if they hadn't actually thought of that before they had kids. But, you see, years ago, when these people actually made the decision to have children, we had a functioning society and places like daycares and schools would take those children during the day while the parent(s) were at work, so it all worked out. There's really no way that they could have predicted that the government would shut those places down, leaving them in a very tight spot. And yes, I know, this isn't a problem that directly affects you or other people like you so it can't possibly be a real problem, but for many people it actually is. Y'all act like the only reason parents want schools and daycares open is because they can't stand to be home with their own kids, but not everyone can make a living at home with a laptop, webcam, and adult toys like your mom.


That's a snark overload even for this place.
 
