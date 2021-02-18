 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Let's take a deep dive into why the Texas power grid failed. "The typical power demand profile in Texas would show a big peak in the summer, when most of the state has to run air conditioning 24 hours a day to keep its inhabitants from melting"   (arstechnica.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Power outage, Natural gas, Coal, third day of widespread power outages, grid operators, grid expert Jeff Dagle, Electric power transmission, Electrical grid  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To sum up the article.
Republicans are greedy and evil and when allowed to control any public service in anyway they will side with the company that gives them money and the public is on their own and if people die republicans don't care. Republicans poisoned the water in Flint Michigan and Texas republicans didn't like being out done in harming people for profit.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Lots of buildings in Texas are heated by electricity"

Wait, what? I guess this is the linchpin that I was missing -- I would have guessed that Texas was a 95% natural gas state across the board.

All across the Gulf states, I might go 3 years without entering a house with electric heat...they're such an anomaly except in Florida, where the piplines are harder to bury and the heating demands are so low. I know Houston has a Florida climate, but I just assumed proximity to pipelines made natgas the norm there.

But Dallas, Lubbock, etc? Those places get cold-as-balls temps almost every single year. Sounds like the big issue was that the weather dipped a few hundred miles further south than normal. Namely, Houston and Austin. That's a lot of people to add.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, while problems elsewhere in the Midwest were partly buffered by generating capacity elsewhere in the country, Texas was on its own.

Can't wait to see how Texit goes.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If everyone fires their gun at once it should generate enough heat to get things back to normal.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "Lots of buildings in Texas are heated by electricity"

Wait, what? I guess this is the linchpin that I was missing -- I would have guessed that Texas was a 95% natural gas state across the board.


Be wary of quantities like "lots of".  If they'd said "most" I'd have just called them liars, but "lots of" is several lots of weaselly BS.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If everyone fires their gun at once it should generate enough heat to get things back to normal.


Fire all of your guns at once and explode into space.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And just think...if we had a bunch of NUCLEAR reactors, we wouldn't need wind, solar, or coal.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, they are not melting now... so there's that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What went wrong?
It's Texas.
Next question?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Karma Chameleon: If everyone fires their gun at once it should generate enough heat to get things back to normal.

Fire all of your guns at once and explode into space.


wild.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
how much ice loading is there in August?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Too many windmills and not enough gas and coal amiright?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

p51d007: And just think...if we had a bunch of NUCLEAR reactors, we wouldn't need wind, solar, or coal.


They have nuclear reactors in Texas, they did not help either. Natural gas, and coal energy plants failed the most out of all of them. The wind did what they expected too. I am not against nuclear energy, but the waste problem from it does cause problems on where to put it over time.
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Too many windmills and not enough gas and coal amiright?


Only on Fox News.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image 850x728]


Utiliy?  Sounds Russian.  I *knew* it.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: p51d007: And just think...if we had a bunch of NUCLEAR reactors, we wouldn't need wind, solar, or coal.

They have nuclear reactors in Texas, they did not help either. Natural gas, and coal energy plants failed the most out of all of them. The wind did what they expected too. I am not against nuclear energy, but the waste problem from it does cause problems on where to put it over time.


Nuclear reactors have to have offsite power available. So I think that's part of the problem right now.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Same thing happened there a decade ago. Texas power infrastructure, especially in the southern part of the state, just does not expect a long hard freeze and when it happens things go wrong. The main problem was pipes freezing in fossil-fuel plants, which were supposed to be "winterized" a decade ago and were not.

I am north of there, in rural OK. Never ever seen it stay below freezing for so long here in my life. My northwest horizon is one big line of blinking red lights from the wind farm there. It was "operational" in the sense that it freezes often enough here that we're ready for it but there was pretty much no wind this week, at least not by OK standards. But my electricity didn't even flicker, and I have a wood-burning fireplace and a battery stack and propane to back that up anyway.
 
on the road
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is understandable that the Texas grid would not be equipped to be 100% equipped for an outlier like this cold snap.  What is infuriating is that Texas had large amounts of reliable capacity which was taken out of commission when the windmills were put up.  Texas already had additional generating capacity -- they just traded it for the windmills that are now failing.
 
