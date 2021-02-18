 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Final resting place of Biggus Dickus uncovered   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
46
    More: Strange, Roman Empire, phallic images, Roman world, earliest evidence of beer, common practice, important image of strength, Hic habitat felicitas, second gold coin  
•       •       •

1797 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 18 Feb 2021 at 2:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnit Claudius, stop sending me dick pics.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They tried to bury him six feet under, but he was still a trip hazard.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And his wife, Inconsolabilia Buttocks?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that's Jesus's face.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing to think how civilization has progressed over the millennia. Now we make electric ones!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might it be of some assistance if there is a sudden crisis?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the balls.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: And his wife, Inconsolabilia Buttocks?


Incontinentia

/she's the shiat
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so road markers ? , if i recall right every mile maker had a Pe*n on it to praise Hermes or something. good practice we should had one to every road sign.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NikolaiFarkoff: And his wife, Inconsolabilia Buttocks?

Incontinentia

/she's the shiat


Heard her grave was a lot shiattier than her husbands.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Origins of Dickbutt?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stwike him, centuwion!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a Limbaugh thread?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare Roman Penis is the name of my Chippendale's revival tour.
 
Farkengruven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a Limbaugh posting.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Phalluses were seen as a sign of virility in the Roman world"


No.  Rome had bored immature teenage boys just like we do.   Will archeologists be digging up my 7th grade notebook in 1000 years and say the same thing?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend named Biggus Dickus.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that Dr. Ruth Shaffery is taking that dong home tonight for a test ride?

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmm baby, i'm hard as a rock.
 
nivekfalk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was to find out where Rush Limbaugh was going to be buried, need a good place to urinate in public.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ADD one. lol not had

also shouldn't you add a amendment in that constitution of yours to make nudity a fundamental right so their is no longer censorship of words / pictures on tv / and public places. ? be at least as modern as the Roman Empire.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will not have my fwiends widiculed by the common Fawkewy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: so road markers ? , if i recall right every mile maker had a Pe*n on it to praise Hermes or something. good practice we should had one to every road sign.


You should put the bottle down
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nivekfalk: I thought this was to find out where Rush Limbaugh was going to be buried, need a good place to urinate in public.


Stay classy.
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: nivekfalk: I thought this was to find out where Rush Limbaugh was going to be buried, need a good place to urinate in public.

Stay classy.


https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/rus​h​-limbaugh-mock-aids-gays/

I'm not one to celebrate deaths...but f*ck that guy nonetheless.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
His brother Tinyus Dickus also turned up
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Muta: What are the odds that Dr. Ruth Shaffery is taking that dong home tonight for a test ride?

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


Ruth, no!!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: nivekfalk: I thought this was to find out where Rush Limbaugh was going to be buried, need a good place to urinate in public.

Stay classy.


understanding it has nothing to do with this thread, nor would i have brought him up, but fark that evil fat fark.
he deserves every molecule of derision.

back to weeners thread.
also subby, wrong tag.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


"We're gonna get nuts later."
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The "giant" penis is the reason "Big fish, small pond" Hadrian built his wall.   It would be called a "wee" one further north.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: dittybopper: nivekfalk: I thought this was to find out where Rush Limbaugh was going to be buried, need a good place to urinate in public.

Stay classy.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/rush​-limbaugh-mock-aids-gays/

I'm not one to celebrate deaths...but f*ck that guy nonetheless.


But this thread is *COMPLETELY* unrelated.  This has precisely *ZERO* to do with Limbaugh or anything else even remotely political in any way.

So nivekfalk had to come in here and take a big steaming dump in it, and you're OK with it.

You want to know what's wrong with Fark these days?   Look in a mirror.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
millstone

Man. Pelvic grinding really took on some interesting definitions in the past....
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: guestguy: dittybopper: nivekfalk: I thought this was to find out where Rush Limbaugh was going to be buried, need a good place to urinate in public.

Stay classy.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/rush​-limbaugh-mock-aids-gays/

I'm not one to celebrate deaths...but f*ck that guy nonetheless.

But this thread is *COMPLETELY* unrelated.  This has precisely *ZERO* to do with Limbaugh or anything else even remotely political in any way.

So nivekfalk had to come in here and take a big steaming dump in it, and you're OK with it.

You want to know what's wrong with Fark these days?   Look in a mirror.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NikolaiFarkoff: And his wife, Inconsolabilia Buttocks?

Incontinentia

/she's the shiat

"

Your ass is collapsing!"
"Does this mean I won't be able to fart any more?"
"No. It means you won't be able to live any more."
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: guestguy: dittybopper: nivekfalk: I thought this was to find out where Rush Limbaugh was going to be buried, need a good place to urinate in public.

Stay classy.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/rush​-limbaugh-mock-aids-gays/

I'm not one to celebrate deaths...but f*ck that guy nonetheless.

But this thread is *COMPLETELY* unrelated.  This has precisely *ZERO* to do with Limbaugh or anything else even remotely political in any way.

So nivekfalk had to come in here and take a big steaming dump in it, and you're OK with it.

You want to know what's wrong with Fark these days?   Look in a mirror.


Yes, clearly your remark of "Stay classy" had everything to do with pointing out the off-topic nature of that comment...
 
the_rhino
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Not a Limbaugh thread?


Romans contributed to society in a productive manner
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1n0g9sqmedx94.cdn.shift8web.caView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dittybopper: guestguy: dittybopper: nivekfalk: I thought this was to find out where Rush Limbaugh was going to be buried, need a good place to urinate in public.

Stay classy.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/rush​-limbaugh-mock-aids-gays/

I'm not one to celebrate deaths...but f*ck that guy nonetheless.

But this thread is *COMPLETELY* unrelated.  This has precisely *ZERO* to do with Limbaugh or anything else even remotely political in any way.

So nivekfalk had to come in here and take a big steaming dump in it, and you're OK with it.

You want to know what's wrong with Fark these days?   Look in a mirror.


as long as we're airing thread jack grievances, i seem to recall you bringing hillary into every "stupid things trump did" thread for a year or so.

maybe take the high horse back to the stable.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 750x422]


dickbutt is always funny

always
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Stwike him, centuwion!


Fwoh him to the gwound.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image image 256x256]


Almost as funny as the principals office in Porkys.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 750x422]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.